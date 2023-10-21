BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 07.628.528/0001-59
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.326.237
SYNTHETIC MAP: BOOKKEEPING AGENT - 2023 AESM
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company"), in compliance with Instruction 81/2022 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), as amended, announces to its shareholders and investors and the general market the synthetic map of votes received by the Company's bookkeeping Agent, Banco Itaú, with voting instructions sent by shareholders to the Custody Agent, Central Securities Depository and Bookkeeping Agent:
Annual Shareholders Meeting
% of Total
Deliberation
Deliberation
Vote
Number of
Shares
Number
Shares
ex-
trasury
To examine the management accounts, analyze, discuss
Approve
5.617.364
5,64%
and vote on the Management's Annual Report and the
1Company's Financial Statements, including the
Independent Auditors' opinion and the Fiscal Council
Report, relating to the fiscal year ended on June 30,
Abstain
778.871
0,78%
2023.
To resolve on the allocation of net profits reported for the
2
fiscal year ended on June 30, 2023, and the declaration
Approve
6.396.235
6,42%
of dividends, including additional dividends based on
statutory profit reserve balance.
To resolve on the determination of the number of
3
members to participate in the Company's Board of
Approve
6.396.235
6,42%
Directors for the following term of office on nine (9)
members, pursuant to the Company's Bylaws.
Do you wish to request the adoption of the multiple vote
process for the election of the Companys Board of
Reject
1.694.689
1,70%
Directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law No.
4
6,404/1976 (Brazilian Corporations Law)? (If the
shareholder chooses no or abstain, its shares will not be
counted for the purposes of requesting multiple vote).
Abstain
4.701.546
4,72%
Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the
votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the
Approve
171.534
0,17%
shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in
5
the separate election of a member of the board of
directors and the separate election referred to in these
fields takes place). - Chapa Proposta pela Administração
Reject
6.224.701
6,25%
If one of the candidates that composes your chosen
6
slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your
Reject
6.396.235
6,42%
shares continue to be conferred on the same slate?
In case of a cumulative voting process, should the
corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed
among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen? [If Approve 1.529.316 1,54% the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the
"approve" answer type for specific candidates among
7those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the
shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election
occurs by the cumulative voting process, the
shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in Abstain 4.866.919 4,89% the respective resolution of the meeting.]
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain (Sitting member) / Carolina Zang
Approve
0
0,00%
ou Miguel Falcón (1st and 2nd alternates, respectively)
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain (Sitting member) / Carolina
Zang ou Miguel Falcón (1st and 2nd alternates,
Approve
0
0,00%
respectively)
Saúl Zang (Sitting member) / Carolina Zang ou Miguel
Approve
0
0,00%
Falcón (1st and 2nd alternates, respectively)
Alejandro Gustavo Casaretto (Sitting member) / Carolina
Zang ou Miguel Falcón (1st and 2nd alternates,
Approve
0
0,00%
respectively)
8
Matias Gaivironski (Sitting member) / João de Almeida
Approve
0
0,00%
Sampaio Filho (Alternate)
Efraim Horn (Independent member) / Ricardo de Santos
Approve
382.329
0,38%
Freitas (Alternate)
Isaac Selim Sutton (Independent member) / Ricardo de
Approve
382.329
0,38%
Santos Freitas (Alternate)
Eliane Aleixo Lustosa de Andrade (Independent
Approve
382.329
0,38%
member) / Janine Meira Souza Koppe Eiriz (Alternate)
Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque (Independent
Approve
382.329
0,38%
member) / Sérgio Werneck Filho (Alternate)
Do you wish to request the separate election to the
Board of Directors, under the terms of article 141,
paragraph 4, I, of the Brazilian Corporations Law? Note:
This resolution is not on the agenda of the Meeting and
Reject
184.973
0,19%
9
has been inserted in accordance with article 33 of CVM
Resolution 81. Shareholders can only fill in this field if they
have left the field for election to the Board of Directors
with a single slate blank and if they have been holding
the shares with which they vote continuously during the
three (3) months immediately prior to the Meeting.
Abstain
6.211.262
6,24%
To resolve on the determination of the number of
Approve
3.943.546
3,96%
members to participate in the Companys Fiscal Council
10
for the following term of office on three (3) sitting
members, pursuant to the Companys Bylaws.
Abstain
2.452.689
2,46%
Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. -
Approve
3.943.546
3,96%
11
Chapa Proposta pela Administração
Abstain
2.452.689
2,46%
If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in
12 articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate?
Do you wish to request the separate election to the Fiscal
Council member, under the terms of article 161,
paragraph 4, and 240 of the Brazilian Corporations Law?
13 Note: This resolution is not on the agenda of the Meeting and has been inserted in accordance with article 36 of
CVM Resolution 81. Shareholders can only fill in this field if they have left the field for election to the Fiscal Council with a single slate blank.
To establish the compensation of the elected members
14 of the Company's Fiscal Council for the fiscal year began on July 1, 2023, in accordance with the Management
Proposal.
To establish the limit for the annual global compensation
15 of the Companys officers and directors for the fiscal year
began on July 1, 2023, in accordance with the
Management Proposal.
In case of second call for this Meeting, may the voting
16instructions of this Ballot also be considered for the
second call Meeting?
Reject 3.943.546 3,96%
Abstain
2.452.689
2,46%
Approve
6.161
0,01%
Reject 184.973 0,19%
Abstain 6.205.101 6,23%
Approve 3.943.546 3,96%
Abstain 2.452.689 2,46%
Approve 3.943.546 3,96%
Abstain 2.452.689 2,46%
Approve 3.778.173 3,79%
Reject 165.373 0,17%
Abstain 2.452.689 2,46%
Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
% of Total
Deliberation
Deliberation
Vote
Number of
Shares
Number
Shares
ex-
trasury
Rerratificar a remuneração global dos administradores
Approve
2.368.835
2,38%
1
da Companhia para o exercício social findo em 30 de
junho de 2023.
Abstain
4.027.400
4,04%
Deliberar sobre a proposta de reforma do Estatuto Social
2
da Companhia, para refletir o aumento de capital
Approve
6.396.235
6,42%
aprovado pelo Conselho de Administração em reunião
realizada em 19 de setembro de 2023.
3
Em caso de segunda convocação da AGE, as instruções
Approve
6.230.862
6,25%
de voto deste Boletim podem ser consideradas também
para a realização da AGE em segunda convocação?
Reject
165.373
0,17%
São Paulo, October 20, 2023.
Gustavo Javier Lopez
CFO & IRO
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 20 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2023 23:00:04 UTC.