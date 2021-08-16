Braskem S A : 2Q21 - Braskem reports recurring Operating Result in 2Q21 of US$1,776 million, up 40% on 1Q21 - Transcript Download

Conference Call Transcript 2Q21 Results Braskem (BRKM5 BZ) August 05, 2021 Operator: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for holding. Welcome to the Braskem's Conference Call to discuss the results of the 2Q. Today, we have with us Mr. Roberto Simões, the Company's CEO; Pedro Freitas, the CFO; and Rosana Avolio, the Investor Relations Director. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded, and during the presentation, all participants will be in the listen-only mode. Ensuing this, we will begin the question- and-answer session when further instructions will be given. Should any participant require assistance during this call, please press *0 to reach the operator. Both, the audio and slide show for the presentation are being broadcast simultaneously via webcast and can be accessed through the website www.braskem-ri.com.br. Please bear in mind that forward-looking statements that may be made during this conference call regarding to the Company's business prospects, operating and financial projections are based on beliefs and assumptions of the Company management as well as on information currently available to the Company. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. General economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors may affect the Company's future results and the lead to results that differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. I would now like to turn the conference over to Rosana Avolio, Investor Relations Director. You may proceed, ma'am. Rosana Avolio: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in Braskem's earnings conference call. Today, we will present the results of the 2Q21. Let's go on to the slide number 3, where we will speak about the petrochemical scenario in the quarter. In the 2Q21, petrochemical spreads continued to improve; this phenomenon is mainly explained by a healthy global demand in the period and supply constraints in the United States, following the Uri Winter Storm in the country's Gulf Coast. In the 2Q21, the Company had recurring result of R$1.8 billion, 198% higher than in the 1Q21, representing further R$12.69 for common shares and Class A shares. For the entire year until for the end of the quarter 2021, Braskem had a net profit of R$9.9 billion. I would like to highlight that in December 2020 the Company had accrued losses at R$12.5 billion at the end of July 2021, the Company reversed a bit toward creating profit at R$5.4 billion. We go on to the next slide. Slide number 6 shows you the highlights of the Brazilian operation. In the 2Q, the utilization rate of crackers in Brazil was 76%, down 6 p.p. vis- à-vis the 1Q21. This lower utilization rate is explained by the scheduled general maintenance at the ABC petrochemical Complex in Sao Paulo. And the Brazilian demand decreased in relation to the 1Q21 due to the normalization of demand in the region but still on healthy level. On the other hand, exports improved during the quarter. The recurring operating results of Brazil was up around R$1.1 billion, results 20% above the 1Q21. 1

Conference Call Transcript 2Q21 Results Braskem (BRKM5 BZ) August 05, 2021 We go on to the next slide to speak about the latest development for the tax regime for the chemical industries. The special tax regime known as REIQ was introduced for the competitiveness of Brazil's chemical industry by reducing the fees, co-fees, tax rate, leverage on base petrochemical feedstock. In March of this year, the Brazil government proposed to churn in REIQ through a provisional measure. After certain modifications, both in Brazil, in June it was passed by the federal government and this was sanctioned by the federal government and converted into Federal Law 14183. The law provides special reduction of the waiting for years and to have a special regime in solid terminated in January of 2025. We will speak about the geological events in our Alagoas. The chart on the left provides sufficient balance related to the geological event in our Alagoas at the end of the 2Q. The balance registered was R$7.7 billion and during the quarter Braskem reversed provisions in the amount of R$72 million. The graph on the right presents the disbursement schedule of the total balance of provision of R$7.7 billion, 58% recorded under current liabilities, and 32% under non- current liabilities. The Company cannot predict with certainty the future developments in respect to this matter or it's related expenses and the costs incurred may be different than both currently estimated and provisioned. Speaking about the geological events at Alagoas; we updated by the new allocation coal plants. Braskem continues to offer financial compensation to the families living in the risk area, and the number of families were located was 13,807, which means 96% of families in the risk areas are then relocated, reenforcing the Company's non-negotiable commitment to allow families to live in safe areas. The number of financial compensation increased by 50%, but then acceptance rate of the proposals submitted remaining of high levels. Regarding the payments made under this program, about R$1.2 billion have been disbursed until the end at the 2Q. Now these amounts were considered since the beginning of the program. Please move on to slide number 10, where we present the main highlights of the United States and European operations. Since Q1 the capacity utilization rate rose by 20 percentage points. In Europe, the utilization rate increased vis-à-vis the previous quarter due to the rebuilding of inventories and leaving the demand in the region in the United States as their sales volume in the quarter grew by 14% compared to the prior quarter, setting a new quarterly record. It reinforces our leadership in the U.S. polypropylene market. The segments recording operating results in the 2Q was US$492 million, 56% higher vis-à-vis the previous quarter. In the next slide, we will speak about the highlights of the Mexican operation. In Mexico, the capacity utilization rate stood at 58% in line with the prior quarter, reflecting the higher supply of ethene by PEMEX in June, which was partially offset by the unscheduled shutdown due to isolated instability and power supply to Braskem Idesa. The sales volume for the quarter was 155,000 tons, a growth of 50% when compared to the 1Q. The segment's recurring operating results in the 2Q was US$200 million, a growth of 113% when compared to the prior quarter. We go on to the next slide to speak about the Company's cash generation. In the quarter, the Braskem recorded positive operating cash generation of around R$1.5 billion. The main positive impacts were the strong recurring operating result and the monetization of fiscal fixed tax credits in the quarter. These positive impacts were partially offset by the negative variation in working capital and higher income tax paid. 2

Conference Call Transcript 2Q21 Results Braskem (BRKM5 BZ) August 05, 2021 We go on to slide 13 to speak about the Company's progress in reducing the gross debt level. Given its robust cash position and strong cash generation, the Company concluded several liability management operations in the 2Q totaling US$643 million further reduction. In the first half of the year, Braskem reduced its gross debt by approximately 16%, which represents an amount of US$1.3 billion. Additionally Braskem also concluded in July of this year additional operations to reduce its gross debt of around US$355 million additional. As a result, the total reduction during the year has obtained US$1.7 billion. By the end of June, Braskem continued to maintain a very long debt maturity profile and strong liquidity position with a maturity concentrated in the long-term. The average debt term was around US$14 million. The current liquidity position is sufficient to cover the payment of all our virtual maturing over the next 78 months. It is important to highlight that in May of 2021, the risk rating entity Fitch Rating upgraded Braskem's outlook to BB+ which reflects the Company's permanent commitment to maintaining a liquidity position, and cost discipline and reducing it's leverage ratio. Now let's go to slide 15 in which we will talk about corporate market. With the objective of being reassigned as an investment grade company, Braskem continued to report corporate leverage reflecting it's solid credit matrix, with leverage ratio is down 30; and in the quarter a 1.1 times businesses around of six times in the last 12 months. We would like to highlight that the lowest leverage ratio presented by the history and the relevant achievements for the Company's credit matrix. Braskem reiterates that it maintains the rules of cash position and rebound debt maturity profile and is committed to an efficient capital allocation and cost discipline to be reassigned an investment grade company. Let's go to the next slide now. Important to highlight on this slide that of the main factors analyzed by the rating agencies, the company has delivered important progress. Regarding corporate leverage, Braskem continues to reduce it's leverage ratio, which in the 2Q reached its lowest level ever seen. In terms of making the strong liquidity position. Braskem ended the quarter with robust cash position of US$2.3 billion; this is above the minimum established in the financial policies. Braskem also continues to deliver consistent cash generation through the cycle, presenting a free cash flow of R$ 2.1 billion in the first quarter and R$ 1.6 billion in the second quarter. It is important to note that braskem remains committed to disciplined capital allocation and to a solid financial position to support its return to be reassigned as an investment-grade credit company. Moving to the next slide, we will talk about the transform for value program, which aims to coordinate, accelerate and give focus to the company's main improvement initiatives. The transform for value program continued to make progress in mapping new opportunities and in implementing the initiatives already mapped. Currently, in addition to the recurring annual gains of US$147 million in stages 4 and 5, Braskem envisages a set of improvement initiatives in stages 1, 2 and 3 that could generate recurring annual gains of US$293 million bringing the total to around US$440 million per year by 2023. Please note that the company's previous estimate called for recurring annual gains of around us$ 340 million per year by 2023, but a new set of initiatives effectively increased the pipeline's potential. Going now to slide 18, let's take a look at Braskem's ESG highlights. 3

Conference Call Transcript 2Q21 Results Braskem (BRKM5 BZ) August 05, 2021 Regarding to the advances in the sustainability strategy launched during our first ESG day, highlights for the investment of R$150,000 in a recycling island to be installed at the Triunfo petrochemical complex. This investment is directly related to Braskem's commitment to expand its portfolio of thermoplastic resins and chemical products with recycled content by 2025 and 2030. Moving to the next slide, please. In the social dimension, Braskem was recognized, for second straight time, with the bronze award in the wep awards. An initiative recognized by the United Nations, the women's empowerment principles awards recognize the efforts of companies that promote a culture of gender equality and women empowerment in Brazil. The recognition is the result of the efforts that Braskem has been making through its diversity, equality & inclusion program, whose support has helped Braskem to reach, in 2020, the mark of 30% women in leadership positions. Moving to the next slide. In the economic dimension, Braskem achieved important advances in its compliance and governance practices. In the second quarter, Braskem was certified by iso 37001, an international standard that establishes rules and guidelines for anti-bribery management systems, further reinforcing its commitment to always acting ethically, with integrity and transparency, in all its actions and to help improve general compliance and governance practices. Furthermore, at General Meeting held in July, Braskem approved the transformation of the Compliance Committee into a Statutory Compliance and Audit Committee, which will be formed by five independent members, with two external members to be appointed based on a list selected by an executive recruiting company. Moving to the next slide. Here, we want to reinforce that Braskem's operational strategy is based on the key pillar of innovation. Braskem has a broad portfolio of innovation and technology projects, with 120 projects in the pipeline as of end-June, which combined represent US$2.4 billion in net present value. And of the projects, 76% have presented positive environmental impacts. Also, as of March this year, new resin grades have made a significant contribution to the company's results that corresponded to 15% of sales volume and 16% of the contribution margin of these products. Let's move on to the next slide, where we'll comment about the petrochemical scenario in 2021 and 2022. Based on the various forecasts disclosed by the independent consulting firms, PE and PVC spreads are expected to remain at the same level over the whole year of 2021 and 2022. The highlight is PE spread which is expected to remain at levels above the upcycle of the petrochemical industry. Let's turn to slide 23, where we'll comment on the scenario for polypropylene. Similar to the expectations for PE and PVC that you saw on the previous slide, external consultancies are projecting healthy PP spreads for 2021 and 2022, especially in the United States, for which forecasts are calling for spreads to widen in the third quarter of this year. Moving on, the next slide presents our outlook for the short term. For Brazil, is expected higher ethylene production and a normalization of operations at the cracker in ABC, São Paulo. In terms of sales volume, an increase in total sales volume is expected with the the maintenance of the priorization strategy for serving the brazilian and South American markets. Pe-Naphtha spreads should remain at levels above the industry's upcycle, in contrast to spreads for PP and PVC, which are expected to narrow in the period. 4

Conference Call Transcript 2Q21 Results Braskem (BRKM5 BZ) August 05, 2021 In the United States, the outlook for PP production and sales is to remain stable in relation to the second quarter. PP-Propylene spreads in the country should remain at healthy levels, mainly due to the continued robust demand for PP in the region. In Mexico, the capacity utilization rate of PE production should rise on expectations of higher ethane imports from the United States. PE sales volume also should increase, due to higher product supply. Spreads in Mexico should remain at healthy levels, in line with the previous quarter. Moving to the next slide, please. In this slide we can note that Braskem remains as an interesting investment opportunity in the global petrochemical sector. Although Braskem has achieved important advances over recent periods, its multiple remains discounted compared to its peers. We would like to highlight that braskem is a global company with characteristics similar toits peers in the United States, with a well-diversified feedstock profile, leadership positions in its markets, among other competitive advantages. Moving to slide 26, to conclude today's presentation. On this slide, we recap the Company's main priorities for 2021. The two main priorities are concluding the processes related to the geological event in Alagoas and reaching a permanent solution for ensuring reliable ethane supply to Braskem Idesa. And we continue to make important advances towards resolving both these issues. Braskem also remains highly committed to its financial health and to the efficient allocation of capital with the objective to be reassigned as an investment grade company. Another priority is strengthening Braskem's public image and reputation. On the innovation and digital transformation front, Braskem's priorities are improving the effectiveness of its innovation actions and accelerating its digital transformation. And last but not least, Braskem continues to make progress in implementing its ESG commitments with the goal of becoming an industry reference in ESG. Lastly, we want to reinforce that safety are and will always be a key focus of Braskem's operations, as a perpetual and nonnegotiable value of our strategy. That concludes today's presentation of Braskem results for the 2Q. Thank you, everyone for your attention. Let's go to the Q&A session. Ricardo Rezende, JPMorgan: Good afternoon. The first question refers to your capital allocation. As you showed in the presentation and referring to your cash, it seems to have a very good outlook. You have a cumulative profit which is quite high. Therefore the natural question that emergent, is what we should expect in terms of dividends for the second semester, which is the discussion regarding this. The second question, you referred to the United States. And situation the that is happening there, there was an isolated event. If you have any plan and how are you going to work with the other market in reference to the United States and what are you going to do in terms of arbitrage? Pedro Freitas: Good afternoon, Ricardo. Thank you very much for your questions, actually when it comes to capital allocation as you mentioned, of course, it is necessary to think about higher dividends and continue on with our leverage policy. Now, we have made a decision that states that the payment will be below 2.5%. This will enable us to think 5

