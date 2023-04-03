Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRO3   BRAGROACNOR7

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

(AGRO3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:49 2023-03-31 pm EDT
24.10 BRL   -0.04%
08:34aBrasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas : – COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS - Form 6-K
PU
08:24aBrasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas : Message from the Management - Form 6-K
PU
03/30Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on March 23, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : – COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS - Form 6-K

04/03/2023 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Publicly held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/ME No. 07.628.528/0001-59

NIRE 35.300.326.237

CALL NOTICE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The shareholders of Brasilagro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company" or "BrasilAgro") are hereby called, pursuant to article 124 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law") and articles 4 and 6 of CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, of 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"), to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held, on first call, at 12:00 p.m. local time (UTC-3) of April 28, 2023, in virtual format only ("Meeting"), as per the prerogative set forth in article 124, paragraph 2-A, of Corporate Law, regulated by CVM Resolution 81, through the electronic platform "Ten Meetings" ("Digital Platform"), with access via the electronic address (https://www.tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal/?id=36A5E06D5D85) ("Meeting's Electronic Address"), to resolve upon the proposal for amendment and restatement of the Company's bylaws ("Bylaws"), to alter the requirements of the composition of the statutory audit committee, installation of the permanent fiscal council, and adapt the definitions of Article 42 relating the definition of control and other dispositions.

1 General Information

The documentation related to the agenda of the Meeting is available for analysis at the headquarters of the Company, on the website of the Company's Investors Relations department (https://ri.brasil-agro.com/), and the websites of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (www.b3.com.br) and Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") (www.cvm.gov.br).

2 Attendance by Digital Platform
2.1 In order for shareholders or their legal representatives to participate and/or vote at the Meeting, they must submit copies of the following documents:
(i) Private Individuals: (a) shareholder's photo ID; (b) if represented by an attorney-in-fact, a power of attorney with special powers; and (c) if applicable, the attorney's photo ID.
(ii) Legal entities: (a) last amended and restated version of the bylaws/articles of association of the company; (b) corporate documents proving the representation powers of the company; (c) photo ID of the legal representative(s) of the company; (d) if represented by an attorney-in-fact, a power of attorney with special powers; and (e) if applicable, the attorney's photo ID.
(iii) Investment funds: (a) last amended and restated version of the bylaws or articles of association of the fund or its manager, as the case may be, under the voting policy of the fund; (b) corporate documents proving the representation powers of the fund; (c) photo ID of the legal representative(s) of the administrator or manager of the fund; (d) if represented by an attorney-in-fact, a power of attorney with special powers; and (e) if applicable, the attorney's photo ID.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 12:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
08:34aBrasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : – COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCO..
PU
08:24aBrasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Message from the Management - Form 6-K
PU
03/30Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on M..
PU
03/28Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Management Proposal - Extraordinary Shareholders´ M..
PU
03/28Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Distance Voting Ballot - Extraordinary Shareholders..
PU
03/28Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : Call Notice - Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting A..
PU
02/08Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : 2Q23 Results Presentation
PU
02/08Transcript : BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, Q2 ..
CI
02/07BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
02/07Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De P : 2Q23 Earnings Release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 334 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
Net Debt 2023 316 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,15x
Yield 2023 25,5%
Capitalization 2 381 M 470 M 470 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Duration : Period :
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,10 BRL
Average target price 40,56 BRL
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Guillaumon Chief Executive & Operations Officer
Gustavo Javier Lopez Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Mariana Rezende Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Isaac Selim Sutton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS-19.56%470
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.3.17%3 179
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-5.65%2 396
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.25%2 369
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.1.68%1 613
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.14.97%1 076
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer