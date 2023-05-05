Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Braskem S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:54 2023-05-05 pm EDT
23.76 BRL   +23.62%
05:39pEnergy Surges as Bank-Failure Fears Subside -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:38pADRs End Higher, Braskem and Adidas Trade Actively
DJ
03:52pShares of Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem soar on reports of acquisition bid
RE
ADRs End Higher, Braskem and Adidas Trade Actively

05/05/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts climbed 1.8% to 151.90. The European index increased 1.7% to 151.93, the Asian index gained 1.7% to 166.77, the Latin American index jumped 3.4% to 185.85 and the emerging markets index rose 1.3% to 275.89.

ADRs of Brazil's petrochemical company Braskem closed up 23% to $9.17 after a report in Brazilian newspaper Valor said Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil company would join private equity manager Apollo Global Management in a bid to buy Braskem.

ADRs of Adidas closed up 8.3% to $94.20 after the sportswear company said first-quarter sales remained stable on the year, and high inventory levels have eased to some extent.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1938ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 8.90% 170.34 Delayed Quote.22.72%
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -4.74% 58.04 End-of-day quote.-9.01%
BRASKEM S.A. 23.62% 23.76 Delayed Quote.-19.11%
BRENT OIL 3.68% 75.27 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.81% 5.4568 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
WTI 3.74% 71.27 Delayed Quote.-16.56%
Financials
Sales 2023 85 282 M 17 195 M 17 195 M
Net income 2023 -67,3 M -13,6 M -13,6 M
Net Debt 2023 33 386 M 6 732 M 6 732 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,3x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 19 153 M 3 862 M 3 862 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 8 312
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart BRASKEM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Braskem S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,10 BRL
Average target price 37,23 BRL
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bischoff Chief Executive Officer
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Chairman
Daniel Sales Corrêa Head-Investments & Digital Technologies
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.-19.11%3 056
AIR LIQUIDE22.92%93 347
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.45%71 200
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.74%40 910
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.67%29 349
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION9.15%20 032
