BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Material Fact - Pricing for public offering for primary and secondary distribution of shares issued by the Company

Material Fact

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (B3: AGRO3)

(NYSE: LND), pursuant to Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), as amended, CVM Instruction No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476"), and article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market, further to the Material Fact published on January 25, 2021, that, at a meeting held on this date, the Company's Board of Directors approved the price per common share of R$22.00 (the "Price") and an increase in the Company's capital stock in the aggregate amount of R$440,000,000, through the issuance of 20,000,000 new common shares of the Company, in connection with the public offering for primary and secondary distribution of common shares (the "Offering") pursuant to CVM Instruction

476. After the Offering, the new capital stock of the Company will be R$1,139,810,576.79, divided into 82,104,301 common shares of the Company.

The number of common shares initially offered in the Offering was, at the discretion of the Company, Autonomy Luxembourg One S.à. r.l., as the selling shareholder (the "Selling Shareholder"), and the placement agents, increased by 13.68%, or 2,735,355 common shares issued by the Company and owned by the Selling Shareholder, at the same Price.

The common shares newly issued in connection with the primary offering will trade on the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão from February 5, 2021, and the settlement of the Offering will occur on February 8, 2021.

The Offering consisted of (i) a restricted offering in Brazil, pursuant to Law No. 6,385, of December 7, 1976, as amended ("Securities Market Law"), in compliance with the procedures of CVM Instruction 476, and (ii) a private placement to (a) limited number of qualified institutional buyers in the United States, as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to procedures consistent with, and in reliance on, Section 4(a)(2) in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the Securities Act and the rules