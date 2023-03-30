BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on March 23, 2023

CNPJ/ME No. 07.628.528/0001-59

NIRE 35.300.326.237

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 23, 2023

Date, Time, and Place: The meeting was held on March 23, 2023, at 17h15m, at the head offices of Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company"), located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, n. 1.309, 5th floor, Zip Code 01452-002.

Call and Attendance: All Members of the Board of Directors of the Company ("Directors") having been duly summoned pursuant to article 20, paragraph 1st of the Company's Bylaws, the meeting was installed with the presence of the Directors subscribing these minutes. The Board Members attended this meeting via conference call and videoconference, as provided for in article 20, caput, of the Company's Bylaws.

Presiding: Chairman: Eduardo S. Elsztain; and Secretary: André Guillaumon.

Agenda: Discuss and resolve on: (i) the proposal for amendment and restatement of the Company's bylaws, to be submitted to the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting ("EGS"), for changing the requirements involving the composition of the statutory audit committee; inclusion of the permanent functioning of the Fiscal Council; adjustments of the definitions contained in article 42 of the Company's bylaws and, also, other wording adjustments; and (ii) the convening of the shareholders for the EGS.

Resolutions: After analysis and discussions of the matters of the agenda, and received the necessary explanations, the Directors unanimously decide, without any reservations or restrictions, the following:

1 Approve, ad referendum of the EGS and according to Exhibit I to these minutes, the proposal for amendment and restatement of the Company's bylaws for (a) changing the requirements involving the composition of the statutory audit committee; (b) inclusion of the permanent functioning of the Fiscal Council; (c) adjustments of the definitions contained in article 42 of the Company's bylaws and, also, (d) other wording adjustments.

2 Approve the convening of the shareholders of the Company, by means of publication of a call notice in the form and timeframe prescribed by law, to gather in EGS, to be held on April 27, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., via conference call and videoconference, to resolve on the proposal for amendment and restatement of the Company's bylaws, as approved at this meeting, pursuant to item 1 above.

3 Authorize the members of the Board of Officers of the Company to perform any and all acts, such as to execute any and all documents which include but are not limited to private

instruments, agreements, powers of attorney, and/or public deeds relating to the resolutions taken on items 1 and 2 above.

Closing: As there were no further issues to be addressed, these minutes were drawn up, approved, and executed by the totality of the members of the Board of Directors and by the Chairman and Secretary of the Meeting.

Signatories: (a) Presiding: Eduardo S. Elsztain - Chairman; and André Guillaumon - Secretary; (b) Directors: Eduardo Sergio Elsztain; Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain; Saúl Zang; Alejandro Gustavo Casaretto; Efraim Horn; Isaac Selim Sutton; Eliane Aleixo Lustosa de Andrade and Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque.

[I hereby certify that the above resolutions were taken from the minutes drawn up in the book of

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meetings]

São Paulo, March 23, 2023.

______________________________

André Guillaumon

Secretary

** *

CNPJ/ME No. 07.628.528/0001-59

NIRE 35.300.326.237

EXHIBIT I

TO THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 23, 2023

BYLAWS OF

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/ME No. 07.628.528/0001-59

NIRE 35.300.326.237

CHAPTER I

NAME, HEAD OFFICE, PURPOSE, AND DURATION

Article 1 - BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is a corporation governed by these Bylaws and Other applicable laws ("Company").

Article 2 - The Company is headquartered in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1,309, 5th floor, Zip Code 01452-002.

Article 3 - The Company's corporate purpose is:

I the exploitation of agricultural, livestock, and forestry activities of any kind and nature, and the rendering of services directly or indirectly related;

II the purchase, sale, and/or lease of properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas;

III the import and export of agricultural and livestock-related products and inputs;

IV the intermediation in real estate operations of any kind;

V the participation in other companies as quotaholder or shareholder, and in commercial undertakings of any nature, in Brazil and/or abroad, directly or indirectly related to the objectives described herein; and

VI the management of its own assets and those of third parties.

Article 4 - With the Company's admission to the special listing segment called Novo Mercado of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Novo Mercado" and "B3", respectively), the Company, its shareholders, including controlling shareholders, management and members of the Fiscal Council, if any, are subject to the provisions of the B3 Novo Mercado Listing Regulations ("Novo Mercado Listing Regulations").

Article 5 - The Company has an indefinite term.

CHAPTER II

CAPITAL STOCK AND SHARES

Article 6 - The Company's capital stock is of One billion five hundred eighty-seven million nine hundred eighty-four thousand six hundred Brazilian Reais and seventy-one cents (BRL 1,587,984,600.71, divided in One hundred two million three hundred thirty-seven thousand eight (102,377,008) common shares, all nominative and with no par value.

Article 7 - The Company is authorized to increase its capital stock up to the limit of Three billion Brazilian Reais (BRL 3,000,000,000.00), regardless of any changes of these Bylaws, pursuant to article 168 of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law").

Paragraph 1. - Within the limits of authorized capital and by resolution of the Board of Directors, the Company may increase the capital stock by issuing shares, debentures convertible into shares, and subscription warrants. The Board of Directors will establish the conditions of the issue, including price and payment terms.

Paragraph 2. - Within the limits of authorized capital and according to the plans approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors may grant stock options or subscriptions of shares to its managers and employees, as well as to the managers and employees of other companies that are directly or indirectly controlled by the Company, without preemptive rights for the shareholders.

Paragraph 3. - The issuance by the Company of beneficial interest is herewith prohibited.

Article 8 - The capital stock will be represented exclusively by common shares and each common share will correspond to the right to one vote in the resolutions of the General

Shareholders' Meeting.

Article 9 - At the Board of Directors' discretion, preemptive rights may be excluded or reduced in the issuance of shares, debentures convertible into shares, and subscription warrants, whose placement is made through a stock exchange or public subscription, or through an exchange for shares in a public offering for the acquisition of control, under the terms established by law, within the limit of authorized capital.

CHAPTER III

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Article 10 - The Shareholders will hold ordinary meetings every year and, extraordinary meetings, whenever convened pursuant to the terms of Corporation Law or these Bylaws.

Paragraph 1. - The resolutions of the General Shareholders' Meeting are subject to an absolute majority of votes present, not counting blank votes, except in the special cases foreseen by law and these Bylaws.

Paragraph 2. - The General Shareholders' Meeting can only resolve on matters of the agenda, pursuant to the respective call notice, subject to the exceptions set forth in the Corporation Law.

Paragraph 3. - At the General Shareholders' Meeting, the shareholders shall present, preferably at least two (2) days in advance, the documents proving their identity, ownership of the shares of the Company and, as the case may be, their representation.

Paragraph 4. - The shareholder may be represented in the General Shareholders'

Meeting by an attorney-in-fact appointed less than one (1) year provided he/she is a shareholder, a manager of the Company, a lawyer, a financial institution or an investment fund manager that represents the joint owners.

Paragraph 5. - The resolutions of the General Shareholders' Meeting must be drawn up as a summary of the facts occurred, briefly indicating the vote of the shareholders present, the blank votes and abstentions; and, by resolution of the shareholders representing the majority of the voting shares present at the meeting, the minutes shall be published with omission of signatures.

Article 11 - The General Shareholders' Meeting shall be installed and chaired by the chairman of the Board of Directors or, in its absence, installed and chaired by other member of the Board of Directors, Board of Officers or shareholder appointed by writing by the chairman of the Board of Directors. The chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting may appoint up to two (2) secretaries.

Article 12 - In addition to the provisions established by applicable law, the General

Shareholders' Meeting shall have exclusive responsibility to convene upon the following matters:

I elect and dismiss the members of the Board of Directors;

II set the overall annual Compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Officers, as well as that of the members of the Fiscal Council;

III allocate share bonuses and decide on any grouping and splitting of shares;

IV approve stock option or stock subscription plans for the managers and employees of the Company, as well as for the managers and employees of other companies that are directly or indirectly controlled by the Company;

V resolve, according to the proposal presented by the management, on the Destination of the profit of the fiscal year and the distribution of dividends;

VI elect the liquidator, as well as the Fiscal Council that must function within the liquidation period;

VII resolves on the cancellation of the Company's registration as a publicly held company with the CVM;

VIII resolve on the issuance of shares, debentures convertible into shares and subscription warrants in an amount exceeding the authorized capital;

IX resolve on the execution of transactions with related parties, the sale or contribution of assets to another company, in case the transaction exceeds fifty percent (50%) of

