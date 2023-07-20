BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on July 12, 2023
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Publicly held Company with Authorized Capital
CNPJ/ME No. 07.628.528/0001-59
NIRE 35.300.326.237
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
HELD ON JULY 12, 2023
Date, Time, and Place: The meeting was held on July 12, 2023, at 15h, at the head offices of Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 1.309, 5th floor, Zip Code 01452-002 ("Company").
Call and Attendance: All Members of the Board of Directors of the Company ("Directors") having been duly summoned pursuant to article 20, paragraph 1st of the Company's Bylaws, the meeting was installed with the presence of the Directors subscribing these minutes. The Board Members attended this meeting via conference call and videoconference, as provided for in article 20, caput, of the Company's Bylaws.
Presiding: Chairman: Eduardo S. Elsztain; and Secretary: André Guillaumon.
Agenda: Discuss and resolve on (i) the approval of the annual budget of the Company and its subsidiaries re. the fiscal year 23/24; (ii) the approval, based on the recommendation of the Risk Committee, for the provision of a fiduciary guarantee (endorsement) by the Company in favor of its subsidiary Agrifirma Agro Ltda., on a financing transaction in the modality of investment, to be engaged by the referred subsidiary through a 'BNB AGRO CARD' together with the Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. ("BNB") and with a limit of BRL 15.000.000,00 (fifteen million Brazilian Reais); and (iii) the approval of the donation or sale by Agrifirma Bahia Agropecuária Ltda. and Agrifirma Agro Ltda, of 1,038.1152 hectares of permanent preservation lands of the rural land called 'Fazenda Bananal', located in the city of Luis Eduardo Magalhães, in the State of Bahia.
Resolutions: After analysis and discussions of the matters of the agenda, and received the necessary explanations, the Directors unanimously decide, without any reservations or restrictions, the following:
Approve, based on the opinion of the Executive Committee, the annual budget of the Company and its subsidiaries in Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia for the fiscal year re. 23/24 which was countersigned by the Secretary and will be archived in the head offices of the Company.
Approve, based on recommendations of the Risk Committee, the provision of a fiduciary guarantee (endorsement) by the Company in favor of its subsidiary Agrifirma Agro Ltda., on a financing transaction in the modality of investment, to be engaged by the referred subsidiary through a 'BNB AGRO CARD' together with the BNB and with a limit of BRL 15.000.000,00.
Approve (i) the donation by Agrifirma Agro Ltda. and by Agrifirma Bahia Agropecuária Ltda., of 1,038.1152 hectares of permanent preservation lands of Fazenda Bananal (already fully
sold) in favor of the municipality of Luis Eduardo Magalhães, State of Bahia; or (ii) the sale of the abovementioned area to the original buyers of Fazenda Bananal.
4. Authorize the members of the Board of Officers of the Company to perform any and all acts, such as to execute any and all documents which include but are not limited to private instruments, agreements, powers of attorney, and/or public deeds relating to the resolutions taken on this meeting.
Closing: As there were no further issues to be addressed, these minutes were drawn up, approved, and executed by the totality of the members of the Board of Directors and by the Chairman and Secretary of the Meeting.
Signatories: (a)Presiding: Eduardo S. Elsztain - Chairman; and André Guillaumon - Secretary; (b)
Directors: Eduardo Sergio Elsztain; Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain; Saúl Zang; Alejandro Gustavo Casaretto; Isaac Selim Sutton; Eliane Aleixo Lustosa de Andrade and Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque.
São Paulo, July 12, 2023.
[I hereby certify that the above resolutions were taken from the minutes drawn up in the book of
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meetings]
André Guillaumon
Secretário
