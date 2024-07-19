BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 07.628.528/0001-59

Company Register Identification Number (NIRE): 35.300.326.237

Publicly Held Company

EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON JULY 16, 2024

Date, Time, and Place: The meeting was held on July 16, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., at the headquarters of BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company" or "Brasilagro"), located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1.309, 5th floor, in the City and State of São Paulo.

Call Notice: The procedures for the call notice was made in accordance with Article 20, paragraph one, of the Company's Bylaws and Article 4.3.1. of the Internal Regulations of the Company's Board of Directors.

Attendance: The entire Directors' Board was present, namely: Eduardo Sergio Elsztain, Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain, Alejandro Gustavo Casaretto, Efraim Horn, Janine Meira Souza Koppe Eiriz, Isaac Selim Sutton, Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque, Matias Ivan Gaivironsky, and Saúl Zang ("Directors"). It is hereby recorded that the participants attended both in person and via videoconference, as allowed pursuant to Article 20, caput, of the Company's Bylaws.

Presiding: Chairman: Eduardo S. Elsztain; Secretary: André Guillaumon.

Agenda: To examine, discuss, and deliberate on: (i) the budget of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fiscal year 24/25; and (ii) the increase of the global limit for financial operations involving derivatives for hedging purposes.

Resolutions: The Board Members analyzed the agenda and, unanimously and without any reservations, resolved to:

approve, based on the recommendation of the Executive Committee, the annual budget of the Company and its subsidiaries in Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia for the fiscal year 2024/2025, which was initialed by the Secretary of the meeting and will be filed at the Company's headquarters; and authorize, based on the recommendation of the Financial Committee, the Management to to undertake financial operations involving derivatives for hedging purposes of the Company and its subsidiaries, up to the individual amount of BRL 20,000,000.00 (twenty million reais) , under the terms of Clause 21, item XXIII of the Company's Bylaws.

Closing: There being no further business to discuss, the minutes were drafted, approved and signed by the all the members of the Board of Directors and by the Chairman and Secretary of the Board's Meeting.

Signatories: (a) Presiding: Eduardo S. Elsztain as Chairman; and André Guillaumon as

Secretary; (b) Members of the Board of Directors: Eduardo Sergio Elsztain, Alejandro Gustavo

