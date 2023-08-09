EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL 2Q23

Company Highlights 2Q23

Recurring EBITDA

Net Income

Recurring

(Loss)

Cash Flow¹

R$703 MM

-R$771 MM

-R$27 MM¹

around

around

around

US$140 MM

-US$156 MM

-US$5 MM¹

FINANCIAL

OPERATING

STRATEGIC

HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

-R$ 655 MM

around

-US$ 132 MM

considering the

payments regarding

the Geological

Event in Alagoas

Maintenance of strong liquidity position, sufficient to cover all liabilities coming due in the next ~6 years

Very long debt maturity profile, with average term of ~13 years

Corporate leverage ratio of 7.9x²

Adjusted Net Debt remained stable

Consolidated reported and lost time injury-frequency rate of 1.08 (events/1 million hours worked), similar to 1Q23

Increase in utilization rate in Mexico segment to 86% (+14 p.p when compared to 1Q23), reaching the highest PE production volume of the last 6 years

Increase in sales volume in Mexico and United States & Europe segment in comparison to 1Q23

Completion of expansion of current green ethylene capacity by 30%, with monthly production historic record in Jun/23

Ethane import terminal construction in Mexico reached around 40% completion by the end of 2Q23

Exercised a purchase option of new wind power station with Casa dos Ventos, Santo

Artur SPE

Highlights 2Q23 | Consolidated EBITDA

Recurring EBITDA

(US$ million)

802

-32%

Recurring EBITDA

US$140 million in 2Q23

mainly explained by:

Decrease in sales volume of resins and main

chemicals in Brazil and PP in Europe compared to the previous quarter due to the downturn in demand

205

140

Decreased spreads for PVC from Brazil, PP from Europe, and PE from Mexico in the international market compared to the previous quarter

2Q22

1Q23

2Q23

EBITDA

16%

5%

4%

Margin

Aprecciation of the Brazilian real against U.S. dollar of 5% in the period

Highlights 2Q23 | Brazil

Utilization Rate of Petrochemical Complexes

Recurring EBITDA bridge

(%)

Ethylene

(US$ million)

Production

-5 p.p.

adjustment to the

122

lower demand

74%

77%

72%

-20

-37

81

2Q22

1Q23

2Q23

Resin Sales (PE + PP + PVC)

62

-47

(kt)

Brazilian Market

Exports

-20%

-11%

1.000

879

884

789

500

230

214

171

Recurring

FX

Volume

Contribution FC¹+SG&A²

Recurring

EBITDA

Margin

+Other

EBITDA

0

2Q22

1Q23

2Q23

1Q23

2Q23

Recurring EBITDA from Brazil accounted for 56% of Company's consolidated Recurring EBITDA

