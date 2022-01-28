Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Braskem S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAK   US1055321053

BRASKEM S.A.

(BAK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/28 08:50:53 am
18.565 USD   +8.82%
01/26HSBC Upgrades Braskem to Buy from Hold
MT
01/24Brazil's sliding stock market makes M&A targets
RE
01/20Braskem Expands U.S. Propylene Supply Import Capabilities
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thinking about buying stock in NeoGenomics, Provention Bio, Exela Technologies, Braskem SA, or Rewalk Robotics?

01/28/2022 | 01:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for NEO, PRVB, XELA, BAK, and RWLK.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-neogenomics-provention-bio-exela-technologies-braskem-sa-or-rewalk-robotics-301470605.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BRASKEM S.A.
01/26HSBC Upgrades Braskem to Buy from Hold
MT
01/24Brazil's sliding stock market makes M&A targets
RE
01/20Braskem Expands U.S. Propylene Supply Import Capabilities
PR
01/20Braskem's Partnership with Repauno Port & Rail Terminal Provides Enhanced Propylene Fee..
CI
01/17Brazil's Braskem Shares Fall 5.1% After Petrobras Registers Share Sale
DJ
01/17Russian rouble slips amid Ukraine tensions; Brazil's real lifted by data
RE
01/14BRASKEM S A : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K/A)
PU
2021BRASKEM S.A.(BOVESPA : BRKM5) added to Brazil Corporate Sustainability Index
CI
2021BRASKEM S.A.(BOVESPA : BRKM5) added to Brazil IBRX 50 Index
CI
2021Braskem S.A. Announces Revolving Credit Facility of USD 1 Billion, Maturing in December..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRASKEM S.A.
More recommendations