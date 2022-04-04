Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends

04/04/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
Notice to Shareholders

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

("Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on this date, resolved to declare intermediate dividends in the total amount of R$ 200,000,000.00, equivalent to R$ 2.01629324 per share, based on the balance of the profit reserve set forth in its Bylaws named "Reserve for Investment and Expansion". The dividends will be paid to the shareholders indicated in the Company's shareholding position at the end of the trading session of April 07, 2022, and, from the trading session of April 08, 2022, inclusive, onwards, the Company's shares will be traded ex-dividends at the São Paulo's Stock Exchange (B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - "B3").

The dividends so declared will be paid until April 29, 2022. The payment will be credited to Shareholders' bank accounts informed to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the depositary institution for the Company's shares, on the payment date indicated above. Please be advised that the shareholders whose shares are in custody at B3 will receive the proceeds through their custodians, and holders of ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) shall receive their proceeds through the Bank of New York Mellon, the hired depositary institution.

For Shareholders whose registration information does not contain the Individual or Corporate Taxpayers Register number (CPF/CNPJ) or information about their "Bank/Branch/Account Number", dividends will be paid only as of the 3rd business day after the information is updated in the electronic files of Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

The dividends not claimed within 3 years from the date on which they were made available to shareholders, will be forfeited in favor of the Company in accordance with Article 287, item II, "a", of Law No 6.404/76 and Article 39 of the Company's Bylaws.

São Paulo, April 04, 2022.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CFO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374 E-mail:ri@brasil-agro.com

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:16:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
