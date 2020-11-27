Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Braskem S.A.    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Braskem S A : 2020 APIMEC Presentation

11/27/2020 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Braskem Idesa Petrochemical Complex

APIMEC 2020

N O V E M B E R 2 6 , 2 0 2 0

DISCLAIMER ON FUTURE

STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Such information is not only historical facts, but they reflect the goals and expectations of Braskem's management. The words "advance", "believe", "expect",

"foresee", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "project", "goal"

and similar are prospective statements. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and are made taking into account the information to which Braskem currently has access to.

This presentation is updated until September 30, 2020 and Braskem is not under any obligation to update it with new information and/or future events.

Braskem is not responsible for operations or investment decisions that are made based on the information contained in this document.

PUBLIC PUBLIC

AGENDA

2020 Results

Pedro Freitas (CFO)

Braskem Idesa

Stefan Lepecki (CEO of Braskem Idesa)

Petrochemical Scenario

Rosana Avolio (Investor Relations Leader)

Sustainable development

Jorge Soto (Leader of Sustainable Development)

Transform for Value

Celso Procknor (Leader of Transform for Value)

2021 Priorities

Roberto Simões (CEO)

Q&A

3

PUBLIC

2020 Results Pedro Freitas (CFO)

PUBLIC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 22:04:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BRASKEM S.A.
05:05pBRASKEM S A : 2020 APIMEC Presentation
PU
11/26BRASKEM S A : advances in energy efficiency initiatives
PU
11/24BRASKEM S A : Gerdau and Braskem announce partnership with ITA and Alkimat to de..
PU
11/24BRASKEM S A : invites to its APIMEC, Public Meeting with Investors and Analysts ..
AQ
11/24BRASKEM S A : wins the Chemical Week's Sustainability Awards
AQ
11/19BRASKEM S A : and Multinova launch first pesticide-free solution for controlling..
PU
11/17BRASKEM S A : Transcription - 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call
PU
11/17BRASKEM S A : Affirms Commitment to Circular Economy and to Achieve Carbon Neutr..
AQ
11/12BRASKEM S A : 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call
PU
11/12BRASKEM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51 911 M 9 744 M 9 744 M
Net income 2020 -4 391 M -824 M -824 M
Net Debt 2020 47 469 M 8 911 M 8 911 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,27x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 18 953 M 3 549 M 3 558 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart BRASKEM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Braskem S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,36 BRL
Last Close Price 23,57 BRL
Spread / Highest target 69,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Lopes Pontes Simões President & Chief Executive Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Chairman
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
João Cox Neto Vice Chairman
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.-21.04%3 567
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.09%77 436
AIR LIQUIDE7.69%77 301
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.46.16%39 203
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-5.45%29 829
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.60.95%27 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ