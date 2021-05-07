BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : 3Q21 Results

São Paulo, May 7, 2021 - BrasilAgro (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND), the Brazilian leader in the acquisition, development and sale of rural properties that offer high potential for price appreciation, announces its consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("3Q21"). The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Acquisition of 33,419 ha
in more than 16,000 ha
Net Income
New Farms in the states of Bahia and Piauí
Sale of 3,199 ha
Dividend distribution proposal of
Jatobá Farm Sale
1,654 ha (1,250for Rarable$84.7ha)million
Issued of
42 million in dividends
from Jatobá Farm in Bahia
R$240 million in CRA
for R$ 67.1 million
and Alto Taquari in the state of Mato Grosso.
(Agribusiness Receivables Certificates)
02 MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT
2021 is turning out to be a very promising year for BrasilAgro. At the beginning of the year, we announced a follow-on offering, in which we raised more than R$500.0 million. With the resources we have already acquired 9,800 hectares of land in Bolivia and still working to continue the Company's growth strategy.
In addition, we reinforced the capital structure, with the issuance of R$240 million in CRAs (Agribusiness Receivables Certificates), which will be used to accelerate the transformation of the portfolio. With the issuance, the company extended the debt profile from a duration of 1.2 years to 2.5 years, with a 7-year maturity. The Company's debt represented 87.2% of the CDI (Interbank deposit) rate and after issuance, it now represents 98.8% of the CDI rate, a very attractive cost of capital, below the CDI.
On May 6, we announced the sale of 1,654 hectares (1,250 useful ha) of Fazenda Jatobá for R$67.1 million, representing a gain of R$64.2 million, with IRR of 20.4%.
With regard to agricultural operations, we expect to deliver more than 314,000 tons of grain, a decrease of 9.1% compared to the initial estimate disclosed. The change is mainly due to the reduction in the production of second corn crop , due to the dry spells faced in the Region of Mato Grosso, resulting in a delay of the soybean harvest and, consequently, the planting of second corn crop within the ideal time frame and also the significant loss of productivity in Paraguay due to the climate, which was mitigated by good yield in other farms.
We ended the first nine months of the 2020/2021 Harvest year ("9M21") with Net Income of R$189.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of R$219.0 million, a result that reflects a Net Revenue of R$440.6 million, of which R$6.8 million are from sales of farms and R$433.7 million from sales of agricultural products. We have traded futures and options of 94.3% and 52.0% of the estimated soybean and corn production, respectively, and the rise in grain prices in the period negatively affected the financial result of unrealized derivative transactions. This effect should be reversed until the
end of the crop, with the recognition of revenue in the harvest and trade of grains.
Another important highlight was the increase in share liquidity, which, went from an average daily traded volume of R$6.9 million in the 60 days prior to the announcement of the folllowon, on February 4, to R$26.3 million after the closing announcement of the offer, until May 6. The increase in liquidity, added to the good sector moment and the company's constant deliveries, unlocked the share price, which appreciated 59.9% when we compare to the closing price on May 6 of R$35.17 per share to R$22.00 per share priced in the Offering, on February 4, 2021. In the same period, the IBOV appreciated by 0.6%.
Despite the very challenging scenario, with the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to significantly alter the population's routine, the Company's operations are progressing normally and, until now, have not suffered any material impact.
The perspectives for agribusiness remain very positive, with the rise in commodities, mainly driven by the increase in the price of soybeans, as the country reaches production and export records. In this context, we have no doubt that agribusiness is and will continue to be one of the main drivers of our economy. We are very proud to know that BrasilAgro has played a key role in this process.
We remain confident that this year will be a memorable year for the Company. This month, we have completed 15 years of history, a journey marked by great challenges and a lot of learning, growth and development. As a result, I would like to give a special thanks to our employees, customers, partners, suppliers, and shareholders for believing in the evolution and success of BrasilAgro.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
