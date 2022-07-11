BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Notice to Shareholders - Schedule date for Annual General Meeting

Notice to Shareholders

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Companhia" ou

"BrasilAgro") (B3: AGRO3), in accordance with the Article 37, § 2, of the

Instruction 81/2022 from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled for October 27, 2022.

Further information about the AGM will be informed in due course.

São Paulo, July 11, 2022.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CAO & IRO

