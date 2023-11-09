Earnings Release

EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q24

São Paulo, November 7, 2023 - BrasilAgro (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND) announces its consolidated results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("1Q24"). The consolidated information is prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

1Q24 Highlights

(R$ thousand)

1Q24

1Q23

Change

Revenues from Operations

271.759

298.324

-9%

Revenues from Farm Sales

413

1.481

-72%

Net Sales Revenue

272.172

299.805

-9%

Variation in the fair value of biological assets

(7.519)

15.721

n.a.

Net Revenue¹

264.653

315.526

-16%

Adjusted EBITDA from Operations

23.053

106.241

-78%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin from Operations (%)

8%

36%

-27 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA²

23.424

107.143

n.a.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

9%

34%

-25 p.p.

Net Income from Operations

29.613

41.100

-28%

Net Operating Margin (%)

11%

14%

-3 p.p.

Net Income

29.985

42.002

-29%

Net Income Margin (%)

11%

13%

-2 p.p.

  • Net Revenue: Considers the change in fair value of biological assets and agricultural product and Impairment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was calculated by excluding biological assets in progress (sugarcane and grains planted) and adjusted for the harvest's derivative results and depreciation expenses, including depreciation of fixed assets of the farms, developed areas and permanent crops.

23/24 Harvest Estimates - Review

Planted area per culture (hectare)

22/23 Harvest

23/24 Harvest

Change

23/24 Harvest

Change

Realized

Estimated

(%)

Projected

(%)

Grains

89.523

108.201

21%

105.742

-2%

Soybean

65.772

74.996

14%

78.678

5%

Corn and Corn 2nd Crop

20.293

26.623

31%

17.463

-34%

Bean 2nd Crop

3.457

6.582

90%

9.601

46%

Sugarcane

27.586

25.758

-7%

25.700

0%

Pasture

16.080

15.374

-4%

15.374

0%

Cotton

7.142

7.074

-1%

7.172

1%

Other

28.443

29.284

3%

25.775

-12%

168.774

185.691

10%

179.763

-3%

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

We began the 2023/24 crop year with net income of R$30.0 million, net margin of 11%, and adjusted EBITDA of R$23.4 million, with net margin of 9%, reflecting the net revenue of R$272.2 million.

The decrease in net income compared to the same period last year, from R$42.0 million in 1Q23 to R$30.0 million in 1Q24, reflects the decline in commodity prices, especially soybeans, corn, and sugarcane, which costs still high, compressing operating margins. This impact was partially offset by the adjustment of the fair value of receivables from farm sales in the period.

The macroeconomic scenario remains uncertain, with the conflicts between Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Hamas, we remain attentive to the possible impacts on input prices. Until today, we have already made 81% of the purchases of inputs. Based on this, we moved forward with the hedging of 23/24 grains. On September 30, we had 49% of soybeans and 45% of corn volume sold.

The agribusiness scenario, on the other hand, was impacted by a super harvest of soybeans and corn, which put pressure on the premiums of these commodities, causing a high impact on prices, especially corn. As a result, we rethought the Company's planting strategy and changed the product mix for the 23/24 harvest. To mitigate operational losses, we reduce the corn area (1st and 2nd crop) by 9,200 hectares, this reduction was partially offset by an increase in soybeans and beans areas, crops that have better margins.

By the end of this release, we had planted 35% of the soybeans in the optimal planting window. The weather forecast continues to indicate a moderate El Niño year, with a higher point of attention in the Bahia region, due to the long-term drought forecast.

We have already delivered 1,6 million tons of sugar cane from the 2023 harvest, with emphasis on harvesting in the Midwest where we had good productivity. By the end of the harvest, we must deliver 2.1 million tons, in line with the estimate.

The Shareholders Meeting held on October 24 approved the distribution of R$320.0 million in dividends, equivalent to R$3.21 per share, corresponding to dividend yield of 13%, reaffirming our commitment to generating returns for our shareholders.

'2

1Q24

Despite the challenges, we are confident of delivering good results in yet another cicle of agricultural production with crop 23/24, proud of our contribution to one of the most attractive sectors of the country's economy. We continue with the protagonism, working in the search for new opportunities for growth and generation of value not only for investors and stakeholders, but for the whole society.

André Guillaumon, CEO of BrasilAgro

'3

1Q24

Property Portfolio

The Company's property portfolio comprises 273,486 hectares across five Brazilian states, as well as in Paraguay and Bolivia.

LOCATION

TOTAL AREA (ha)

ARABLE AREA (ha)

Owned

Leased

Owned

Leased

Brazil

144.732

59.092

98.217

59.092

Bahia

86.241

-

61.142

-

Maranhão

17.566

15.000

10.137

15.000

Mato Grosso

12.224

30.623

6.188

30.623

Minas Gerais

24.212

-

17.846

-

Piauí

4.489

13.469

2.904

13.469

Bolivia

9.875

1.065

7.925

1.065

Paraguay

58.722

-

33.555

-

Total

213.329

60.157

139.697

60.157

Total (Owned + Leased)

273.486

199.854

The current mix of the production area, which includes owned and leased land, enables greater flexibility in portfolio management and reduces volatility in operating cash flow.

22/23

Participation (%)

23/24

Participation (%)

Owned

217.737

78%

213.329

78%

Leased

60.157

22%

60.157

22%

Total Area

277.894

100%

273.486

100%

Owned

142.899

70%

139.697

70%

Leased

60.157

30%

60.157

30%

Total Area

203.056

100%

199.854

100%

'4

1Q24

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The table below shows the projected planted area in the 2023/24 crop year by region.

Crop

BA

MA

MT

PI

Brasil

Bolivia

Paraguay

Total

Ratoon Cane

-

15.500

4.737

-

20.237

2.529

-

22.766

Plant Cane

-

1.872

683

-

2.555

380

-

2.934

Soybean

18.302

7.168

27.912

14.821

68.203

3.125

7.350

78.678

Corn

794

-

-

1.352

2.146

498

2.067

4.711

Corn 2nd Crop

1.075

10.605

1.072

12.752

-

-

12.752

Bean

4.692

-

-

-

4.692

-

-

4.692

Bean 2nd Crop

957

-

3.952

-

4.909

-

-

4.909

Cotton

1.458

-

-

-

1.458

-

2.223

3.681

Cotton 2nd Crop

1.461

-

2.029

-

3.490

-

-

3.490

Others

16.890

-

875

-

17.765

4.785

3.225

25.775

Agricultural Total

44.554

25.615

50.792

17.245

138.207

11.317

14.865

164.389

Pasture

10.519

-

700

-

11.219

-

4.155

15.374

Grand Total

55.073

25.615

51.492

17.245

149.425

11.317

19.021

179.763

Due to the high volatility in corn price, which compressing the margins, we changed the mix of planted area. To mitigate operational losses, we reduce the corn area (1st and 2nd crop) by 9,200 hectares, this reduction was partially offset by an increase in soybeans and beans areas, crops that have better margins.

As a result, we plan to reduce the planted area by 3% compared to the initial estimate. In comparison to the last season, the total planted area grew 6.5%.

Production Area by Crop (ha)

23/24 Harvest

(projected)

14%

4%

9%

179.763

44%

hectares

14%

5% 10%

Soybean

Corn and Corn 2nd Crop

Bean 2nd Crop

Sugarcane

Pasture

Cotton

Other

23/24 Harvest

(projected)

38%

179.763

hectares 55%

7%

Operated by BrasilAgro Leased to third parties Leased area

'5

1Q24

Status of the Operation

Operation Schedule

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Jul

Ago

Set

Out

Nov

Dez

Jan

Fev

Mar

Abr

Mai

Jun

Soybeans

Planting

Crop

Corn

Planting

Crop

Corn 2nd Crop

Crop

Planting

Beans

Planting

Crop

Beans 2nd Crop

Planting

Crop

Cotton

Crop

Planting

Cotton 2nd Crop

Crop

Planting

Sugarcane

Crop

Planting

Crop

Grains and Cotton

Production per product (tons)

22/23 Harvest

23/24 Harvest

Change

23/24 Harvest

Change

Realized

Estimated

(%)

Projected

(%)

Soybean

204.606

248.471

21%

248.471

0%

Corn

53.700

60.853

13%

29.521

-51%

Corn - 2nd Crop

69.628

102.566

47%

72.062

-30%

Beans

2.057

5.631

n.a.

5.631

0%

Beans - 2nd Crop

1.957

2.221

13%

5.715

n.a.

Cotton

13.345

13.546

2%

13.789

2%

Cotton - 2nd Crop

8.795

12.740

45%

12.740

0%

Total

354.088

446.028

26%

387.929

-13%

With the change in the planted area mix, we estimate a reduction of 13% in our grain and cotton production in relation to the initial estimate disclosed last quarter.

So far, we have planted 35% of the soybean crop. Note that we have already planted 71% of soybean in Mato Grosso, within an optimum planting window, with the Jataí Farm already having completed 95% of the planting.

'6

1Q24

Sugarcane

2022 Harvest

2023 Harvest

Change

2023 Harvest

Change

Sugarcane Harvest Year Result

Realized

Estimated

Realized

(%)

(%)

(Apr/01 to Dec/31)

(Apr/01 to Dec/31)

(Apr/01 to Sep/30)

Tons harvested

1.941.421

2.121.691

9%

1.624.127

-23%

Hectares harvested

24.857

25.178

1%

18.059

-28%

TCH - Harvest tons per hectares

78,10

84,27

8%

89,93

7%

Unlike other crops, the sugarcane crop spans from April to December. By September 30, 2023, we had harvested 1,600 tons of sugarcane, corresponding to 89.96 tons of cane per hectare (TCH).

Below is the current status of the sugarcane harvest. We should conclude the harvest by the end of November.

Harvest Area

Production (thousand

(hectares) until nov/23

tons) until nov/23

96%

96%

25.178 Hectares

2.121,7 Tons

Cattle Raising

Cattle Raising

22/23 Harvest

23/24 Harvest

Change

23/24 Harvest

Change

Realized

Estimated

(%)

Realized

(%)

Hectares

16.080

15.374

-4%

14.715

-4%

Number of heads

21.652

20.164

-7%

20.740

3%

Meat production (kg)

2.572.377

2.918.317

13%

310.064

-89%

Weight Gain per Day

0,61

0,56

-9%

0,26

-54%

Weight Gain per hectare

160

190

19%

21

-89%

Cattle raising is a transitory activity for the Company, aimed at land transformation. We have an inventory of 20,700 head of cattle over 14,715 hectares of active pasture in Brazil and Paraguay.

Note that the first four months of each crop year historically register lower weight gain, due to the distribution of rainfall and availability of pasture.

'7

1Q24

Production Cost

23/24 Breakdown Production Cost (%)

Soybean

Corn

Corn -

Beans

Cotton

Sugarcane

Cattle

2nd Crop

Raising

Variable costs

79%

78%

89%

88%

92%

64%

50%

Seeds

15%

18%

22%

1%

14%

0%

0%

Fertilizers

25%

31%

31%

13%

25%

10%

0%

Defensives

16%

13%

9%

30%

27%

6%

0%

Agricultural services

20%

14%

22%

25%

23%

40%

0%

Fuels and Lubricants

2%

3%

4%

5%

0%

9%

0%

Maintenance of machines and instruments

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

8%

Animal Feed

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

35%

Others

1%

0%

1%

14%

3%

0%

7%

Fixed costs

21%

22%

11%

12%

8%

36%

50%

Labor

5%

4%

3%

6%

3%

3%

30%

Depreciation and amortization

3%

2%

2%

3%

3%

11%

13%

IFRS 16 and leasing

12%

15%

5%

2%

1%

16%

0%

Others

1%

1%

1%

1%

1%

5%

8%

Production Cost (R$ / ha)

22/23 Harvest

23/24 Harvest

Change

23/24 Harvest

Change

Realized

Estimated

(%)

Projected

(%)

Soybean(1)

5.753

4.956

-14%

4.886

-1%

Corn(1)

5.771

4.918

-15%

4.680

-5%

Corn 2nd Crop

4.267

3.312

-22%

3.528

7%

Beans

3.713

2.835

-24%

2.871

1%

Beans 2nd Crop

2.706

1.943

n.a.

2.076

7%

Cotton

9.169

8.258

-10%

8.227

0%

Cotton 2nd Crop

14.154

10.399

-27%

10.865

4%

Sugarcane

10.065

10.113

0%

10.085

0%

Others (2)

768

1.494

95%

481

-68%

(1) includes area opening amortization

(2) Others: sesame and quinoa

'8

1Q24

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The consolidated financial statements were prepared and are presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

SEASONALITY

The agribusiness sector presents seasonality throughout the harvest year, especially due to the cycles of each crop and the development of crops that depend on specific climatic conditions. Consequently, the Company's operating revenues are also seasonal, as they are directly related to the crop cycle. Furthermore, the commercial strategy adopted in each harvest also has a seasonal effect and a direct impact on the Company's results. In the first and second quarters (July to December) there is a lower concentration in net revenue from grains and cotton. Sugarcane, on the other hand, has a more linear distribution during exercise.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is presented under the accounting standards, based on Net Income adjusted for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA was calculated excluding gains from biological assets in formation (sugarcane and grains), adjusted by the realized gains/losses on derivatives and depreciation expenses, including depreciation of the farms' fixed assets, depreciation of the developed areas and depreciation of the permanent crop.

EBITDA (R$ thousand)

1Q24

1Q23

Change

Net Income

29.985

42.002

-29%

Interest

(36.858)

(49.458)

-25%

Taxes

(8.109)

20.246

n.a.

Depreciations and amortizations

31.663

25.339

25%

EBITDA

16.681

38.129

-56%

Adjusted EBITDA (R$ thousand)

1Q24

1Q23

Change

Net Income

29.985

42.002

-29%

Interest

(36.858)

(49.458)

-25%

Taxes

(8.109)

20.246

n.a.

Depreciations and Amortizations

31.663

25.339

25%

Other operating income/expenses, net

1.859

(3.853)

n.a.

Elimination of the effects of gains on biological assets (grains and

7.519

(18.299)

n.a.

sugarcane planted)

Accomplish Fair Value - Biological Asset

(6.010)

86.577

n.a.

Derivatives Results

3.375

4.589

-26%

Adjusted EBITDA

23.424

107.143

-78%

'9

1Q24

