Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Braskem S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Braskem S A : 4Q21 - Braskem reports recurring Operating Result in 2021 of US$5.6 billion, a record high and 171% higher than in 2020 - Presentation Download

03/17/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL 4Q21 & 2021

M A R C H 1 7 , 2 0 2 2

Braskem's new mechanical recycling line, in partnership with Valoren

FORWARD-LOOKING

STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent not solely historical data, but also reflect the goals and expectations of Braskem's management. The terms "anticipate,"

"believe," "expect," "foresee," "intend," "plan,"

"estimate," "project," "aim" and similar terms are used to indicate forward-looking statements. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and are prepared using the information currently available to Braskem.

This presentation was up-to-date as of December 31, 2021, and Braskem does not assume any obligation to update it in light of new information and/or future developments.

Braskem undertakes no liability for transactions or investment decisions made based on the information in this presentation.

PUBLIC

Main highlights of the Company in 2021

Financial Highlights

ESG Highlights

  1. Financial Results:
    • Record annual recurring Operating Result (US$5.6 billion) and net cash generation (R$10.7 billion)
  3. Return for Shareholders:
    • BRKM5 as the 3rd largest TSR¹ in U.S. dollar (157%), considering all companies listed on the IBOV and S&P 500
    • Distribution of anticipated dividends (R$6.0 billion) and proposal for additional dividends (R$1.35 billion) to be approved at the AGM of 4/19/22
    • Free cash flow yield of 24%²

3 Credit Metrics:

  • Upgraded to investment grade by S&P and Fitch
  • Corporate leverage ratio of 0.94x3
  • Reduction of US$1.8 billion in Gross Debt level3
  • Maintenance of robust liquidity position and very long debt maturity profile

4 Braskem Idesa:

Conclusion of Braskem Idesa's debt refinancing plan

  • Advances in expanding current production capacity of green ethylene in Triunfo
  • Execution of MOU4 with SCG Chemicals and Lummus
  1. Technology
    • Start of operation of the mechanical recycling line
    • Execution of a contract for the purchase of renewable energy (wind) with Casa dos Ventos
    • Implementation of 146 social projects benefiting more than
      800,000 people worldwide
  1. Advances in PCF5 in Alagoas, maintaining a high rate of acceptance of the proposals presented (99.6%)
    • Best people safety performance since 2017 and best historical process safety result
    • Request from shareholders to carry out studies on the Company's migration to the Novo Mercado segment of B3
  1. Formation of Statutory Compliance & Audit Committee

    • ("CCAE")
    • Achievement of ISO 37001 certification

Note (1): TSR: Total Shareholder Return. Note (2): Based on cash generation in last 12 months. Note (3): Excludes Braskem Idesa. Note (4): Memorandum of Understanding. Note (6): PCF:

Financial Compensation and Support for Relocation Program.

PUBLIC

3

4Q21 & 2021 Highlights | Braskem Consolidated (1/2)

Recurring Operating Result - 4Q21 & 2021

(US$ million)

Higher profitability in 2021, as shown by period's higher recurring

operating margin

Comments:

  • In 4Q21, recurring Operating Result was US$1.1 billion, down 23% on 3Q21, mainly due to:

+36%

-23%

1,469

1,135

833

4Q20

3Q21

4Q21

Recurring

Operating

24%

27%

22%

Margin¹

171%

5,645

2,082

2020

2021

18%

29%²

  1. lower international spreads for main chemicals, PE and PP in Brazil, PP in USA & Europe and PE in Mexico, though still above the historical average of last 10 years³
  2. lower PP sales volume in Brazil, USA and Europe

In 2021, recurring Operating Result was US$5.6 billion, an all-time high and 171% higher than in

2020, mainly due to:

  1. better international spreads for main chemicals and resins in Brazil, PP in USA and Europe and PE in Mexico
  2. higher sales volume of main chemicals in Brazil and PP in USA and Europe

Source: Braskem. Note (1): Recurring Operating Result as ratio of Net Revenue. Note (2): Recent historical (2017-20) Recurring Operating Margin of 18%. Note (3): Based on period from 2011

PUBLIC

to 2020.

4

4Q21 & 2021 Highlights | Braskem Consolidated (2/2)

Net Profit - 4Q21 & 2021

(R$ million)

Positive net profit in 2021, after net loss registered in 2020

n.a.

13,985

-21%

3,537

846530

-6,692

4Q20

3Q21

4Q21

2020

2021

Net

5%

12%

2%

-11%

13%

Margin¹

Comments:

  • In 2021, Braskem reported net profit of R$14.0 billion. In Dec/20, Braskem registered Accumulated Losses of R$4.5 billion, which was reversed
  • In Dec/21, Braskem paid anticipated dividends based on the results for fiscal year 2021, in the aggregate amount of R$6.0 billion²
  • Additionally, the Company's Management's proposal is for an additional dividend distribution in the amount of approximately R$1.4 billion for the 2021 fiscal year, to be approved at the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 19, 2022

Source: Braskem. Note (1): Based on Net Profit as a ratio of Net Revenue. Note (2): The aggregate amount of R$6.0 billion corresponds to the gross amount of R$7.539048791898 per common share or class "A" preferred share and of R$0.606032140100 per class "B" preferred share.

PUBLIC

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 19:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRASKEM S.A.
03:11pBRASKEM S A : 4Q21 - Braskem reports recurring Operating Result in 2021 of US$5.6 billion,..
PU
03:06pBrazil's Braskem forecasts high petrochemical margins despite volatile oil
RE
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Braskem S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 2022
CI
05:40aBraskem Posts Lower Q4 Net Profit, Net Revenue Rises
MT
05:25aBRASKEM : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16BRASKEM S A : 4Q21 - Braskem reports recurring Operating Result in 2021 of US$5.6 billion,..
PU
03/16BRASKEM S A : 2021 Annual Audited Financial Statements
PU
03/16Brazil's Braskem net profit slides 37% in Q4
RE
03/16BRASKEM S A : 2021 Management Report
PU
03/16BRASKEM S A : 4Q21 - Braskem reports recurring Operating Result in 2021 of US$5.6 billion,..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRASKEM S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 105 B 20 897 M 20 897 M
Net income 2021 17 127 M 3 397 M 3 397 M
Net Debt 2021 29 069 M 5 765 M 5 765 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,09x
Yield 2021 14,2%
Capitalization 35 271 M 6 995 M 6 995 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float -
Chart BRASKEM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Braskem S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 45,74 BRL
Average target price 66,86 BRL
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Lopes Pontes Simões Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO, Head-Procurement & Institutional Relation
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Chairman
Daniel Sales Corrêa Head-Investments & Digital Technologies
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.-20.63%6 902
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.03%102 993
AIR LIQUIDE-1.51%78 783
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-22.46%38 717
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.9.34%33 076
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-9.49%27 126