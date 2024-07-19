BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PROPRIEDADES AGRÍCOLAS
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 07.628.528/0001-59
Company Register Identification Number (NIRE): 35.300.326.237
Publicly Held Company
EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
HELD ON JULY 16, 2024
Date, Time, and Place: The meeting was held on July 16, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., at the headquarters of BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("Company" or "Brasilagro"), located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1.309, 5th floor, in the City and State of São Paulo.
Call Notice: The procedures for the call notice was made in accordance with Article 20, paragraph one, of the Company's Bylaws and Article 4.3.1. of the Internal Regulations of the Company's Board of Directors.
Attendance: The entire Directors' Board was present, namely: Eduardo Sergio Elsztain, Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain, Alejandro Gustavo Casaretto, Efraim Horn, Janine Meira Souza Koppe Eiriz, Isaac Selim Sutton, Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque, Matias Ivan Gaivironsky, and Saúl Zang ("Directors"). It is hereby recorded that the participants attended both in person and via videoconference, as allowed pursuant to Article 20, caput, of the Company's Bylaws.
Presiding: Chairman: Eduardo S. Elsztain; Secretary: André Guillaumon.
Agenda: To examine, discuss, and deliberate on: (i) the budget of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fiscal year 24/25; and (ii) the increase of the global limit for financial operations involving derivatives for hedging purposes.
Resolutions: The Board Members analyzed the agenda and, unanimously and without any reservations, resolved to:
- approve, based on the recommendation of the Executive Committee, the annual budget of the Company and its subsidiaries in Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia for the fiscal year 2024/2025, which was initialed by the Secretary of the meeting and will be filed at the Company's headquarters; and
- authorize, based on the recommendation of the Financial Committee, the Management to to undertake financial operations involving derivatives for hedging purposes of the Company and its subsidiaries, up to the individual amount of BRL 20,000,000.00 (twenty million reais), under the terms of Clause 21, item XXIII of the Company's Bylaws.
Closing: There being no further business to discuss, the minutes were drafted, approved and signed by the all the members of the Board of Directors and by the Chairman and Secretary of the Board's Meeting.
Signatories: (a) Presiding: Eduardo S. Elsztain as Chairman; and André Guillaumon as
Secretary; (b) Members of the Board of Directors: Eduardo Sergio Elsztain, Alejandro Gustavo
Página 1 de 2
Elsztain, Alejandro Gustavo Casaretto, Matias Ivan Gaivironsky, Saúl Zang, Efraim Horn, Eliane Aleixo Lustosa de Andrade, Isaac Selim Sutton and Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque.
São Paulo, July 16, 2024.
_________________________________
André Guillaumon
Secretary
Página 2 de 2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 20:28:04 UTC.