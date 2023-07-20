BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/ME No. 07.628.528/0001-59

NIRE 35.300.326.237

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON JULY 12, 2023

Date, Time, and Place: The meeting was held on July 12, 2023, at 15h, at the head offices of Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 1.309, 5th floor, Zip Code 01452-002 ("Company").

Call and Attendance: All Members of the Board of Directors of the Company ("Directors") having been duly summoned pursuant to article 20, paragraph 1st of the Company's Bylaws, the meeting was installed with the presence of the Directors subscribing these minutes. The Board Members attended this meeting via conference call and videoconference, as provided for in article 20, caput, of the Company's Bylaws.

Presiding: Chairman: Eduardo S. Elsztain; and Secretary: André Guillaumon.

Agenda: Discuss and resolve on (i) the approval of the annual budget of the Company and its subsidiaries re. the fiscal year 23/24; (ii) the approval, based on the recommendation of the Risk Committee, for the provision of a fiduciary guarantee (endorsement) by the Company in favor of its subsidiary Agrifirma Agro Ltda., on a financing transaction in the modality of investment, to be engaged by the referred subsidiary through a 'BNB AGRO CARD' together with the Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. ("BNB") and with a limit of BRL 15.000.000,00 (fifteen million Brazilian Reais); and (iii) the approval of the donation or sale by Agrifirma Bahia Agropecuária Ltda. and Agrifirma Agro Ltda, of 1,038.1152 hectares of permanent preservation lands of the rural land called 'Fazenda Bananal', located in the city of Luis Eduardo Magalhães, in the State of Bahia.

Resolutions: After analysis and discussions of the matters of the agenda, and received the necessary explanations, the Directors unanimously decide, without any reservations or restrictions, the following: