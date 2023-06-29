Material Fact

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

Farm Sale

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (B3: AGRO3)

(NYSE:LND), complying with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6404/76 and of Instruction No. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has sold a total area of 4.408 hectares (3,202 arable hectares) of Fazenda Jatobá, a rural property located in the Municipality of Jaborandi - BA.

The sale value is 298 soybeans bags per hectare or R$121.9 million (~R$38,069/ha). The buyer has already made an initial payment equivalent to 20% of the value. The duration (average receipt time) of this sale is 2.79 years.

From the accounting perspective, the value of this area of the Treasury in the company's books is R$15.1 million (acquisition + investments net of depreciation). The expected IRR (Internal Rate of Return), in Reais, in this transaction is 16.0% per year.

Jatobá Farm was acquired in 2007, R$ 70.4 million have been invested in the acquisition and development of the property so far. The farm had a total area of 31,606 hectares, of which 22,738 hectares were sold for a total amount of R$497.9 million, remaining 8,868 hectares in the portfolio after all sales.

We remain confident in our strategy and our ability to deliver results and find innovative and efficient solutions to continue growing consistently, adding value to our shareholders.

São Paulo, June 29, 2023.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

IRO & CFO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

Email: ri@brasil-agro.com