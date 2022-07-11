BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Notice to Shareholders - Schedule date for Annual General Meeting

Notice to Shareholders
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59
State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Companhia" ou
"BrasilAgro") (B3: AGRO3), in accordance with the Article 37, § 2, of the
Instruction 81/2022 from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled for October 27, 2022.
Further information about the AGM will be informed in due course.
São Paulo, July 11, 2022.
Gustavo Javier Lopez
CAO & IRO
Investor Relations:
Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374
E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com
Disclaimer
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 20:43:00 UTC.