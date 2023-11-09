Adjusted EBITDA was calculated by excluding biological assets in progress (sugarcane and grains planted) and adjusted for the harvest's derivative results and depreciation expenses, including depreciation of fixed assets of the farms, developed areas and permanent crops.

São Paulo, November 7, 2023 - BrasilAgro (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND) announces its consolidated results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("1Q24"). The consolidated information is prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

We began the 2023/24 crop year with net income of R$30.0 million, net margin of 11%, and adjusted EBITDA of R$23.4 million, with net margin of 9%, reflecting the net revenue of R$272.2 million.

The decrease in net income compared to the same period last year, from R$42.0 million in 1Q23 to R$30.0 million in 1Q24, reflects the decline in commodity prices, especially soybeans, corn, and sugarcane, which costs still high, compressing operating margins. This impact was partially offset by the adjustment of the fair value of receivables from farm sales in the period.

The macroeconomic scenario remains uncertain, with the conflicts between Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Hamas, we remain attentive to the possible impacts on input prices. Until today, we have already made 81% of the purchases of inputs. Based on this, we moved forward with the hedging of 23/24 grains. On September 30, we had 49% of soybeans and 45% of corn volume sold.

The agribusiness scenario, on the other hand, was impacted by a super harvest of soybeans and corn, which put pressure on the premiums of these commodities, causing a high impact on prices, especially corn. As a result, we rethought the Company's planting strategy and changed the product mix for the 23/24 harvest. To mitigate operational losses, we reduce the corn area (1st and 2nd crop) by 9,200 hectares, this reduction was partially offset by an increase in soybeans and beans areas, crops that have better margins.

By the end of this release, we had planted 35% of the soybeans in the optimal planting window. The weather forecast continues to indicate a moderate El Niño year, with a higher point of attention in the Bahia region, due to the long-term drought forecast.

We have already delivered 1,6 million tons of sugar cane from the 2023 harvest, with emphasis on harvesting in the Midwest where we had good productivity. By the end of the harvest, we must deliver 2.1 million tons, in line with the estimate.

The Shareholders Meeting held on October 24 approved the distribution of R$320.0 million in dividends, equivalent to R$3.21 per share, corresponding to dividend yield of 13%, reaffirming our commitment to generating returns for our shareholders.

