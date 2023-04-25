Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Braskem S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAK   US1055321053

BRASKEM S.A.

(BAK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
7.360 USD   +0.41%
05:13aBraskem's 2022 form 20-f was filed
PR
04/24Braskem S A : Formulário 20-F 2022 (Inglês)
PU
04/24Braskem S A : Form 20-F 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRASKEM'S 2022 FORM 20-F WAS FILED

04/25/2023 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: BRKM3, BRKM5 e BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) announces to its shareholders and the market that filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document is already available on Braskem's Investor Relations website: www.braskem-ri.com.br. Shareholders of the Company may receive a copy of Braskem's audited financial statements included in the 2022 Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braskems-2022-form-20-f-was-filed-301806585.html

SOURCE Braskem


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BRASKEM S.A.
05:13aBraskem's 2022 form 20-f was filed
PR
04/24Braskem S A : Formulário 20-F 2022 (Inglês)
PU
04/24Braskem S A : Form 20-F 2022
PU
04/24Braskem S A : ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
04/20ADRs End Mostly Lower; Braskem, Trinity Biotech Trade Actively
DJ
04/20Braskem S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
04/14UBS Upgrades Braskem to Buy From Neutral
MT
04/03Attn. : Superintendent of Company Relations (SEP) Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Form 6-K
PU
03/27Braskem S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
03/27Braskem S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRASKEM S.A.
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer