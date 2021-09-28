Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
  News
  7. Summary
    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Notice to the Market - Rotation of Independent Auditor

09/28/2021 | 07:42am EDT
Notice to the Market

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

Rotation of Independent Auditor

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company"), in compliance with Article 28 of Instruction 308/99 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) ("ICVM 308"), announces to its shareholders and the general market that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on September 27th, 2021, approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") as its new independent audit firm, replacing Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. ("Ernst & Young").

PwC is going to start its activities by reviewing the Quarterly Information for the quarter ended September 30th, 2021 ("1Q22").

The replacement has the knowledge of Ernst & Young and is due to the mandatory rotation of independent auditors established in Article 31 of ICVM 308, with no divergences existing between the Company and Ernst & Young.

São Paulo, September 27, 2021.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CAO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 11:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
