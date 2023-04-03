BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : – COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS - Form 6-K

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/ME No. 07.628.528/0001-59

NIRE 35.300.326.237

CALL NOTICE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The shareholders of Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company" or "BrasilAgro") are hereby called, pursuant to article 124 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law") and articles 4 and 6 of CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, of 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"), to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held, on first call, at 12:00 p.m. local time (UTC-3) of April 28, 2023, in virtual format only ("Meeting"), as per the prerogative set forth in article 124, paragraph 2-A, of Corporate Law, regulated by CVM Resolution 81, through the electronic platform "Ten Meetings" ("Digital Platform"), with access via the electronic address (https://www.tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal/?id=36A5E06D5D85) ("Meeting's Electronic Address"), to resolve upon the proposal for amendment and restatement of the Company's bylaws ("Bylaws"), to alter the requirements of the composition of the statutory audit committee, installation of the permanent fiscal council, and adapt the definitions of Article 42 relating the definition of control and other dispositions.

1 General Information

The documentation related to the agenda of the Meeting is available for analysis at the headquarters of the Company, on the website of the Company's Investors Relations department (https://ri.brasil-agro.com/), and the websites of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (www.b3.com.br) and Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") (www.cvm.gov.br).

2 Attendance by Digital Platform

2.1 In order for shareholders or their legal representatives to participate and/or vote at the Meeting, they must submit copies of the following documents:

(i) Private Individuals: (a) shareholder's photo ID; (b) if represented by an attorney-in-fact, a power of attorney with special powers; and (c) if applicable, the attorney's photo ID.

(ii) Legal entities: (a) last amended and restated version of the bylaws/articles of association of the company; (b) corporate documents proving the representation powers of the company; (c) photo ID of the legal representative(s) of the company; (d) if represented by an attorney-in-fact, a power of attorney with special powers; and (e) if applicable, the attorney's photo ID.