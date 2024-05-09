Braskem Idesa's Petrochemical Complex in Nanchital, Veracruz, Mexico
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL 1Q 2024
M AY 9 , 2 0 2 4
1Q24 EARNINGS CONFERENCE
DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING
STATEMENTS
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts and are based on the Company's current vision and estimates of the Company's management regarding future economic and other circumstances, industry conditions, performance and financial results, including any potential or projected impact related to Alagoas and related legal proceedings on the Company's business, financial condition and operating results. The words "foresee", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "objective" and other similar expressions, when referring to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the possible results of legal and administrative processes, implementation of operations and financing strategies and investment plans, orientation of future operations, the objective of expanding its efforts to achieve the macro sustainable objectives disclosed by the Company, as well as factors or trends affecting the Company's financial condition, liquidity, or operating results are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will actually occur. The statements are based on various assumptions and factors, including, but not limited to, general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, operational factors, availability, development, and financial accessibility of new technologies. Any change in such assumptions or factors, including the projected impact related to Alagoas and related legal proceedings and the unprecedented impact on the Company's businesses, employees, service providers, shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders, may cause actual results to be significantly different from current expectations. Consult the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM, in particular the factors discussed in the sections for a full discussion of risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements contained in this document. This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in Brazil, any securities cannot be offered or sold in Brazil without registration or exemption from registration, any public offering of securities to be made in Brazil will be prepared by means of a prospectus that can be obtained from Braskem and which will contain detailed information about Braskem and the management, as well as the financial statements.
This presentation was updated as of March 31, 2024, and Braskem does not assume any obligation to update it in light of new information and/or future developments.
Braskem undertakes no liability for transactions or investment decisions made based on the information in this presentation.
2 | PUBLIC
AGENDA
1Q24 Main Highlights
Alagoas Update
Outlook for the Future
3 |
PUBLICCONFIDENTIAL
1Q24 Main Highlights
1Q24 Financial Highlights
US$ 230 MM + 9%¹
- US$ 273 MM -14%¹
US$ 196 MM +189%¹
-US$ 102 MM-5%¹
R$ 1.1 billion
- R$ 1.3 billion
R$ 972 MM
-R$ 502 MM
Recurring EBITDA
Net Income (Loss)
Operating Cash
Recurring Cash
Generation
Generation2
Liquidity3
Indebtedness Profile
Leverage4
$3.3bn 69-month coverage
~12 years 63% after 2030
8.12x in line with 4Q23
Corporate Initiatives with an impact on EBITDA and Cash Generation
1Q24 Results
Commercial Strategy
~US$ 38 MM
Investments
+ US$ 166 MM
Fixed and Variable Cost
Working Capital
Operational Optimization
EBITDA
Other Monetization
Cash Generation
4 | PUBLIC
Source: Braskem | Note (1): in comparison with 4Q23; Nota (2): does not consider the payments made in Alagoas, being R$ 437 million in 1Q24 and R$ 2.6 billion in 2023;
Note (3): does not consider the US$1.0 billion available international revolving credit facility maturing in 2026. Note (4): does not include Braskem Idesa's indebtedness and considers the Recurring EBITDA of the last 12 months.
During 1Q24, the Company maintained the reliability and safety of its operations, while advanced in its growth avenues
1Q24 Operational Highlights
CAF + SAF¹
0.78
(events/1MM HHT²)
- 23% vs 4Q23
Utilization Rate of
Petrochemical Plants
1Q24 vs 4Q23
+8 p.p. Brazil Segment
+36 p.p. Green Ethylene
-6p.p. U.S. & Europe Segment -1p.p. Mexico Segment
1Q24 Strategic Highlights
Traditional Business
62% physical progress of the Ethane Terminal construction project
Decarbonization
Braskem and Veolia collaboration to research and implement high-impact solutions for decarbonization in the industrial hub of Triunfo (RS)
Recycling
Diversification of propylene supply (bio- attributed and circular) in Europe and the United States through partnerships with Shell Chemicals
Innovation
Partnership with Lummus Technology to study the electrification of Cracking Furnaces
5 | PUBLIC
Source: Braskem | Note (1): CAF (Lost-time accidents), SAF (Non-lost-time accidents); Note (2): Global accident frequency rate measured in events per million man-hours worked;
AGENDA
Operational Performance
Alagoas Update
Outlook for the Future
PUBLICCONFIDENTIAL
In the Brazil Segment, Recurring EBITDA in 1Q24 was US$ 210 million, up 70% from the last quarter of 2023
1Q24 Performance | Brazil
Utilization Rate of Petrochemical Plants
Recurring EBITDA
(% utilization of ethylene capacity)
Resumption of operations
(US$ Million)
in Bahia after scheduled
shutdown in 4Q23
+8 p.p.
77%
66%
74%
+70%
210
30
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
27
Sales of Resins (PE+PP+PVC)
123
30
(in Thousand tons)
Brazilian Market
Export
Prioritization of
Brazilian market
Higher sales volume in
-8%
the domestic market
+7%
884
785
839
214
210
193
Recurring
Volume
Contribution
FC¹+DVGA²
Recurring
EBITDA 4Q23
Margin
+ FX + Other
EBITDA 1Q24
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Recurring EBITDA from Brazil segment represented 66% of the Company's total consolidated segments in 1Q24
7 | PUBLIC
Source: Braskem | Note (1): FC: Fixed Costs; Note (2) DVGA: Selling, General and Administrative Expenses.
During 1Q24, the Green Ethylene utilization rate reached 98%, up 36 p.p. from the
previous quarter
Green Ethylene Utilization Rate
(% utilization of Green Ethylene capacity)
Resumption of
+36 p.p.
raw material
98%
supply
Scheduled
62%
shutdown for
capacity expansion
conclusion
9%
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Production
200
260
260
Capacity
thousand tons
thousand tons
thousand tons
1Q24 Performance | Green PE
Green PE Sales
(in Thousand tons)
Lower demand in consequence of Chinese New Year
-8%
4945
37
50
0
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Green PE is part of Braskem's corporate strategy for 2030 through the Bio-basedgrowth avenue
8 | PUBLIC
Source: Braskem | Note (1): CF: Fixed Costs; Note (2) DVGA: Selling, General and Administrative Expenses.
In the U.S. & Europe Segment, Recurring EBITDA in 1Q24 was US$ 69 million, 20%
lower than in 4Q23
1Q24 Performance | U.S. & Europe
Average Utilization Rate of PP Plants in the USA & Europe
Recurring EBITDA
(% of average utilization of US & European PP capacities)
Unscheduled
(US$ Million)
-6 p.p.
81%
82%
76%
shutdown in the
United States
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
PP Sales
(Thousand tons)
518
-1%
512
508
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
-20%
87
-1
3
-20
69
Recurring
Volume
Contribution
FC¹+DVGA²
Recurring
EBITDA
Margin
+ FX +
EBITDA
4Q23
Other
1Q24
Recurring EBITDA from the U.S. & Europe segment represented 22% of the Company's total consolidated segments in 1Q24
9 | PUBLIC
Source: Braskem | Note (1): FC: Fixed Costs; Note (2) DVGA: Selling, General and Administrative Expenses.
In the Mexico Segment, sales volume increased 17% and Recurring EBITDA increased 39% compared to 4Q23
1Q24 Performance | Mexico
Average Utilization Rate of PE Plants
Recurring EBITDA
(% average utilisation of PE capacities)
(US$ Million)
-1 p.p.
72%
84%
83%
+39%
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
3
-3
37
PE Sales
26
11
(Thousand tons)
Inventory rebuilding and demand
Increased sales
volume
seasonality in 4Q23
+17%
197
178
209
Recurring
Volume
Contribution
FC¹+DVGA²
Recurring
EBITDA 4Q23
Margin
+ FX +
EBITDA 1Q24
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Other
Recurring EBITDA in the Mexico segment represented 12% of the Company's total consolidated segments in 1Q24
10 | PUBLIC
Source: Braskem | Note (1): FC: Fixed Costs; Note (2) DVGA: Selling, General and Administrative Expenses.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Braskem SA published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 20:07:04 UTC.