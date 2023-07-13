Notice to Shareholders
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59
State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Companhia" ou
"BrasilAgro") (B3: AGRO3), in accordance with the Article 37, § 2, of the
Instruction 81/2022 from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled for October 24, 2023.
Further information about the AGM will be informed in due course.
São Paulo, July 13, 2023.
Gustavo Javier Lopez
CFO & IRO
Investor Relations:
Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374
E-mail:ri@brasil-agro.com
