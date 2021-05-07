Log in
    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
  Report
BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : Comunicado ao Mercado - CRESUD Warrants Exercise

05/07/2021 | 10:12pm EDT
Notice to the Market

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 07.628.528/0001-59

State Registry (NIRE) 35.300.326.237

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND) ("Company"), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4, of the Law n. 6.404, as of December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) Instruction no. 358, as of January 3, 2002, as amended, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, it has received from CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A ("CRESUD") and AGRO MANAGERS S.A. ("AGRO MANAGERS") a letter dated as of May 7, 2021, in which CRESUD and AGRO MANAGERS inform their intention to exercise all first series warrants they hold until the end of the exercise period and request certain information to the Company regarding the exercise of such warrants, provided that the Company will provide the requested information so that such shareholders are able to proceed with the intended exercise.

For further information about first series warrants, see "Item 10-AdditionalInformation-Description of Outstanding Warrants." in the Form 20-F, available on the Company's (www.brasil-agro.com) and SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

São Paulo, May 7, 2021.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CAO & IRO

Investor Relations:

Phone: +55 (11) 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 02:11:03 UTC.


