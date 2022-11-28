Advanced search
    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:04 2022-11-28 am EST
28.38 BRL   -2.00%
11/21Braskem S A : Transcription - 3Q22 Earnings Conference Call
PU
11/16Austrian banker fights extradition to U.S. on money laundering charges
RE
11/10Braskem America Announces Renewable and Emissions-Free Power Purchases in Alignment with Commitment to a Carbon-Neutral Circular Economy
AQ
Braskem Names Roberto Bischoff to Succeed CEO Roberto Simoes

11/28/2022 | 09:07am EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SAO PAULO--Brazilian chemical company Braskem SA said Monday that Roberto Bischoff will succeed Chief Executive Roberto Simoes on Jan. 1.

Mr. Bischoff was nominated by Braskem's controlling shareholder, Novonor, the construction and engineering company formerly known as Odebrecht. State-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, also owns a large stake in Braskem.

Mr. Bischoff has held several management positions in Brazil's petrochemical industry and is currently CEO of Ocyan, an oil and gas company controlled by Novonor.

Mr. Simoes was CEO of Braskem for three years and helped deliver record high earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization, according to Braskem.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 0907ET

