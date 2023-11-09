Earnings Release
1Q24
November 08,2023
Portuguese
(with simultaneous translation into English)
10 a.m (Brasília Time)
08 a.m (NY Time)
EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q24
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
São Paulo, November 7, 2023 - BrasilAgro (B3: AGRO3) (NYSE: LND) announces its consolidated results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("1Q24"). The consolidated information is prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
1Q24 Highlights
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(R$ thousand)
1Q24
1Q23
Change
Revenues from Operations
271.759
298.324
-9%
Revenues from Farm Sales
413
1.481
-72%
Net Sales Revenue
272.172
299.805
-9%
Variation in the fair value of biological assets
(7.519)
15.721
n.a.
Net Revenue¹
264.653
315.526
-16%
Adjusted EBITDA from Operations
23.053
106.241
-78%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin from Operations (%)
8%
36%
-27 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA²
23.424
107.143
n.a.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
9%
34%
-25 p.p.
Net Income from Operations
29.613
41.100
-28%
Net Operating Margin (%)
11%
14%
-3 p.p.
Net Income
29.985
42.002
-29%
Net Income Margin (%)
11%
13%
-2 p.p.
- Net Revenue: Considers the change in fair value of biological assets and agricultural product and Impairment.
- Adjusted EBITDA was calculated by excluding biological assets in progress (sugarcane and grains planted) and adjusted for the harvest's derivative results and depreciation expenses, including depreciation of fixed assets of the farms, developed areas and permanent crops.
23/24 Harvest Estimates - Review
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Planted area per culture (hectare)
22/23 Harvest
23/24 Harvest
Change
23/24 Harvest
Change
Realized
Estimated
(%)
Projected
(%)
Grains
89.523
108.201
21%
105.742
-2%
Soybean
65.772
74.996
14%
78.678
5%
Corn and Corn 2nd Crop
20.293
26.623
31%
17.463
-34%
Bean 2nd Crop
3.457
6.582
90%
9.601
46%
Sugarcane
27.586
25.758
-7%
25.700
0%
Pasture
16.080
15.374
-4%
15.374
0%
Cotton
7.142
7.074
-1%
7.172
1%
Other
28.443
29.284
3%
25.775
-12%
168.774
185.691
10%
179.763
-3%
MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We began the 2023/24 crop year with net income of R$30.0 million, net margin of 11%, and adjusted EBITDA of R$23.4 million, with net margin of 9%, reflecting the net revenue of R$272.2 million.
The decrease in net income compared to the same period last year, from R$42.0 million in 1Q23 to R$30.0 million in 1Q24, reflects the decline in commodity prices, especially soybeans, corn, and sugarcane, which costs still high, compressing operating margins. This impact was partially offset by the adjustment of the fair value of receivables from farm sales in the period.
The macroeconomic scenario remains uncertain, with the conflicts between Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Hamas, we remain attentive to the possible impacts on input prices. Until today, we have already made 81% of the purchases of inputs. Based on this, we moved forward with the hedging of 23/24 grains. On September 30, we had 49% of soybeans and 45% of corn volume sold.
The agribusiness scenario, on the other hand, was impacted by a super harvest of soybeans and corn, which put pressure on the premiums of these commodities, causing a high impact on prices, especially corn. As a result, we rethought the Company's planting strategy and changed the product mix for the 23/24 harvest. To mitigate operational losses, we reduce the corn area (1st and 2nd crop) by 9,200 hectares, this reduction was partially offset by an increase in soybeans and beans areas, crops that have better margins.
By the end of this release, we had planted 35% of the soybeans in the optimal planting window. The weather forecast continues to indicate a moderate El Niño year, with a higher point of attention in the Bahia region, due to the long-term drought forecast.
We have already delivered 1,6 million tons of sugar cane from the 2023 harvest, with emphasis on harvesting in the Midwest where we had good productivity. By the end of the harvest, we must deliver 2.1 million tons, in line with the estimate.
The Shareholders Meeting held on October 24 approved the distribution of R$320.0 million in dividends, equivalent to R$3.21 per share, corresponding to dividend yield of 13%, reaffirming our commitment to generating returns for our shareholders.
'2
1Q24
Despite the challenges, we are confident of delivering good results in yet another cicle of agricultural production with crop 23/24, proud of our contribution to one of the most attractive sectors of the country's economy. We continue with the protagonism, working in the search for new opportunities for growth and generation of value not only for investors and stakeholders, but for the whole society.
André Guillaumon, CEO of BrasilAgro
'3
1Q24
Property Portfolio
The Company's property portfolio comprises 273,486 hectares across five Brazilian states, as well as in Paraguay and Bolivia.
LOCATION
TOTAL AREA (ha)
ARABLE AREA (ha)
Owned
Leased
Owned
Leased
Brazil
144.732
59.092
98.217
59.092
Bahia
86.241
-
61.142
-
Maranhão
17.566
15.000
10.137
15.000
Mato Grosso
12.224
30.623
6.188
30.623
Minas Gerais
24.212
-
17.846
-
Piauí
4.489
13.469
2.904
13.469
Bolivia
9.875
1.065
7.925
1.065
Paraguay
58.722
-
33.555
-
Total
213.329
60.157
139.697
60.157
Total (Owned + Leased)
273.486
199.854
The current mix of the production area, which includes owned and leased land, enables greater flexibility in portfolio management and reduces volatility in operating cash flow.
22/23
Participation (%)
23/24
Participation (%)
Owned
217.737
78%
213.329
78%
Leased
60.157
22%
60.157
22%
Total Area
277.894
100%
273.486
100%
Owned
142.899
70%
139.697
70%
Leased
60.157
30%
60.157
30%
Total Area
203.056
100%
199.854
100%
'4
1Q24
OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The table below shows the projected planted area in the 2023/24 crop year by region.
Crop
BA
MA
MT
PI
Brasil
Bolivia
Paraguay
Total
Ratoon Cane
-
15.500
4.737
-
20.237
2.529
-
22.766
Plant Cane
-
1.872
683
-
2.555
380
-
2.934
Soybean
18.302
7.168
27.912
14.821
68.203
3.125
7.350
78.678
Corn
794
-
-
1.352
2.146
498
2.067
4.711
Corn 2nd Crop
1.075
10.605
1.072
12.752
-
-
12.752
Bean
4.692
-
-
-
4.692
-
-
4.692
Bean 2nd Crop
957
-
3.952
-
4.909
-
-
4.909
Cotton
1.458
-
-
-
1.458
-
2.223
3.681
Cotton 2nd Crop
1.461
-
2.029
-
3.490
-
-
3.490
Others
16.890
-
875
-
17.765
4.785
3.225
25.775
Agricultural Total
44.554
25.615
50.792
17.245
138.207
11.317
14.865
164.389
Pasture
10.519
-
700
-
11.219
-
4.155
15.374
Grand Total
55.073
25.615
51.492
17.245
149.425
11.317
19.021
179.763
Due to the high volatility in corn price, which compressing the margins, we changed the mix of planted area. To mitigate operational losses, we reduce the corn area (1st and 2nd crop) by 9,200 hectares, this reduction was partially offset by an increase in soybeans and beans areas, crops that have better margins.
As a result, we plan to reduce the planted area by 3% compared to the initial estimate. In comparison to the last season, the total planted area grew 6.5%.
Production Area by Crop (ha)
23/24 Harvest
(projected)
14%
4%
9%
179.763
44%
hectares
14%
5% 10%
Soybean
Corn and Corn 2nd Crop
Bean 2nd Crop
Sugarcane
Pasture
Cotton
Other
23/24 Harvest
(projected)
38%
179.763
hectares 55%
7%
Operated by BrasilAgro Leased to third parties Leased area
'5
1Q24
Status of the Operation
Operation Schedule
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Jul
Ago
Set
Out
Nov
Dez
Jan
Fev
Mar
Abr
Mai
Jun
Soybeans
Planting
Crop
Corn
Planting
Crop
Corn 2nd Crop
Crop
Planting
Beans
Planting
Crop
Beans 2nd Crop
Planting
Crop
Cotton
Crop
Planting
Cotton 2nd Crop
Crop
Planting
Sugarcane
Crop
Planting
Crop
Grains and Cotton
Production per product (tons)
22/23 Harvest
23/24 Harvest
Change
23/24 Harvest
Change
Realized
Estimated
(%)
Projected
(%)
Soybean
204.606
248.471
21%
248.471
0%
Corn
53.700
60.853
13%
29.521
-51%
Corn - 2nd Crop
69.628
102.566
47%
72.062
-30%
Beans
2.057
5.631
n.a.
5.631
0%
Beans - 2nd Crop
1.957
2.221
13%
5.715
n.a.
Cotton
13.345
13.546
2%
13.789
2%
Cotton - 2nd Crop
8.795
12.740
45%
12.740
0%
Total
354.088
446.028
26%
387.929
-13%
With the change in the planted area mix, we estimate a reduction of 13% in our grain and cotton production in relation to the initial estimate disclosed last quarter.
So far, we have planted 35% of the soybean crop. Note that we have already planted 71% of soybean in Mato Grosso, within an optimum planting window, with the Jataí Farm already having completed 95% of the planting.
'6
1Q24
Sugarcane
2022 Harvest
2023 Harvest
Change
2023 Harvest
Change
Sugarcane Harvest Year Result
Realized
Estimated
Realized
(%)
(%)
(Apr/01 to Dec/31)
(Apr/01 to Dec/31)
(Apr/01 to Sep/30)
Tons harvested
1.941.421
2.121.691
9%
1.624.127
-23%
Hectares harvested
24.857
25.178
1%
18.059
-28%
TCH - Harvest tons per hectares
78,10
84,27
8%
89,93
7%
Unlike other crops, the sugarcane crop spans from April to December. By September 30, 2023, we had harvested 1,600 tons of sugarcane, corresponding to 89.96 tons of cane per hectare (TCH).
Below is the current status of the sugarcane harvest. We should conclude the harvest by the end of November.
Harvest Area
Production (thousand
(hectares) until nov/23
tons) until nov/23
96%
96%
25.178 Hectares
2.121,7 Tons
Cattle Raising
Cattle Raising
22/23 Harvest
23/24 Harvest
Change
23/24 Harvest
Change
Realized
Estimated
(%)
Realized
(%)
Hectares
16.080
15.374
-4%
14.715
-4%
Number of heads
21.652
20.164
-7%
20.740
3%
Meat production (kg)
2.572.377
2.918.317
13%
310.064
-89%
Weight Gain per Day
0,61
0,56
-9%
0,26
-54%
Weight Gain per hectare
160
190
19%
21
-89%
Cattle raising is a transitory activity for the Company, aimed at land transformation. We have an inventory of 20,700 head of cattle over 14,715 hectares of active pasture in Brazil and Paraguay.
Note that the first four months of each crop year historically register lower weight gain, due to the distribution of rainfall and availability of pasture.
'7
1Q24
Production Cost
23/24 Breakdown Production Cost (%)
Soybean
Corn
Corn -
Beans
Cotton
Sugarcane
Cattle
2nd Crop
Raising
Variable costs
79%
78%
89%
88%
92%
64%
50%
Seeds
15%
18%
22%
1%
14%
0%
0%
Fertilizers
25%
31%
31%
13%
25%
10%
0%
Defensives
16%
13%
9%
30%
27%
6%
0%
Agricultural services
20%
14%
22%
25%
23%
40%
0%
Fuels and Lubricants
2%
3%
4%
5%
0%
9%
0%
Maintenance of machines and instruments
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
8%
Animal Feed
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
35%
Others
1%
0%
1%
14%
3%
0%
7%
Fixed costs
21%
22%
11%
12%
8%
36%
50%
Labor
5%
4%
3%
6%
3%
3%
30%
Depreciation and amortization
3%
2%
2%
3%
3%
11%
13%
IFRS 16 and leasing
12%
15%
5%
2%
1%
16%
0%
Others
1%
1%
1%
1%
1%
5%
8%
Production Cost (R$ / ha)
22/23 Harvest
23/24 Harvest
Change
23/24 Harvest
Change
Realized
Estimated
(%)
Projected
(%)
Soybean(1)
5.753
4.956
-14%
4.886
-1%
Corn(1)
5.771
4.918
-15%
4.680
-5%
Corn 2nd Crop
4.267
3.312
-22%
3.528
7%
Beans
3.713
2.835
-24%
2.871
1%
Beans 2nd Crop
2.706
1.943
n.a.
2.076
7%
Cotton
9.169
8.258
-10%
8.227
0%
Cotton 2nd Crop
14.154
10.399
-27%
10.865
4%
Sugarcane
10.065
10.113
0%
10.085
0%
Others (2)
768
1.494
95%
481
-68%
(1) includes area opening amortization
(2) Others: sesame and quinoa
'8
1Q24
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The consolidated financial statements were prepared and are presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
SEASONALITY
The agribusiness sector presents seasonality throughout the harvest year, especially due to the cycles of each crop and the development of crops that depend on specific climatic conditions. Consequently, the Company's operating revenues are also seasonal, as they are directly related to the crop cycle. Furthermore, the commercial strategy adopted in each harvest also has a seasonal effect and a direct impact on the Company's results. In the first and second quarters (July to December) there is a lower concentration in net revenue from grains and cotton. Sugarcane, on the other hand, has a more linear distribution during exercise.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is presented under the accounting standards, based on Net Income adjusted for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA was calculated excluding gains from biological assets in formation (sugarcane and grains), adjusted by the realized gains/losses on derivatives and depreciation expenses, including depreciation of the farms' fixed assets, depreciation of the developed areas and depreciation of the permanent crop.
EBITDA (R$ thousand)
1Q24
1Q23
Change
Net Income
29.985
42.002
-29%
Interest
(36.858)
(49.458)
-25%
Taxes
(8.109)
20.246
n.a.
Depreciations and amortizations
31.663
25.339
25%
EBITDA
16.681
38.129
-56%
Adjusted EBITDA (R$ thousand)
1Q24
1Q23
Change
Net Income
29.985
42.002
-29%
Interest
(36.858)
(49.458)
-25%
Taxes
(8.109)
20.246
n.a.
Depreciations and Amortizations
31.663
25.339
25%
Other operating income/expenses, net
1.859
(3.853)
n.a.
Elimination of the effects of gains on biological assets (grains and
7.519
(18.299)
n.a.
sugarcane planted)
Accomplish Fair Value - Biological Asset
(6.010)
86.577
n.a.
Derivatives Results
3.375
4.589
-26%
Adjusted EBITDA
23.424
107.143
-78%
'9
1Q24
