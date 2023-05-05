ADRs End Higher, Braskem and Adidas Trade Actively

By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts climbed 1.8% to 151.90. The European index increased 1.7% to 151.93, the Asian index gained 1.7% to 166.77, the Latin American index jumped 3.4% to 185.85 and the emerging markets index rose 1.3% to 275.89.

ADRs of Brazil's petrochemical company Braskem closed up 23% to $9.17 after a report in Brazilian newspaper Valor said Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil company would join private equity manager Apollo Global Management in a bid to buy Braskem.

ADRs of Adidas closed up 8.3% to $94.20 after the sportswear company said first-quarter sales remained stable on the year, and high inventory levels have eased to some extent.

