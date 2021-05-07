BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : 3Q21 Results

São Paulo, May 7, 2021 - BrasilAgro (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND), the Brazilian leader in the acquisition, development and sale of rural properties that offer high potential for price appreciation, announces its consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("3Q21"). The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

02 MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

2021 is turning out to be a very promising year for BrasilAgro. At the beginning of the year, we announced a follow-on offering, in which we raised more than R$500.0 million. With the resources we have already acquired 9,800 hectares of land in Bolivia and still working to continue the Company's growth strategy.

In addition, we reinforced the capital structure, with the issuance of R$240 million in CRAs (Agribusiness Receivables Certificates), which will be used to accelerate the transformation of the portfolio. With the issuance, the company extended the debt profile from a duration of 1.2 years to 2.5 years, with a 7-year maturity. The Company's debt represented 87.2% of the CDI (Interbank deposit) rate and after issuance, it now represents 98.8% of the CDI rate, a very attractive cost of capital, below the CDI.

On May 6, we announced the sale of 1,654 hectares (1,250 useful ha) of Fazenda Jatobá for R$67.1 million, representing a gain of R$64.2 million, with IRR of 20.4%.

With regard to agricultural operations, we expect to deliver more than 314,000 tons of grain, a decrease of 9.1% compared to the initial estimate disclosed. The change is mainly due to the reduction in the production of second corn crop , due to the dry spells faced in the Region of Mato Grosso, resulting in a delay of the soybean harvest and, consequently, the planting of second corn crop within the ideal time frame and also the significant loss of productivity in Paraguay due to the climate, which was mitigated by good yield in other farms.

We ended the first nine months of the 2020/2021 Harvest year ("9M21") with Net Income of R$189.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of R$219.0 million, a result that reflects a Net Revenue of R$440.6 million, of which R$6.8 million are from sales of farms and R$433.7 million from sales of agricultural products. We have traded futures and options of 94.3% and 52.0% of the estimated soybean and corn production, respectively, and the rise in grain prices in the period negatively affected the financial result of unrealized derivative transactions. This effect should be reversed until the

4