This presentation includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent not solely historical data, but also reflect the goals and expectations of Braskem's management. The terms "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "foresee," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "aim" and similar terms are used to indicate forward-looking statements. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which beyond the Company's control, and are prepared using the information currently available to Braskem. There is no guarantee that the events, trends or expected results will actually occur.

This presentation was updated as of June 30, 2023, and Braskem does not assume any obligation to update it in light of new information and/or future developments.

Braskem undertakes no liability for transactions or investment decisions made based on the information in this presentation.