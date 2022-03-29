Braskem S A : 4Q21 - Braskem reports recurring Operating Result in 2021 of US$5.6 billion, a record high and 171% higher than in 2020 - Transcript Download

Conference Call Transcript

4Q21 Results Braskem (BRKM5 BZ)

March 17, 2022

Rosana Avolio:

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for participating in Braskem's conference call to present our results for the 4Q21, and also for the full year of 2021.

Let us go to slide three, with Braskem's highlights in the year. In 2021, Braskem delivered important achievements in its financial situation and ESG agenda. Starting with the financial highlights, we reported record-high recurring operating result of US$5.6 billion and net cash generation of R$10.7 billion.

We also returned value for our shareholders, delivering the third highest total shareholder return of companies in Ibovespa and S&P 500, and distributed anticipated dividends in the amount of R$6 billion.

Another important development was being upgraded to investment-grade by S&P and Fitch. We continue to maintain a comfortable leverage ratio and a debt maturity profile concentrated in the long term.

Another financial highlight was the conclusion of Braskem Idesa's debt refinancing plan, which was one of our priorities for the year.

On our ESG agenda, a strategic priority for us, we made important advances on all three fronts - environment, social, and governance. On the environmental front, we advanced in our goal of reaching 1 million tons of green PE production capacity, with the progress achieved on the capacity expansion projects at the green ethylene plant in Triunfo, and with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with SCG Chemicals to perform feasibility studies, to jointly invest in a new green ethylene plant in Thailand.

We also signed an MOU with Lummus Technology for the joint licensee of green ethylene technology, and on our commitments to circular economy, we started the operation of the mechanical recycling line in partnership with Valoren.

On the social front, we implemented 146 social projects that benefited over 800,000 people globally, and made further progress in our financial compensation and support for relocation program in Alagoas.

On safety, which to us is a non-negotiable value, we achieved the best performance in people safety since 2017, and the best. historical process safety results.

Lastly, I would also like to highlight our advances in governance, such as, for example, requests from shareholders to carry out studies on the Company's migration to the Novo Mercado segment of B3, formation of statutory Compliance & Audit Committee, and achievement of ISO 37001 certification.

Moving on to slide four, we are going to comment on the consolidated results in the quarter and for the year. In the 4Q21, consolidated recurring operating result was around US$1.1 billion, 23% lower than that in the 3Q of the year. This result is explained mainly by the lower international spreads for main chemicals, the PE and PP in Brazil, PP in the U.S. and Europe, and PE in Mexico, but it still remains above the historical average of the last 10 years, and also due to the lower PP sales volume in Brazil, the United States, and Europe.

In the year, our recurring operating result was US$5.6 billion, an all-time high, mainly due to better international spreads for the main chemicals and resins in Brazil and for the PP in the U.S. and Europe.

And on the next slide, we will make comments on the net profit of the Company. In 2021, Braskem reported net profit of around R$14 billion, an important reverse in relation to the accumulated losses of R$4.5 billion in 2020.

Thus, as I mentioned in the beginning of my presentation, in December 2021, the Company distributed anticipated dividends based on the results for the year of 2021 in the amount of R$6 billion.

Let us move on to the next slide. We will start about highlights per segment. On slide six, we present the main highlights of Brazilians operations. In the 4Q21, the petrochemical crackers in Brazil operated at a utilization rate of 85%, 6 p.p. higher than that in the 3Q, which is explained mainly by the higher feedstock supply in Rio de Janeiro and the stronger demand of PE in the Brazilian market.

In the Brazilian market, resin sales in the 4Q were practically stable in relation to the 3Q21, while exports increased by 13%, reflecting the higher product availability. In this context, the recurring operating results of Brazil in the 4Q21 were US$761 million in the year, and the recovering operating result was US$3.6 billion.

Next slide, we will comment the geological event in Alagoas. The chart on the left shows the balances of the provisioning related to the geological event in Alagoas at the end of

the 4Q21, of around R$7.7 billion. The chart on the right shows the disbursement schedule of the total amount provisioned. Around 57% was recorded under current liabilities and 43% of this amount was under non-current liabilities.

It is important to remember that Braskem cannot predict with certainty future developments in respect to this matter or its related expenses, and the costs to be incurred by the Company may be different than the currently estimated or provisioned.

Moving onto the next slide, we will continue to talk about the Alagoas geological event. Braskem continues to make progress on relocation and financial compensation of the families in high risk districts of Maceio. Until the end of February 2022, the number of reallocated was 14,049, about 97% of the real estate reallocated in risky areas.

Additionally, the number of proposals for financial compensation that were submitted reached 13,123, with the maintenance of high acceptance index of the proposals that were submitted, reaching 99.5%.

In relation to the payments made under the program, about R$2.2 billion have been disbursed up to the end of February, and this value considers the values that were disbursed since the beginning of the program.

Additionally, I would like to share some highlights made throughout 2021 regarding the other work fronts. Compliance, with the well closure plan, 48% advanced and filling the first two cavities with sand, conclusion of the environmental diagnosis of the area and significant progress in the social diagnosis. Start of demolition works on Mutange hill and urban mobility plan for the region completed, and start of the actions scheduled for the next quarter.

Now, let us turn to slide nine. This slide presents the highlights of our operations in the United States and Europe. In the 4Q, the PP plants in the United States operated at a utilization rate of 73%, decreasing 21 p.p. compared to the 3Q, which is explained by the scheduled maintenance shutdown at one of the region's plants in the period and by the slowdown in the production to accompany the weaker demand in the region.

In Europe, the utilization rate decreased 8 p.p. from the 3Q, reflecting the lower feedstock availability due to the scheduled maintenance shutdown at the propylene supplier in the period.

Moving on to sales performance, the United States registered sales volume in the quarter of 442,000 tons, down 2% on the prior quarter. In Europe, we sowed 137,000 tons of PP in the quarter. The segment's recurring operating result in the 4Q was US$281 million. In the year, the recurring operating result was US$1.6 billion.

Moving on, the next slide shows the highlights in Mexico. Mexico operated at a utilization rate of 81%, increasing 13 p.p. on the 3Q, and this is explained mainly by the higher feedstock supply by both Pemex and the FastTrack solution.

Sales in the quarter increased by 20% year-over-year, explained by the higher availability of product for sale, given the higher capacity utilization rates for the quarter. The segment's recurring operating results in the 4Q was a US$160 million, and in the year the recurring operating result was US$620 million.

Moving on, the next slide details the feedstock supply dynamics of Braskem Idesa. In the 4Q21, Braskem Idesa imported 20,900 barrels of ethane per day, a quarterly record for the FastTrack solution, which represents around 84% of those solutions' current

capacity. Pemex also supply 30,600 barrels of ethane per day, which is in line with a new amendment signed in October 2021.

Looking at the outlook for 2022, we believe that Braskem Idesa has the potential to continue delivering the good industrial performance observed in the 4Q21, since the Company is working to further expand the FastTrack solution to reach maximum ethane import capacity of 35,000 barrels a day, as well as the expectation that Pemex will continue to supply feedstock volumes in line with the amendment.

The next slide covers the ethane import terminal. In December, Braskem Idesa had the approval of the final investment decision for the ethane import terminal, with investment in the terminal construction estimated at around US$400 million. The next steps are the expectation that the start of the constructions is likely to begin in the 2Q22. And additionally, we are going to continue working on the process of selecting potential partners so that the terminal starts operation in 2024.

Moving on, the next slide shows our consolidated cash flow. In the quarter, Braskem recorded positive operating cash generation of around R$3.1 billion. The main positive impacts were the recurring operating result and the monetization of the PIS/COFINS tax credits in the quarter. In the year, Braskem set a new record for the operating cash generation of R$10.7 billion.

Next slide shows our capital allocation strategy. In 2021, Braskem maintained its commitment to efficient capital allocation by focusing on creating value and return for shareholders, with the majority of our capital allocated to gross debt reduction, dividend distribution, and investments.

In relation to indebtedness for the year, Braskem reduced it is gross debt by US$1.8 billion by carrying out of various operations in debt markets. On remuneration to shareholders, we distributed anticipated dividends for the fiscal year of 2021 in the total amount of R$6 billion.

On the investment front, we focused investments on the maintenance of existing assets, such as scheduled general maintenance shutdown at the petrochemical complex in ABC, in São Paulo, and on growth projects in biopolymers and recycled resins, which included the capacity expansion project of green ethylene production, and the Triunfo plant and the new mechanical recycling line in Indaiatuba, São Paulo, respectively.

Let us move on to the next slide, please. On the slide, you can see that in 2021, Braskem presented return metrics above those of its international peers and the average of

Ibovespa and S&P 500.

On shareholders return, Braskem delivered TSR significantly above its international peers, with the third highest TSR of all companies in Ibovespa index and the companies listed in the S&P 500.

In terms of free cash flow yield, Braskem delivered a record high free cash flow of R$10.7 billion, resulting in a free cash flow yield above that of its international peers. In returning capital to shareholders, Braskem distributed record high dividends in 2021 of R$6 billion, resulting in a dividend yield above that of its international peers.

Moving on to next slide, please, as of the end of 2021, Braskem continued to maintain a very long debt maturity profile, with strong liquidity position, with maturities mostly concentrated in the long term.

It is important to mention that in December last year, the Company hired with a syndicate of 11 global banks, an international stand-by credit facility in the amount of US$1 billion with final maturity in December 2026 to replace the current facility. The average debt term remained around 15 years, and the current liquidity position is sufficient to cover the payment of all liabilities coming due over the next 72 months.

Let us turn to slide 17, which shows the Company's credit metrics. Braskem, continued presenting solid credit metrics, and low corporate leverage ratio, even after distributing anticipated dividends of R$ 6 billion at the end of last year.

The leverage ratio in USD ended the year at 0.94x. We would like to mention that

Braskem has the objective of maintaining a robust cash position, a very long debt maturity profile, and we are committed to an efficient capital allocation.

Moving on to next slide, please. At the end of last year, Braskem recaptured an investment grade after a rating upgrade by Fitch Ratings. In September 2021, S&P had already upgraded the risk level in global level of the Company to BBB- with a stable outlook. With these two upgrades by Fitch and by S&P, Braskem is now considered an investment grade company.

Going on to slide 19, we will have a look at ESG highlights. Let us start with the ESG section with our renewable businesses. On the chart on the left, we can see that last year, we sold 165,000 tons of green PE and 220,000 tons of ETBE, a gasoline bio additive that improves the performance and is partially made from ethanol.

It is important to mention that we have assumed the importance of reaching 1 million tons of capacity of production of green PE production by 2030, and we are working to accelerate the delivery of this goal through strategic and financial partnerships.

On the chart to the right to we can see that the net revenue from green PE and ETBE combined increased by 65% due to the higher availability of product for sale, due to stabilization of the ETBE operation, and also due to attractive prices in international market.

Moving on to the next slide, please, this slide shows the project related to circular economy in Brazil, into which Braskem is contributing capital of a R$130 million. Braskem is investing R$20 million in the construction of an innovation hub jointly with clients, brand owners, designers, startups and universities, for the development of packaging better suited to recycling and circular processes.

In addition, we have two projects in partnership with Valoren, a technology development and waste management company specializing in transforming waste into recycled product.

The first project is related to the construction of a mechanical recycling line to transform 250 million units of PE and PP post-consumer packaging into 14,000 tons of high-quality recycled resin. Its operation started in December 2021.

In addition, we have a project for the technological development and construction of the first advanced recycling unit in Brazil, which will integrate and capture synergies with the mechanical recycling line on the same site, which will use high pyrolysis process to chemically transform plastic waste that is difficult to be recycled mechanically into a certified circular raw material.