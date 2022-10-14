Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-14 pm EDT
31.19 BRL   -2.80%
05:33pBrasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas : Notice to the Market – Adjustment to the Distance Voting Ballot
PU
09/28Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas : CALL NOTICE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
09/27Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas : Management Proposal - Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting Oct 27, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Notice to the Market – Adjustment to the Distance Voting Ballot

10/14/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice to the Market

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company") (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND), in accordance to the article 26, §3º, II, of CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("Res. CVM 81"), hereby informs its shareholders and the general public that resubmitted, on this date, a distance voting ballot ("DVB") referring to the matters of the Ordinary General Meeting indicated on the agenda of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders to be held on October 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., exclusively digitally ("Meeting"), to include the item of the request of the installation of the Fiscal Council, under the terms of the article 161 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Corporate Law").

In view of the representation above, the Company clarifies that (i) any votes already cast via previous DVB will not be disregarded and will be considered valid; (ii) if shareholders wish to, the date to send their new voting instructions via DVB remains October 20, 2022. In this case, to prevent new shareholder's voting instruction from being considered conflicting, it is recommended that the shareholder submits any new instruction to the same service provider previously used.

The Company remains disposal for any clarification as well as for any guidance regarding the submission of the DVB.

São Paulo, October 14th, 2022.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CFO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 21:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
05:33pBrasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Notice to the Market – Adjustment to the Dist..
PU
09/28Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : CALL NOTICE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEET..
PU
09/27Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Management Proposal - Ordinary and Extraordinary Sh..
PU
09/27Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Call Notice - Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholde..
PU
09/15Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Material Fact - Acquisition in Mato Grosso
PU
09/02Transcript : BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, Q4 ..
CI
09/02Brasilagro's Fiscal Q4 Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises
MT
09/01BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
09/01BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
09/01BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 307 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2023 238 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
Net Debt 2023 178 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 9,57%
Capitalization 3 183 M 600 M 600 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
EV / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Duration : Period :
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,09 BRL
Average target price 44,66 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Guillaumon Chief Executive & Operations Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Mariana Rezende Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Gustavo Javier Lopez Chief Administration Officer
Isaac Selim Sutton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS11.46%603
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-37.75%2 650
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-21.52%2 455
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.2.52%2 336
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-28.60%1 300
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.45.08%851