BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 07.628.528/0001-59

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.326.237

SYNTHETIC MAP: BOOKKEEPING AGENT - 2023 AESM

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company"), in compliance with Instruction 81/2022 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to its shareholders and investors and the general market the synthetic map of votes received by the Company's bookkeeping Agent, Banco Itaú, with voting instructions sent by shareholders to the Custody Agent, Central Securities Depository and Bookkeeping Agent:

Annual Shareholders Meeting

% of Total

Deliberation

Deliberation

Vote

Number of

Shares

Number

Shares

ex-

trasury

To examine the management accounts, analyze, discuss

Approve

5.617.364

5,64%

and vote on the Management's Annual Report and the

1Company's Financial Statements, including the

Independent Auditors' opinion and the Fiscal Council

Report, relating to the fiscal year ended on June 30,

Abstain

778.871

0,78%

2023.

To resolve on the allocation of net profits reported for the

2

fiscal year ended on June 30, 2023, and the declaration

Approve

6.396.235

6,42%

of dividends, including additional dividends based on

statutory profit reserve balance.

To resolve on the determination of the number of

3

members to participate in the Company's Board of

Approve

6.396.235

6,42%

Directors for the following term of office on nine (9)

members, pursuant to the Company's Bylaws.

Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple vote

process for the election of the Companys Board of

Reject

1.694.689

1,70%

Directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law No.

4

6,404/1976 (Brazilian Corporations Law)? (If the

shareholder chooses no or abstain, its shares will not be

counted for the purposes of requesting multiple vote).

Abstain

4.701.546

4,72%

Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the

votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the

Approve

171.534

0,17%

shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in

5

the separate election of a member of the board of

directors and the separate election referred to in these

fields takes place). - Chapa Proposta pela Administração

Reject

6.224.701

6,25%

If one of the candidates that composes your chosen

6

slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your

Reject

6.396.235

6,42%

shares continue to be conferred on the same slate?

In case of a cumulative voting process, should the

corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed

among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen? [If Approve 1.529.316 1,54% the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the

"approve" answer type for specific candidates among

7those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the

shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election

occurs by the cumulative voting process, the

shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in Abstain 4.866.919 4,89% the respective resolution of the meeting.]

Eduardo Sergio Elsztain (Sitting member) / Carolina Zang

Approve

0

0,00%

ou Miguel Falcón (1st and 2nd alternates, respectively)

Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain (Sitting member) / Carolina

Zang ou Miguel Falcón (1st and 2nd alternates,

Approve

0

0,00%

respectively)

Saúl Zang (Sitting member) / Carolina Zang ou Miguel

Approve

0

0,00%

Falcón (1st and 2nd alternates, respectively)

Alejandro Gustavo Casaretto (Sitting member) / Carolina

Zang ou Miguel Falcón (1st and 2nd alternates,

Approve

0

0,00%

respectively)

8

Matias Gaivironski (Sitting member) / João de Almeida

Approve

0

0,00%

Sampaio Filho (Alternate)

Efraim Horn (Independent member) / Ricardo de Santos

Approve

382.329

0,38%

Freitas (Alternate)

Isaac Selim Sutton (Independent member) / Ricardo de

Approve

382.329

0,38%

Santos Freitas (Alternate)

Eliane Aleixo Lustosa de Andrade (Independent

Approve

382.329

0,38%

member) / Janine Meira Souza Koppe Eiriz (Alternate)

Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque (Independent

Approve

382.329

0,38%

member) / Sérgio Werneck Filho (Alternate)

Do you wish to request the separate election to the

Board of Directors, under the terms of article 141,

paragraph 4, I, of the Brazilian Corporations Law? Note:

This resolution is not on the agenda of the Meeting and

Reject

184.973

0,19%

9

has been inserted in accordance with article 33 of CVM

Resolution 81. Shareholders can only fill in this field if they

have left the field for election to the Board of Directors

with a single slate blank and if they have been holding

the shares with which they vote continuously during the

three (3) months immediately prior to the Meeting.

Abstain

6.211.262

6,24%

To resolve on the determination of the number of

Approve

3.943.546

3,96%

members to participate in the Companys Fiscal Council

10

for the following term of office on three (3) sitting

members, pursuant to the Companys Bylaws.

Abstain

2.452.689

2,46%

Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. -

Approve

3.943.546

3,96%

11

Chapa Proposta pela Administração

Abstain

2.452.689

2,46%

If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in

12 articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate?

Do you wish to request the separate election to the Fiscal

Council member, under the terms of article 161,

paragraph 4, and 240 of the Brazilian Corporations Law?

13 Note: This resolution is not on the agenda of the Meeting and has been inserted in accordance with article 36 of

CVM Resolution 81. Shareholders can only fill in this field if they have left the field for election to the Fiscal Council with a single slate blank.

To establish the compensation of the elected members

14 of the Company's Fiscal Council for the fiscal year began on July 1, 2023, in accordance with the Management

Proposal.

To establish the limit for the annual global compensation

15 of the Companys officers and directors for the fiscal year

began on July 1, 2023, in accordance with the

Management Proposal.

In case of second call for this Meeting, may the voting

16instructions of this Ballot also be considered for the

second call Meeting?

Reject 3.943.546 3,96%

Abstain

2.452.689

2,46%

Approve

6.161

0,01%

Reject 184.973 0,19%

Abstain 6.205.101 6,23%

Approve 3.943.546 3,96%

Abstain 2.452.689 2,46%

Approve 3.943.546 3,96%

Abstain 2.452.689 2,46%

Approve 3.778.173 3,79%

Reject 165.373 0,17%

Abstain 2.452.689 2,46%

Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

% of Total

Deliberation

Deliberation

Vote

Number of

Shares

Number

Shares

ex-

trasury

Rerratificar a remuneração global dos administradores

Approve

2.368.835

2,38%

1

da Companhia para o exercício social findo em 30 de

junho de 2023.

Abstain

4.027.400

4,04%

Deliberar sobre a proposta de reforma do Estatuto Social

2

da Companhia, para refletir o aumento de capital

Approve

6.396.235

6,42%

aprovado pelo Conselho de Administração em reunião

realizada em 19 de setembro de 2023.

3

Em caso de segunda convocação da AGE, as instruções

Approve

6.230.862

6,25%

de voto deste Boletim podem ser consideradas também

para a realização da AGE em segunda convocação?

Reject

165.373

0,17%

São Paulo, October 20, 2023.

Gustavo Javier Lopez

CFO & IRO

