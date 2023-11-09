RESULTS PRESENTATION

1Q24

André Guillaumon

Gustavo Lopez

Ana Paula Zerbinati

CEO

CFO & IRO

IR and Capital

Market Head

1Q24 RESULTS VIDEOCONFERENCE

PORTUGUÊS

Essa videoconferência será em português, com tradução simultânea para o inglês.

Alteração de Idioma:para acessar a tradução simultânea, clique no botão Interpretation, na parte inferior direita da tela, e escolha o idioma "Inglês".

Para fazer perguntas:clique no ícone Q&A e

escreva seu nome e empresa ou levante a mão para entrar na fila. Ao ser anunciado, uma solicitação para ativar seu microfone aparecerá na tela e, então, você deve ativar o seu microfone para fazer perguntas. Orientamos que as perguntas sejam feitas todas de uma única vez.

Apresentação em inglês:estará disponível no

chat

Faça sua pergunta /

Ask your question

ENGLISH

The following presentation will be held in Portuguese, with simultaneous translation to English.

Language settings:to enable the English simultaneous translation, click on the Interpretation button, at the bottom right of the screen, and choose the "English"option.

To ask questions:please click on the Q&A icon and write your name and company. If announced, a request to activate your microfone will show up on your screen; then, you should enable your áudio to ask your question. We kindly ask you to make all questions at once.

English presentation:will be available in chat

Tradução simultânea /

Simultaneous Translation

1Q24 HIGHLIGHTS

Financial

R$272.2 million

of net revenue

R$30.0 million

net income

R$23.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA

Dividends

Distribution of

R$320.0 million

in dividends or R$3.21 per share

23/24 Harvest Estimates

2.6 million tons

of grains, cotton and sugarcane

179.8 thousand ha

In production

Planted Area

+11 thousand ha,

growth of 7% compared to the 22/23 harvest

3

2023/2024 HARVEST YEAR

Planted area (thousand hectares)

Estimated Planted Area 23/24 Crop

179,763 hectares

Culture Breakdown

Land Ownership

-5,9

179,8

168,9

168,8

14%

4%

9%

44%

21/22 Harvest

22/23 Harvest

23/24 Harvest

14%

Estimated

5%

10%

Mix Change (ha)

185,600 hectares (estimated)

4,200 ha corn

5,000 ha corn 2nd crop

3,500 ha others cultures

3,700 ha soybean

Soybean

Corn and Corn 2nd Crop

3,000 ha bean 2nd crop

Bean 2nd Crop

Sugarcane

179,800 hectares (projected)

Pasture

Cotton

Other

38%

55%

7%

Operated by BrasilAgro

Leased to third parties

Leased area

4

2023/2024 HARVEST YEAR -Production(tons)

Grains and Cotton

Production per product

22/23 Harvest 23/24 Harvest

Change

23/24 Harvest Change

(tons)

Realized

Estimated

(%)

Projected

(%)

Soybean

204.606

248.471

21%

248.471

0%

Corn

53.700

60.853

13%

29.521

-51%

Corn - 2nd Crop

69.628

102.566

47%

72.062

-30%

Beans

2.057

5.631

n.a.

5.631

0%

Beans - 2nd Crop

1.957

2.221

13%

5.715

n.a.

Cotton

13.345

13.546

2%

13.789

2%

Cotton - 2nd Crop

8.795

12.740

45%

12.740

0%

Total

354.088

446.028

26%

387.929

-13%

Grains and Cotton

With the change in the planted area mix, we estimate a reduction of 13% in our grain and cotton production in relation to the initial estimate disclosed last quarter.

5

OPERATIONS SCHEDULE

Soybeans

Corn

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Jul Ago Set

Out Nov Dez

Jan Fev

Mar Abr Mai Jun

Planting

Crop

Planting

Crop

Planting Status

Corn 2nd Crop

Beans

Beans 2nd Crop

Planting

Crop

Planting

Crop

Planting

Crop

35%

Planted

38%

Planted

Cotton

Cotton 2nd Crop

Sugarcane

Planting

Crop

Planting

Crop

Planting

Crop

Crop

10/nov*

20/nov*

Start of Planting

Start of Planting

*Estimated

6

2023/2024 HARVEST YEAR | Cattle Raising

Cattle Heads

CattleRaising

20.164

20.740

23/24 Harvest

23/24 Harvest

Estimated

Realized

Pasture

(hectares)

15.374

14.715

23/24 Harvest

23/24 Harvest

Estimated

Realized

ADG

(kg)

0,56

0,26

23/24 Harvest

23/24 Harvest

Estimated

Realized

7

2023 Harvest | Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Harvested Area until

nov/2023

96%

25.178 Hectares

Production until

TCH

nov/2023

(ton/ha)

96%

84,27

89,93

2.121,7

2023 Harvest Estimated 2023 Harvest Realized

Tons

(01/apr a 31/dec)

(01/apr a 30/sep)

8

HEDGE POSITION

As of September 30, 2023

Harvest

Soybean

Price

Volume

FX

Volume

% of hedge(1)

% of hedge(2)

BRL/USD

(USD/bu)

(thousand)

22/23

172.293 ton

99%

14,50

USD 72.573

100%

5,47

23/24

122.140 ton

49%

13,12

USD 33.502

41%

5,33

Harvest

Corn

Price

Volume

FX

Volume

% of hedge(1)

% of hedge(2)

BRL/USD

(USD/bu)

(thousand)

22/23

89.514 ton

72,00%

54,98

-

-

-

23/24

43.983 ton

45,00%

47,02

-

-

-

Harvest

Cotton

Price

Volume

FX

Volume

% of hedge(1)

% of hedge(2)

BRL/USD

(USD/lb)

(thousand)

22/23

6.654 ton

100,00%

87,50

USD 11.701

91,00%

5,67

23/24

5.998 ton

72,00%

82,50

USD 16.267

100,00%

5,53

Harvest

Ethanol

Preço

Volume

FX

Volume

% of hedge(1)

% of hedge

BRL/USD

(R$/m3)

(thousand)

22/23

30.930 m³

35%

3.159,00

-

-

-

23/24

5.700 m³

4%

2.800,00

-

-

-

Farm Sale Receivables

FX

Harvest

Volume

% of hedge(1)

Price

Volume

% of hedge(2)

BRL/USD

(USD/bu)

(thousand)

2023

104.912 ton

100%

14,09

55.479

100%

5,31

2024

65.513 ton

60%

13,51

28140

55%

5,44

* Recebíveis V enda de Fazenda

9

  1. Percentual do volume em toneladas de soja travada.
  2. Percentual da receita esperada em USD.
  3. Percentual do volume em m³ de etanol travada.

SCENARIO

Commodity performance (Oct/22- Oct/23)

( R$ / 60 Kg)

( R$ / @)

188,83

-24.5%

303,33

Soy

Paranaguá

142,52

Cattle Raising

( R$ / 60 kg)

( R$ / L)

-32.4%

89,76

2.580,5

Corn

Ethanol

BM&FBOVESPA

Hydrated Futuro B3

60,7

((Algodão NY c/lb)

( R$ / 50 Kg)

-12.9%

93,22

81,22

Sugar cane

Cotton

(Average price Kg/ATR)

1,1079

Fonte: Bloomberg

10

-21.5%

238,0

-10.2%

2.317,5

-11.7%1,2376

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 08 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2023 14:39:17 UTC.