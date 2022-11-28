Braskem Names Roberto Bischoff to Succeed CEO Roberto Simoes

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian chemical company Braskem SA said Monday that Roberto Bischoff will succeed Chief Executive Roberto Simoes on Jan. 1.

Mr. Bischoff was nominated by Braskem's controlling shareholder, Novonor, the construction and engineering company formerly known as Odebrecht. State-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, also owns a large stake in Braskem.

Mr. Bischoff has held several management positions in Brazil's petrochemical industry and is currently CEO of Ocyan, an oil and gas company controlled by Novonor.

Mr. Simoes was CEO of Braskem for three years and helped deliver record high earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization, according to Braskem.

