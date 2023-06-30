The report covers the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022, with the company's main activities and consolidated tax information, considering the legal entities over which Braskem has operational control and/or consolidates information in the Financial Statements.

This report was prepared in addition to the annual report considering the same data as in the Financial Statements, the Integrated Report and other Company documents, in order to bring stakeholders, communities, citizens, regulatory agencies and the Government closer to our metrics and tax policies.

MESSAGE

CONTROLLERSHIP, ACCOUNTING

AND TAX MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR

We are pleased to present our Tax Transparency Report. This is the result of the work of a talented team, which dedicates daily to comply 100% with tax rules in the 11 countries where Braskem is present, meeting obligations at federal, state, and municipal levels. The work is complex, both for the number of standards and the specificity of each country. It is not uncommon for us to resort to the support of external advisors ensuring the correct understanding and application of the rules of each location. Over the years, we have improved our internal processes, with the implementation of new controls and tools that ensure automation and agility in complying with fiscal rules.

We actively participate in working groups and associations together with other companies and, in some, with the participation of the public sector. These are forums where impacts of tax matters are discussed with companies from different sectors, as well as ideas on how to strengthen the competitiveness of companies and the development of society through fiscal policies, among other topics.

Braskem's tax management is in constant development, considering the dynamism of tax rules in all the locations where we operate. The work will continue to be done in a serious and diligent manner, in line with to our principles of ethics, integrity and transparency. Good reading!

Alexandre Jerussalmy

Controllership, accounting

And tax management director

