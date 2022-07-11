Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
  News
  Summary
    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-11 pm EDT
22.83 BRL   -3.18%
04:44pBRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS : Notice to Shareholders - Schedule date for Annual General Meeting
PU
07/07BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
06/29BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on June 02, 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Notice to Shareholders - Schedule date for Annual General Meeting

07/11/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Notice to Shareholders

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Companhia" ou

"BrasilAgro") (B3: AGRO3), in accordance with the Article 37, § 2, of the

Instruction 81/2022 from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled for October 27, 2022.

Further information about the AGM will be informed in due course.

São Paulo, July 11, 2022.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CAO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 20:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
