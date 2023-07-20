BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado
CNPJ/ME nº 07.628.528/0001-59
NIRE 35.300.326.237
EXTRATO DA ATA DA REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO
REALIZADA EM 12 DE JULHO DE 2023
Data, Horário, Local: Aos 12 de julho de 2023, às 15 horas, na sede da Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, localizada no Município de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, na Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, nº 1.309, 5º andar, CEP 01452-002 ("Companhia").
Convocação e Presença: Tendo sido todos os membros do Conselho de Administração da Companhia ("Conselheiros") regularmente convocados nos termos do artigo 20, parágrafo primeiro, do Estatuto Social da Companhia, instalou-se a reunião com a presença dos Conselheiros que esta ata subscrevem. Fica consignada a participação de Conselheiros via conferência telefônica e/ou vídeo conferência, respectivamente, conforme facultado no artigo 20, caput, do Estatuto Social, respectivamente.
Mesa: Presidente: Eduardo Sergio Elsztain; e Secretário: André Guillaumon.
Ordem do dia: Examinar, discutir e deliberar sobre: (i) a aprovação do orçamento anual da Companhia e suas subsidiárias para o exercício 23/24; (ii) a aprovação, com base em recomendação do Comitê de Risco, para prestação de garantia fidejussória (aval) pela Companhia em favor da subsidiária Agrifirma Agro Ltda., em operação de financiamento na modalidade de investimento, a ser contratada pela referida subsidiária através de 'CARTÃO BNB AGRO' junto ao Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. ("BNB") e com limite de R$ 15.000.000,00 (quinze milhões de reais); e (iii) a aprovação da doação ou da venda pela Agrifirma Bahia Agropecuária Ltda. e pela Agrifirma Agro Ltda. de 1.038,1152 hectares de terras de preservação permanente do imóvel rural denominado 'Fazenda Bananal', localizado no município de Luis Eduardo Magalhães/BA.
Deliberações: Os Conselheiros examinaram e discutiram o único item constante da ordem do dia e, após as discussões e análises pertinentes, deliberaram, por unanimidade de votos e sem quaisquer ressalvas ou restrições, o seguinte:
- Aprovar, com base em opinião do Comitê Executivo, o orçamento anual da Companhia e suas subsidiárias no Brasil, Paraguai e Bolívia para o exercício 23/24, o qual foi rubricado pelo Secretário da mesa e ficará arquivado na sede da Companhia.
- Aprovar, com base em recomendação do Comitê de Risco, a prestação de garantia fidejussória (aval) pela Companhia em favor da subsidiária Agrifirma Agro Ltda., em operação de financiamento na modalidade de investimento, a ser contratada pela referida
Extrato da Ata da Reunião do Conselho de Administração da Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de
Propriedades Agrícolas, realizada em 12 de julho de 2023.
subsidiária através do 'CARTÃO BNB AGRO' junto ao BNB e com limite de R$ 15.000.000,00 (quinze milhões de reais).
- Aprovar (i) a doação pela Agrifirma Agro Ltda. e pela Agrifirma Bahia Agropecuária Ltda., de 1.038,1152 hectares de áreas de preservação permanente da Fazenda Bananal (já integralmente vendida) em favor do município de Luis Eduardo Magalhães/BA; ou (ii) a venda da referida área aos compradores originais da Fazenda Bananal.
- Autorizar a diretoria da Companhia a praticar todo e qualquer ato e/ou a celebrar todos e quaisquer documentos, inclusive, mas não se limitando a instrumentos particulares, contratos, mandatos e/ou escrituras públicas relativos à deliberação aprovada nesta reunião.
Encerramento: Nada mais havendo a tratar, a ata foi lavrada, aprovada e assinada pela totalidade dos Conselheiros presentes à reunião e pelo Presidente e Secretário da Mesa.
Assinaturas: (a) Mesa: Eduardo Sergio Elsztain - Presidente; e André Guillaumon - Secretário;
- Conselheiros: Eduardo Sergio Elsztain; Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain; Saúl Zang; Alejandro Gustavo Casaretto; Isaac Selim Sutton; Eliane Aleixo Lustosa de Andrade e Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque.
São Paulo, 12 de julho de 2023.
[Certifico que as deliberações acima foram extraídas da ata lavrada no livro próprio de Atas de
Reuniões do Conselho de Administração da Companhia]
André Guillaumon
Secretário
* * *
Extrato da Ata da Reunião do Conselho de Administração da Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de
Propriedades Agrícolas, realizada em 12 de julho de 2023.
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Publicly held Company with Authorized Capital
CNPJ/ME No. 07.628.528/0001-59
NIRE 35.300.326.237
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
HELD ON JULY 12, 2023
Date, Time, and Place: The meeting was held on July 12, 2023, at 15h, at the head offices of Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 1.309, 5th floor, Zip Code 01452-002 ("Company").
Call and Attendance: All Members of the Board of Directors of the Company ("Directors") having been duly summoned pursuant to article 20, paragraph 1st of the Company's Bylaws, the meeting was installed with the presence of the Directors subscribing these minutes. The Board Members attended this meeting via conference call and videoconference, as provided for in article 20, caput, of the Company's Bylaws.
Presiding: Chairman: Eduardo S. Elsztain; and Secretary: André Guillaumon.
Agenda: Discuss and resolve on (i) the approval of the annual budget of the Company and its subsidiaries re. the fiscal year 23/24; (ii) the approval, based on the recommendation of the Risk Committee, for the provision of a fiduciary guarantee (endorsement) by the Company in favor of its subsidiary Agrifirma Agro Ltda., on a financing transaction in the modality of investment, to be engaged by the referred subsidiary through a 'BNB AGRO CARD' together with the Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. ("BNB") and with a limit of BRL 15.000.000,00 (fifteen million Brazilian Reais); and (iii) the approval of the donation or sale by Agrifirma Bahia Agropecuária Ltda. and Agrifirma Agro Ltda, of 1,038.1152 hectares of permanent preservation lands of the rural land called 'Fazenda Bananal', located in the city of Luis Eduardo Magalhães, in the State of Bahia.
Resolutions: After analysis and discussions of the matters of the agenda, and received the necessary explanations, the Directors unanimously decide, without any reservations or restrictions, the following:
- Approve, based on the opinion of the Executive Committee, the annual budget of the Company and its subsidiaries in Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia for the fiscal year re. 23/24 which was countersigned by the Secretary and will be archived in the head offices of the Company.
- Approve, based on recommendations of the Risk Committee, the provision of a fiduciary guarantee (endorsement) by the Company in favor of its subsidiary Agrifirma Agro Ltda., on a financing transaction in the modality of investment, to be engaged by the referred subsidiary through a 'BNB AGRO CARD' together with the BNB and with a limit of BRL 15.000.000,00.
- Approve (i) the donation by Agrifirma Agro Ltda. and by Agrifirma Bahia Agropecuária Ltda., of 1,038.1152 hectares of permanent preservation lands of Fazenda Bananal (already fully
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting of Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
held on July 12, 2023.
sold) in favor of the municipality of Luis Eduardo Magalhães, State of Bahia; or (ii) the sale of the abovementioned area to the original buyers of Fazenda Bananal.
4. Authorize the members of the Board of Officers of the Company to perform any and all acts, such as to execute any and all documents which include but are not limited to private instruments, agreements, powers of attorney, and/or public deeds relating to the resolutions taken on this meeting.
Closing: As there were no further issues to be addressed, these minutes were drawn up, approved, and executed by the totality of the members of the Board of Directors and by the Chairman and Secretary of the Meeting.
Signatories: (a)Presiding: Eduardo S. Elsztain - Chairman; and André Guillaumon - Secretary; (b)
Directors: Eduardo Sergio Elsztain; Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain; Saúl Zang; Alejandro Gustavo Casaretto; Isaac Selim Sutton; Eliane Aleixo Lustosa de Andrade and Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque.
São Paulo, July 12, 2023.
[I hereby certify that the above resolutions were taken from the minutes drawn up in the book of
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meetings]
André Guillaumon
Secretário
* * *
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting of Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
held on July 12, 2023.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 19:18:06 UTC.