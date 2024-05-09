1Q24 EARNINGS CONFERENCE

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING

STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts and are based on the Company's current vision and estimates of the Company's management regarding future economic and other circumstances, industry conditions, performance and financial results, including any potential or projected impact related to Alagoas and related legal proceedings on the Company's business, financial condition and operating results. The words "foresee", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "objective" and other similar expressions, when referring to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the possible results of legal and administrative processes, implementation of operations and financing strategies and investment plans, orientation of future operations, the objective of expanding its efforts to achieve the macro sustainable objectives disclosed by the Company, as well as factors or trends affecting the Company's financial condition, liquidity, or operating results are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will actually occur. The statements are based on various assumptions and factors, including, but not limited to, general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, operational factors, availability, development, and financial accessibility of new technologies. Any change in such assumptions or factors, including the projected impact related to Alagoas and related legal proceedings and the unprecedented impact on the Company's businesses, employees, service providers, shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders, may cause actual results to be significantly different from current expectations. Consult the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM, in particular the factors discussed in the sections for a full discussion of risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements contained in this document. This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in Brazil, any securities cannot be offered or sold in Brazil without registration or exemption from registration, any public offering of securities to be made in Brazil will be prepared by means of a prospectus that can be obtained from Braskem and which will contain detailed information about Braskem and the management, as well as the financial statements.

This presentation was updated as of March 31, 2024, and Braskem does not assume any obligation to update it in light of new information and/or future developments.

Braskem undertakes no liability for transactions or investment decisions made based on the information in this presentation.