BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Notice to the Market – Adjustment to the Distance Voting Ballot

Notice to the Market

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company") (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND), in accordance to the article 26, §3º, II, of CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("Res. CVM 81"), hereby informs its shareholders and the general public that resubmitted, on this date, a distance voting ballot ("DVB") referring to the matters of the Ordinary General Meeting indicated on the agenda of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders to be held on October 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., exclusively digitally ("Meeting"), to include the item of the request of the installation of the Fiscal Council, under the terms of the article 161 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Corporate Law").

In view of the representation above, the Company clarifies that (i) any votes already cast via previous DVB will not be disregarded and will be considered valid; (ii) if shareholders wish to, the date to send their new voting instructions via DVB remains October 20, 2022. In this case, to prevent new shareholder's voting instruction from being considered conflicting, it is recommended that the shareholder submits any new instruction to the same service provider previously used.

The Company remains disposal for any clarification as well as for any guidance regarding the submission of the DVB.

São Paulo, October 14th, 2022.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CFO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com