BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Notice to the Market - Distance Voting Ballot Resubmitted

10/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Notice to the Market

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company"), in compliance with Article 21-A, § 6, of CVM Instruction No. 481/09 ("ICVM 481"), informs the market and its shareholders that it resubmitted, on this date, the Distance Voting Ballot form of its Annual General Meeting, which will be held on October 27, 2021 ("BVD"), to include the matter contained in the respective call notice on the determination of the number of the members to comprise the Company's Board of Directors.

The votes of shareholders who have already submitted the previous versions of the BVD will be considered valid and such shareholders will be considered as abstaining in the vote on the matter included in the BVD described above. Shareholders who wish to cast their vote, by BVD, on the matter included in the BVD described above, must send the new completed version of the BVD, accompanied by their supporting documents of shareholder status and representation, directly to the Company by October 25th, 2021.

São Paulo, October 21th, 2021.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CAO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
