Braskem S A : 4Q21 - Braskem reports recurring Operating Result in 2021 of US$5.6 billion, a record high and 171% higher than in 2020 - Presentation Download
03/17/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL 4Q21 & 2021
M A R C H 1 7 , 2 0 2 2
Braskem's new mechanical recycling line, in partnership with Valoren
Main highlights of the Company in 2021
Financial Highlights
ESG Highlights
Financial Results:
Record annual recurring Operating Result(US$5.6 billion) and net cash generation (R$10.7 billion)
Return for Shareholders:
BRKM5 as the 3rd largest TSR¹ in U.S. dollar (157%), considering all companies listed on the IBOV and S&P 500
Distribution of anticipated dividends(R$6.0 billion) and proposal for additional dividends (R$1.35 billion) to be approved at the AGM of 4/19/22
Free cash flow yield of24%²
3Credit Metrics:
Upgraded toinvestment grade by S&P and Fitch
Corporate leverage ratio of0.94x3
Reduction ofUS$1.8 billion in Gross Debt level3
Maintenance ofrobust liquidity position and very long debt maturity profile
4Braskem Idesa:
• Conclusion of Braskem Idesa's debt refinancing plan
Advances in expanding current production capacity ofgreen ethylene in Triunfo
Execution of MOU4 with SCG Chemicals and Lummus
Technology
Start of operation of themechanical recycling line
Execution of a contract for the purchase ofrenewable energy (wind) with Casa dos Ventos
Implementation of146 social projects benefiting more than
800,000 people worldwide
• Advances in PCF5in Alagoas, maintaining a high rate of acceptance of the proposals presented (99.6%)
Bestpeople safety performance since 2017 and best historical process safety result
Request from shareholders to carry out studies on the Company's migration to theNovo Mercado segment of B3
• Formation of Statutory Compliance & Audit Committee
("CCAE")
Achievement ofISO 37001 certification
Note (1): TSR: Total Shareholder Return. Note (2): Based on cash generation in last 12 months. Note (3): Excludes Braskem Idesa. Note (4): Memorandum of Understanding.
Financial Compensation and Support for Relocation Program.
Positive net profit in 2021, after net loss registered in 2020
n.a.
13,985
-21%
3,537
846530
-6,692
4Q20
3Q21
4Q21
2020
2021
Net
5%
12%
2%
-11%
13%
Margin¹
Comments:
In 2021, Braskem reported net profit of R$14.0 billion. In Dec/20, Braskem registered Accumulated Losses of R$4.5 billion, which was reversed
In Dec/21, Braskem paid anticipated dividends based on the results for fiscal year 2021, in the aggregate amount of R$6.0 billion²
Additionally, the Company's Management's proposal is for an additional dividend distribution in the amount of approximately R$1.4 billion for the 2021 fiscal year, to be approved at the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 19, 2022
Source: Braskem. Note (1): Based on Net Profit as a ratio of Net Revenue. Note (2): The aggregate amount of R$6.0 billion corresponds to the gross amount of R$7.539048791898 per common share or class "A" preferred share and of R$0.606032140100 per class "B" preferred share.
