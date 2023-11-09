RESULTS PRESENTATION
1Q24
André Guillaumon
Gustavo Lopez
Ana Paula Zerbinati
CEO
CFO & IRO
IR and Capital
Market Head
1Q24 HIGHLIGHTS
Financial
R$272.2 million
of net revenue
R$30.0 million
net income
R$23.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA
Dividends
Distribution of
R$320.0 million
in dividends or R$3.21 per share
23/24 Harvest Estimates
2.6 million tons
of grains, cotton and sugarcane
179.8 thousand ha
In production
Planted Area
+11 thousand ha,
growth of 7% compared to the 22/23 harvest
3
2023/2024 HARVEST YEAR
Planted area (thousand hectares)
Estimated Planted Area 23/24 Crop
179,763 hectares
Culture Breakdown
Land Ownership
-5,9
179,8
168,9
168,8
14%
4%
9%
44%
21/22 Harvest
22/23 Harvest
23/24 Harvest
14%
Estimated
5%
10%
Mix Change (ha)
185,600 hectares (estimated)
4,200 ha corn
5,000 ha corn 2nd crop
3,500 ha others cultures
3,700 ha soybean
Soybean
Corn and Corn 2nd Crop
3,000 ha bean 2nd crop
Bean 2nd Crop
Sugarcane
179,800 hectares (projected)
Pasture
Cotton
Other
38%
55%
7%
Operated by BrasilAgro
Leased to third parties
Leased area
4
2023/2024 HARVEST YEAR -Production(tons)
Grains and Cotton
Production per product
22/23 Harvest 23/24 Harvest
Change
23/24 Harvest Change
(tons)
Realized
Estimated
(%)
Projected
(%)
Soybean
204.606
248.471
21%
248.471
0%
Corn
53.700
60.853
13%
29.521
-51%
Corn - 2nd Crop
69.628
102.566
47%
72.062
-30%
Beans
2.057
5.631
n.a.
5.631
0%
Beans - 2nd Crop
1.957
2.221
13%
5.715
n.a.
Cotton
13.345
13.546
2%
13.789
2%
Cotton - 2nd Crop
8.795
12.740
45%
12.740
0%
Total
354.088
446.028
26%
387.929
-13%
Grains and Cotton
With the change in the planted area mix, we estimate a reduction of 13% in our grain and cotton production in relation to the initial estimate disclosed last quarter.
5
OPERATIONS SCHEDULE
Soybeans
Corn
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Jul Ago Set
Out Nov Dez
Jan Fev
Mar Abr Mai Jun
Planting
Crop
Planting
Crop
Planting Status
Corn 2nd Crop
Beans
Beans 2nd Crop
Planting
Crop
Planting
Crop
Planting
Crop
35%
Planted
38%
Planted
Cotton
Cotton 2nd Crop
Sugarcane
Planting
Crop
Planting
Crop
Planting
Crop
Crop
10/nov*
20/nov*
Start of Planting
Start of Planting
*Estimated
6
2023/2024 HARVEST YEAR | Cattle Raising
Cattle Heads
CattleRaising
20.164
20.740
23/24 Harvest
23/24 Harvest
Estimated
Realized
Pasture
(hectares)
15.374
14.715
23/24 Harvest
23/24 Harvest
Estimated
Realized
ADG
(kg)
0,56
0,26
23/24 Harvest
23/24 Harvest
Estimated
Realized
7
2023 Harvest | Sugarcane
Sugarcane
Harvested Area until
nov/2023
96%
25.178 Hectares
Production until
TCH
nov/2023
(ton/ha)
96%
84,27
89,93
2.121,7
2023 Harvest Estimated 2023 Harvest Realized
Tons
(01/apr a 31/dec)
(01/apr a 30/sep)
8
HEDGE POSITION
As of September 30, 2023
Harvest
Soybean
Price
Volume
FX
Volume
% of hedge(1)
% of hedge(2)
BRL/USD
(USD/bu)
(thousand)
22/23
172.293 ton
99%
14,50
USD 72.573
100%
5,47
23/24
122.140 ton
49%
13,12
USD 33.502
41%
5,33
Harvest
Corn
Price
Volume
FX
Volume
% of hedge(1)
% of hedge(2)
BRL/USD
(USD/bu)
(thousand)
22/23
89.514 ton
72,00%
54,98
-
-
-
23/24
43.983 ton
45,00%
47,02
-
-
-
Harvest
Cotton
Price
Volume
FX
Volume
% of hedge(1)
% of hedge(2)
BRL/USD
(USD/lb)
(thousand)
22/23
6.654 ton
100,00%
87,50
USD 11.701
91,00%
5,67
23/24
5.998 ton
72,00%
82,50
USD 16.267
100,00%
5,53
Harvest
Ethanol
Preço
Volume
FX
Volume
% of hedge(1)
% of hedge
BRL/USD
(R$/m3)
(thousand)
22/23
30.930 m³
35%
3.159,00
-
-
-
23/24
5.700 m³
4%
2.800,00
-
-
-
Farm Sale Receivables
FX
Harvest
Volume
% of hedge(1)
Price
Volume
% of hedge(2)
BRL/USD
(USD/bu)
(thousand)
2023
104.912 ton
100%
14,09
55.479
100%
5,31
2024
65.513 ton
60%
13,51
28140
55%
5,44
* Recebíveis V enda de Fazenda
9
- Percentual do volume em toneladas de soja travada.
- Percentual da receita esperada em USD.
- Percentual do volume em m³ de etanol travada.
SCENARIO
Commodity performance (Oct/22- Oct/23)
( R$ / 60 Kg)
( R$ / @)
188,83
-24.5%
303,33
Soy
Paranaguá
142,52
Cattle Raising
( R$ / 60 kg)
( R$ / L)
-32.4%
89,76
2.580,5
Corn
Ethanol
BM&FBOVESPA
Hydrated Futuro B3
60,7
((Algodão NY c/lb)
( R$ / 50 Kg)
-12.9%
93,22
81,22
Sugar cane
Cotton
(Average price Kg/ATR)
1,1079
Fonte: Bloomberg
10
-21.5%
238,0
-10.2%
2.317,5
-11.7%1,2376
