EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL 2Q23
A U G U S T 9 , 2 0 2 3
Company Highlights 2Q23
Recurring EBITDA
Net Income
Recurring
(Loss)
Cash Flow¹
R$703 MM
-R$771 MM
-R$27 MM¹
around
around
around
US$140 MM
-US$156 MM
-US$5 MM¹
FINANCIAL
OPERATING
STRATEGIC
HIGHLIGHTS
HIGHLIGHTS
HIGHLIGHTS
-R$ 655 MM
around
-US$ 132 MM
considering the
payments regarding
the Geological
Event in Alagoas
Maintenance of strong liquidity position, sufficient to cover all liabilities coming due in the next ~6 years
Very long debt maturity profile, with average term of ~13 years
Corporate leverage ratio of 7.9x²
Adjusted Net Debt remained stable
Consolidated reported and lost time injury-frequency rate of 1.08 (events/1 million hours worked), similar to 1Q23
Increase in utilization rate in Mexico segment to 86% (+14 p.p when compared to 1Q23), reaching the highest PE production volume of the last 6 years
Increase in sales volume in Mexico and United States & Europe segment in comparison to 1Q23
Completion of expansion of current green ethylene capacity by 30%, with monthly production historic record in Jun/23
Ethane import terminal construction in Mexico reached around 40% completion by the end of 2Q23
Exercised a purchase option of new wind power station with Casa dos Ventos, Santo
Artur SPE
Source: Braskem | Note (1): Considers payments related to the geological event in Alagoas, which totaled R$627 million in 2Q23; Note (2): Excludes Braskem Idesa's debt
and considers Recurring EBITDA in the last 12 months.
Highlights 2Q23 | Consolidated EBITDA
Recurring EBITDA
(US$ million)
802
-32%
Recurring EBITDA
US$140 million in 2Q23
mainly explained by:
Decrease in sales volume of resins and main
chemicals in Brazil and PP in Europe compared to the previous quarter due to the downturn in demand
205
140
Decreased spreads for PVC from Brazil, PP from Europe, and PE from Mexico in the international market compared to the previous quarter
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
EBITDA
16%
5%
4%
Margin
Aprecciation of the Brazilian real against U.S. dollar of 5% in the period
Source: Braskem.
Highlights 2Q23 | Brazil
Utilization Rate of Petrochemical Complexes
Recurring EBITDA bridge
(%)
Ethylene
(US$ million)
Production
-5 p.p.
adjustment to the
122
lower demand
74%
77%
72%
-20
-37
81
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
Resin Sales (PE + PP + PVC)
62
-47
(kt)
Brazilian Market
Exports
-20%
-11%
1.000
879
884
789
500
230
214
171
Recurring
FX
Volume
Contribution FC¹+SG&A²
Recurring
EBITDA
Margin
+Other
EBITDA
0
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
1Q23
2Q23
Recurring EBITDA from Brazil accounted for 56% of Company's consolidated Recurring EBITDA
Source: Braskem | Note (1): FC: Fixed Costs. Note (2) SG&A: Selling, General & Administrative Expenses.
