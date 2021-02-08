BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 07.628.528/0001-59 Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.326.237 PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY Notice to Shareholders BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company" or "BrasilAgro") (B3: AGRO3), pursuant to Instruction 480, of December 7, 2009, of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that the capital increased approved by the Company's Board of Directors was executed, on this date, under the following applicable terms indicated in Annex 30-XXXII of said instruction. The capital increase will be carried out within the scope of a public offering for primary distribution, with restricted placement efforts, of registered, book-entry, common shares with no par value, issued by the Company, all free and clear of any liens or encumbrances, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("Shares" and "Offering", respectively); 1) Disclose to the market the amount of the increase and the new share capital: The Company's capital stock was approved, within the authorized capital limit and without the need for deliberation by the general shareholders' meeting, in the amount of R$440,000,000.00, increasing from R$699,810,576.79 to R$1,139,810,576.79 through the issue of 20,000,000 Shares at a price of R$22.00 per Share. Inform if the capital increase will be carried out by means of: (i) conversion of debentures or other debt securities into shares; (ii) exercise of subscription right or subscription warrants; (iii) capitalization of profits or reserves; or (iv) subscription of new shares. The increase in the Company's capital stock will be carried out through the subscription of new common shares. Explain, in detail, the reasons for the increase and its legal and financial consequences and provide a copy of the opinion issued by the fiscal council, as applicable. The capital increase was executed through the issuance of the Company's shares within the scope of the Offering, within the limit of the authorized capital. The net proceeds from the Offering will be allocated towards (i) the acquisition of assets in Bolivia, (ii) the acquisition of land for exploration and development of agricultural properties, and (iii) businesses that optimize and leverage the Company's operating activities. For more information on the use of proceeds from the Offering, see item 18.12 of the Company's Reference Form.

In addition to the dilution of current shareholders who do not participate in the Offering by exercising their preference right provided for in Article 9-A of CVM Instruction 476, there are no other relevant legal or financial consequences arising from the capital increase. In the event of a capital increase through subscription of shares, please provide: i - a description of the use of proceeds; The net proceeds from the Offering will be allocated towards (i) the acquisition of assets in Bolivia, (ii) the acquisition of land for exploration and development of agricultural properties, and (iii) businesses that optimize and leverage the Company's operating activities. ii - the number of shares issued according to type and class; 20,000,000 common shares iii - the rights, advantages and restrictions attributed to the shares to be issued; The holders of the Shares shall be entitled to the same rights, advantages and restrictions as the holders of common shares issued by the Company, under the terms of the Brazilian Corporations Law, the Novo Mercado Regulations and the Company's Bylaws, including: the right to vote at the Company's general shareholders' meetings, with each common share issued by the Company corresponding to one vote; (ii) the right to sell common shares issued by the Company under the same conditions ensured to the selling controlling shareholder in the event of a direct or indirect sale of the Company's controlling stake, either through a single transaction or multiple transactions (100% price tag along rights); (iii) the right to sell common shares issued by the Company in a public offering for the acquisition of shares to be carried out by the Company, or any of its controlling shareholders, if the Company's registration as a publicly-held company is cancelled or if its shares are delisted from the Novo Mercado, in which the sale value of the common shares shall correspond to, at least, its economic value defined in an appraisal report to be prepared by a specialized firm with proven experience and independence from the decision-making powers of the Company, its management and/or any controlling shareholders; (iv) in the event of a corporate liquidation, the

Company's shareholders will have the right to receive assets from the Company in proportion to their stake in its capital stock, pursuant to article 109, item II, of the Brazilian Corporations Law. As for the reimbursement for dissenting shareholders, any of the Company's shareholders dissenting from certain resolutions taken at the General Meeting may withdraw from the Company, with the value of their shares subject to reimbursement based on the criteria set forth in the Brazilian Corporations Law; (v) the preference right to subscribe to new shares, debentures convertible into shares and subscription warrants issued by the Company, as provided for in article 109, item IV, of the Brazilian Corporations Law; (vi) the right to receive minimum mandatory dividends of 25% of the

Company's adjusted net income, pursuant to article 202 of the Brazilian Corporations Law; (vii) in case the Company undergoes a merger or incorporation, its shareholders will not have the right to withdraw if their shares: have liquidity, that is, they are part of indexes

on B3 or any other stock exchange in Brazil or abroad; and if their shares are diluted in the market in such a way that controlling shareholders, the parent company or other companies under common control hold less than 50% of the share type or class subject to the right to withdraw. Such right must be exercised by up to 30 days from the publication of the minutes of the General Meeting that approved the right to withdraw. The Company has the right to ratify or reconsider any resolution that gave rise to the right to withdraw within 10 days after the end of the period for exercising said right if it considers that the payment for the reimbursement of the share price to dissenting shareholders who exercise the right to withdraw may put the Company's financial stability at risk; and all other rights assured to the holders of common shares issued by the Company, pursuant to the provisions of the Novo Mercado Regulation, the Company's Bylaws and the Brazilian Corporations Law. - information on whether related parties, as defined by the accounting rules dealing with this matter, will subscribe for shares in the capital increase, specifying the respective amounts if these amounts are already known; Pursuant to Article 9-A of CVM Instruction 476, in order to ensure the Company's shareholders participate in the Offering, they shall be granted preference rights to subscribe for up to all the shares placed through the Offering. Shareholders adhered to the Primary Offering. Furthermore, under the terms informed in the Material Fact of the Offering, after the preference right for the Primary Offering was executed, the remaining shares were offered through a public placement with Institutional Investors, including related parties, pursuant to article 1, item VI, of CVM Instruction 505 ("Institutional Offering"). v - the issue price for the new shares; R$22.00 per common share. - the nominal value of the shares issued or, for shares with no par value, the portion of the issue price that will be allocated to the capital reserve; All of the proceeds raised through the Offering will be used to increase the Company's capital stock, without allocation to the capital reserve. - management's opinion on the effects of the capital increase, especially in terms of dilution arising from the increase; The market price of the Shares to be subscribed to will be determined based on the Bookbuilding Procedure (as defined below), which shall reflect the price at which investors presented their investment intentions for the Shares and the price of the Company's common shares on B3, therefore, there will not be unduly dilution of the Company's current shareholders.

- the criteria for calculating the issue price and justify, in detail, the financial aspects that determined the price; The price per share was approved by the Company's Board of Directors after the completion of the investment intentions, which was carried out with local institutional investors in Brazil, by the Offering Coordinators, and with foreign investors abroad, by the International Placement Agents, considering: (i) the closing price on B3 of the common shares issued by the Company on the date the Price per Share was determined and; (ii) the indications of interest based on the quality and quantity of demand (volume and price) for the Shares, by Institutional Investors ("Bookbuilding Procedure") and approved by the Company's Board of Directors. The Price per Share is not an indicative of the prices that will prevail in the market after the completion of the Offering. Pursuant to article 170, paragraph 1, item III, of the Brazilian Corporations Law, the choice of the criterion for setting the Price per Share is justified by the fact that the Price per Share was determined based on the Bookbuilding Procedure, which reflects the price at which institutional investors presented their investment intentions within the scope of the Offering and the price of the Company's common shares on B3, therefore, there will not be unduly dilution of the Company's current shareholders. - if the issue price was set at a premium or discount in relation to the market value, identify the reason for the premium or discount and explain how it was determined; Not applicable, given that the issue price was not fixed at a premium or discount. x - provide a copy of all reports and studies that supported the issue price; Not applicable. - inform the price of each type and class of shares of the issuer in the markets where they are traded, including: a) minimum, average, and maximum price for each year, in the last 3 (three) years; 2018 2019 2020 Min: 12.66 Min: 15.00 Min: 13.80 Max: 16.00 Max: 19.46 Max: 27.22 Avg: 13.84 Avg: 16.56 Avg: 20.87

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.