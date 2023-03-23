Braskem S A : 2022 Annual Audited Financial Statements

Braskem S.A. Consolidated and parent company financial statements at December 31, 2022 and independent auditor's report

(Free translation from the original issued in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancies, the Portuguese language version shall prevail.) Independent auditor's report on the individual and consolidated financial statements Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes Ltda. Av. Eng. Luís Carlos Berrini, 105 - Suite 12, Itaim Bibi, São Paulo (SP) Brazil T + 55 11 3886-5100 To the Management, Directors, and Shareholders of Braskem S.A. Camaçari - BA Opinion We have audited the accompanying individual and consolidated financial statements of Braskem S.A. (the Company), identified as parent and consolidated, respectively, which comprise the statement of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and the respective statements of income, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the year then ended, and the corresponding explanatory notes, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the individual and consolidated financial position of Braskem S.A. as of December 31, 2022, and its individual and consolidated financial performance and individual and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (Iasb). Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements set forth in the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants and the professional standards issued by the Federal Accounting Council and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our judgment, were of most significance in our audit in the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements taken as a whole and in forming our opinion on such individual and consolidated financial statements and, therefore, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. 1. Provision for expenses on geological event in Alagoas - Note 26 Reason why the matter was considered a key audit matter The Company has recorded in the individual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, in line item "Provision for expenses - Alagoas", a provision in the amount of R$6.6 billion (recorded as current and noncurrent liabilities) to meet obligations arising from the geological event occurred in the city of Maceió, State of Alagoas, in March 2018, which was estimated based on independent, specialized technical studies engaged by the Company, considering the necessary measures to recover the areas potentially impacted by the geological event and discussions with the relevant authorities (with actions primarily targeted at closing and monitoring wells originally used in rock salt extraction activities, implementation of social and urbanistic measures and support to vacate and resettle inhabitants). Accordingly, this matter was considered in our audit for the current year as a risk area and, again, a key audit matter, due to the inherent uncertainties in the process to determine the estimates and judgments involved in the determination of the assumptions and estimates for measuring future cash disbursements required to implement such measures, since factors such as the execution time of action plans, findings of future expert studies, changes in the structure of the wells impacting the stabilization of cavities, changes relating to the dynamics of the geological event, assessments, determinations and lawsuits initiated by relevant authorities may significantly change the provision amount. How the matter was addressed in our audit Our audit procedures included, among others: involvement of our internal specialists in infrastructure for evaluation of the provision of the fronts under the Program for Financial Compensation and Support to Relocation ("PCF"), Major Equipment ("GE"), filling and monitoring of wells partially or fully out of the salt layer, closure of wells inside the salt layer, technical fronts, management of the program and inhabitant hub, social and urbanistic costs and agreements with the relevant authorities through sensibility analyses and recalculation;

analysis of the methodology used by the Company to measure the provision, assumptions and engineering practices;

evaluation of the objectivity, skills and competence of our internal specialists in infrastructure;

evaluation of the objectivity, skills and competence of internal engineers of the Company and subcontractors, which provided information and data relating to the risks identified and execution of the work;

verification of the normative aspects and technical studies that have guided the work;

evaluation of the (i) compensation of the public properties and equipment impacted by the geological event considering the unit value (R$/m²) of the districts affected, cost of improvements by property, rental compensation and renovations, considering the average compensation for the region; (ii) provision relating to the compensation for loss of profit relating to merchants, salaries and number of employees; (iii) compensation for moral damages, legal fees and household allowance, considering the agreements executed, by applying technical assumptions;

identification of the scopes of the agreements and projections relating to technical consulting and independent institutions that support the Company in the action plan for remediation of the area and project management;

verification of the terms of the agreement that establishes actions for the social and urbanistic remediation of the affected area, such as demolition, cost on decommissioning, drainage, mobility solution, surveillance amounts, pest control, features, closure, among others;

understanding of the remediation plan for the wells, the technical reports and verification of the main assumptions used in the structure of the cost projections related to the works foreseen in the plan for closing and monitoring of the wells;

obtaining confirmation from the Company´s legal advisors, which includes their assessment of the likelihood of loss on pending litigations and estimated amounts involved; and

evaluation if the disclosures in the notes are consistent with the information and representations obtained from management.

Based on the procedures performed, we considered that the assumptions and methodologies used by the Company to evaluate and recognize the provision for expenses on the geological event in Alagoas are reasonable, and the information presented in the individual and consolidated financial statements are consistent with the information analyzed in our auditing procedures in the context of those individual and consolidated financial statements taken as a whole. 2. Impairment of cash-generating units, including intangible assets with indefinite useful life (goodwill) - Notes No. 3.1, 12 and 13 The Company has property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (consolidated) as of December 31, 2022 in the amounts of 37.8 billion and R$3.0 billion, respectively (the latter including the value of intangible assets with an indefinite useful life), whose recoverable value should be assessed annually, in certain circumstances, as required by Technical Pronouncement CPC01(R-1) - Impairment of assets (property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, in parent, in the amounts of R$16.9 billion and R$2.6 billion as of December 31, 2022, respectively). As mentioned in said notes, the impairment test is performed annually for intangible assets with indefinite useful life while intangible assets with finite useful life are tested for impairment when there are indications that an asset might be impaired. The impairment test involves a high degree of subjectivity and judgment by management, based on the discounted cash flow method, which considers several assumptions, such as discount rate, inflation projection, economic growth, among others. Accordingly, this matter was considered an area of risk due to the uncertainty inherent in the process of determining estimates and judgments involved in preparing future cash flows to present value, in addition to factors and projections that may significantly change the realization of the assets. Therefore, the use of different assumptions may significantly change the expected realization of these assets and may require recognition of impairment, which would consequently impact the individual and consolidated financial statements. Due to these aspects, this issue was considered a key audit matter in our audit for the current year. How the matter was addressed in our audit Our audit procedures included, among others: evaluation of the design of internal control framework implemented by management related to impairment testing;

examination of the analysis prepared by management, supported by our internal specialists in corporate finance, to evaluate the reasonableness of the model used in management´s evaluation, the logical and arithmetic adequacy of the cash flows projections as well as test the consistency of the key information and assumptions used in the projections of future cash flows, by comparing the budgets approved by the Executive Board and the assumptions and market input, in addition to discount and perpetuity growth rates considered;

discussion with management about the business plan;

challenge of the assumptions used by management in order to corroborate if there were assumptions not consistent and/or that required review;

evaluation if the disclosures in notes are consistent with the information and representations obtained from management. Based on the procedures performed, we considered that the assumptions and methodologies used by the Company to evaluate the recoverable value of such assets are reasonable, and the information presented in the individual and consolidated financial statements is consistent with the information analyzed in our auditing procedures in the context of those individual and consolidated financial statements taken as a whole. Other matters Statements of value added The individual and consolidated statements of value added (DVA) for the year ended December 31, 2022, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplemental information for IFRS purposes, have