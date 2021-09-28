BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Notice to the Market - Rotation of Independent Auditor

Notice to the Market

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

Rotation of Independent Auditor

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company"), in compliance with Article 28 of Instruction 308/99 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) ("ICVM 308"), announces to its shareholders and the general market that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on September 27th, 2021, approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") as its new independent audit firm, replacing Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. ("Ernst & Young").

PwC is going to start its activities by reviewing the Quarterly Information for the quarter ended September 30th, 2021 ("1Q22").

The replacement has the knowledge of Ernst & Young and is due to the mandatory rotation of independent auditors established in Article 31 of ICVM 308, with no divergences existing between the Company and Ernst & Young.

São Paulo, September 27, 2021.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CAO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com