BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Material Fact - Bolívia Acquisition

02/08/2021 | 06:19am EST
Material Fact

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

A BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6404/76 and of Instruction No. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), as amended, in continuation of the Material Fact dated December 23, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, upon fulfillment of the applicable conditions precedent, it was closed, on this date, the acquisitions, by the Company and its subsidiaries Agrifirma Agro Ltda. and Imobiliária Engenho de Maracajú Ltda., of 100% of the outstanding shares of the following companies headquartered in Bolivia: (a) Agropecuaria Acres del Sud S.A.; (b) Ombu Agropecuaria S.A.; (c) Yatay Agropecuaria S.A.; and (d) Yuchan Agropecuarian S.A.

The acquisition consists in an area of approximately 9,900 hectares, have already been develop and will be cultivated with grains and sugarcane. The properties are located in the core region of Bolivia and are suitable for a second crop. The Acquisition value totaling approximately USD30.0 million (~USD3,000/hectare).

With the Acquisition, the Company intends to continue its internationalization and growth strategy, starting to operate in a new country (Bolivia) and consolidating itself as the main vehicle of its economic group for this purpose, providing an increase in revenues and the strengthening of its competitive position.

São Paulo, February 4, 2021.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CAO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 11:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
