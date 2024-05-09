Braskem Idesa's Petrochemical Complex in Nanchital, Veracruz, Mexico

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL 1Q 2024

M AY 9 , 2 0 2 4

1Q24 EARNINGS CONFERENCE

AGENDA

1Q24 Main Highlights

Operational Performance

Alagoas Update

Outlook for the Future

1Q24 Main Highlights

1Q24 Financial Highlights

US$ 230 MM + 9%¹

- US$ 273 MM -14%¹

US$ 196 MM +189%¹

-US$ 102 MM-5%¹

R$ 1.1 billion

- R$ 1.3 billion

R$ 972 MM

-R$ 502 MM

Recurring EBITDA

Net Income (Loss)

Operating Cash

Recurring Cash

Generation

Generation2

Liquidity3

Indebtedness Profile

Leverage4

$3.3bn 69-month coverage

~12 years 63% after 2030

8.12x in line with 4Q23

Corporate Initiatives with an impact on EBITDA and Cash Generation

1Q24 Results

Commercial Strategy

~US$ 38 MM

Investments

+ US$ 166 MM

Fixed and Variable Cost

Working Capital

Operational Optimization

EBITDA

Other Monetization

Cash Generation

Source: Braskem | Note (1): in comparison with 4Q23; Nota (2): does not consider the payments made in Alagoas, being R$ 437 million in 1Q24 and R$ 2.6 billion in 2023;

Note (3): does not consider the US$1.0 billion available international revolving credit facility maturing in 2026. Note (4): does not include Braskem Idesa's indebtedness and considers the Recurring EBITDA of the last 12 months.

During 1Q24, the Company maintained the reliability and safety of its operations, while advanced in its growth avenues

1Q24 Operational Highlights

CAF + SAF¹

0.78

(events/1MM HHT²)

- 23% vs 4Q23

Utilization Rate of

Petrochemical Plants

1Q24 vs 4Q23

+8 p.p. Brazil Segment

+36 p.p. Green Ethylene

-6p.p. U.S. & Europe Segment -1p.p. Mexico Segment

1Q24 Strategic Highlights

Traditional Business

62% physical progress of the Ethane Terminal construction project

Decarbonization

Braskem and Veolia collaboration to research and implement high-impact solutions for decarbonization in the industrial hub of Triunfo (RS)

Recycling

Diversification of propylene supply (bio- attributed and circular) in Europe and the United States through partnerships with Shell Chemicals

Innovation

Partnership with Lummus Technology to study the electrification of Cracking Furnaces

Source: Braskem | Note (1): CAF (Lost-time accidents), SAF (Non-lost-time accidents); Note (2): Global accident frequency rate measured in events per million man-hours worked;

In the Brazil Segment, Recurring EBITDA in 1Q24 was US$ 210 million, up 70% from the last quarter of 2023

1Q24 Performance | Brazil

Utilization Rate of Petrochemical Plants

Recurring EBITDA

(% utilization of ethylene capacity)

Resumption of operations

(US$ Million)

in Bahia after scheduled

shutdown in 4Q23

+8 p.p.

77%

66%

74%

+70%

210

30

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

27

Sales of Resins (PE+PP+PVC)

123

30

(in Thousand tons)

Brazilian Market

Export

Prioritization of

Brazilian market

Higher sales volume in

-8%

the domestic market

+7%

884

785

839

214

210

193

Recurring

Volume

Contribution

FC¹+DVGA²

Recurring

EBITDA 4Q23

Margin

+ FX + Other

EBITDA 1Q24

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Recurring EBITDA from Brazil segment represented 66% of the Company's total consolidated segments in 1Q24

7 | PUBLIC

Source: Braskem | Note (1): FC: Fixed Costs; Note (2) DVGA: Selling, General and Administrative Expenses.

During 1Q24, the Green Ethylene utilization rate reached 98%, up 36 p.p. from the

previous quarter

Green Ethylene Utilization Rate

(% utilization of Green Ethylene capacity)

Resumption of

+36 p.p.

raw material

98%

supply

Scheduled

62%

shutdown for

capacity expansion

conclusion

9%

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Production

200

260

260

Capacity

thousand tons

thousand tons

thousand tons

1Q24 Performance | Green PE

Green PE Sales

(in Thousand tons)

Lower demand in consequence of Chinese New Year

-8%

4945

37

50

0

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Green PE is part of Braskem's corporate strategy for 2030 through the Bio-basedgrowth avenue

8 | PUBLIC

Source: Braskem | Note (1): CF: Fixed Costs; Note (2) DVGA: Selling, General and Administrative Expenses.

In the U.S. & Europe Segment, Recurring EBITDA in 1Q24 was US$ 69 million, 20%

lower than in 4Q23

1Q24 Performance | U.S. & Europe

Average Utilization Rate of PP Plants in the USA & Europe

Recurring EBITDA

(% of average utilization of US & European PP capacities)

Unscheduled

(US$ Million)

-6 p.p.

81%

82%

76%

shutdown in the

United States

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

PP Sales

(Thousand tons)

518

-1%

512

508

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

-20%

87

-1

3

-20

69

Recurring

Volume

Contribution

FC¹+DVGA²

Recurring

EBITDA

Margin

+ FX +

EBITDA

4Q23

Other

1Q24

Recurring EBITDA from the U.S. & Europe segment represented 22% of the Company's total consolidated segments in 1Q24

9 | PUBLIC

Source: Braskem | Note (1): FC: Fixed Costs; Note (2) DVGA: Selling, General and Administrative Expenses.

In the Mexico Segment, sales volume increased 17% and Recurring EBITDA increased 39% compared to 4Q23

1Q24 Performance | Mexico

Average Utilization Rate of PE Plants

Recurring EBITDA

(% average utilisation of PE capacities)

(US$ Million)

-1 p.p.

72%

84%

83%

+39%

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

3

-3

37

PE Sales

26

11

(Thousand tons)

Inventory rebuilding and demand

Increased sales

volume

seasonality in 4Q23

+17%

197

178

209

Recurring

Volume

Contribution

FC¹+DVGA²

Recurring

EBITDA 4Q23

Margin

+ FX +

EBITDA 1Q24

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Other

Recurring EBITDA in the Mexico segment represented 12% of the Company's total consolidated segments in 1Q24

10 | PUBLIC

Source: Braskem | Note (1): FC: Fixed Costs; Note (2) DVGA: Selling, General and Administrative Expenses.

