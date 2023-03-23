Braskem S A : 4Q22 and 2022 Earnings Presentation

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent not solely historical data, but also reflect the goals and expectations of Braskem's management. The terms "anticipate," "believe,"
"aim" and similar terms are used to indicate forward-looking statements. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which beyond the Company's control, and are prepared using the information currently available to Braskem. There is no guarantee that the events, trends or expected results will actually occur.
This presentation was updated as of December 31, 2022, and Braskem does not assume any obligation to update it in light of new information and/or future developments.
Braskem undertakes no liability for transactions or investment decisions made based on the information in this presentation.
PUBLIC
Main highlights of the Company in 4Q22 and 2022
Consolidated Highlights
Gistorical record of Green PE
sales volume in 2022
Expansion of current green ethylene
capacity by 30% with physical
progress of 86% by Dec/22
144% increase in sales of products
with recycled content
Financial Highlights
Ethane import terminal in
Mexico with physical progress
of 25% by Dec/22
Increase of +7 p.p. in the utilization rate of Braskem Idesa in 2022 vs 2021
In 2022, we achieved ~31% of
our 2030 sustainable
development commitments¹
153 social actions performed that benefited more than 610,000 people globally, including PSIs2, donations, emergency campaigns and volunteer work
Recurring EBITDA Cash Generation
(US$ 32 MM)
R$155 MM3
~US$30 MM3
Free cash flow
in 4Q22
In 4Q22
yield of 18%4
in 2022
US$2,060 MM
R$3,273 MM3
~US$654 MM
in 2022
in 2022
Corporate leverage
Strong liquidity position,
of 2.42x5
sufficient to cover all liabilities
coming due in the
next ~5 years
Very long
Investment grade by
debt maturity profile
agencies
with average term of
~13 years
Source: Braskem | Note (1): Disregards the Water Security Indicator, as the base year is under evaluation, as well as the commitment to Operational Eco-efficiency, as ambitions are being
defined. Note (2): Private Social Investment; Note (3) Considers payments related to the geological event in Alagoas, which totaled R$767 million in 4Q22 and R$ 2,743 million in 2022. Note
(4): Based on cash generation in U.S. dollars in the last 12 months divided by the Company's market capitalization at the end of the year; Note (5): Excludes Braskem Idesa's debt and
PUBLIC
considers Recurring EBITDA in the last 12 months.
3
Highlights 4Q22 & 2022 | Consolidated EBITDA
Recurring EBITDA - 4Q22 & 2022
(US$ million)
-64%
5,645
2,060
1,135
371
-32
2021
2022
4T21
3T22
4T22
EBITDA
22%
8%
-1%
29%
11%
Margin
Comments:
In 4Q22, the Company's Recurring EBITDA was US$ -32 million, mainly explained by:
lower petrochemical spreads in the international market
lower sales volume of resins and main chemicals in Brazil, PP in Europe, and PE in Mexico
seasonal updates of provisions, with no impact on cash generation, in the amount of ~US$47 million
appreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar by 6% between the periods
In 2022, the Company's Recurring EBITDA was US$2,060 million,
mainly explained by:
lower spreads of PP, PE, and PVC in the international market
lower sales volume of main chemicals in the Brazil segment and PP in the US and Europe
of the accounting effect of realization of inventories¹ in the net amount of US$ 84 million
Source: Braskem | Note (1): Accounting effect from the realization of inventories in accordance with accounting standard CPC 16 (Correlation to International Accounting Standards - IAS 2).
PUBLIC
4
Highlights 4Q22 & 2022 | Brazil Segment
Operational
Financial
Utilization Rate of Petrochemical Complexes
Recurring EBITDA Bridge
Ethylene
(US$ million)
Adequacy of production due to lower international spreads
-13 p.p.
-7 p.p.
-3 p.p.
-58
-161
100
85%
100
79%
72%
81%
78%
50
50
0
4Q21
3Q22
4Q22
0
2021
2022
-2,281
Resin Sales (PE+PP+PVC)
3,659
(kt)
Brazilian Market
Exports
-0.4%
-67
119
+1%
1,211
4.000
+3%
3,494
3,518
3.000
-3%
2.000
Recurring
FX
Volume
Contribution
Noncash
FC²+SG&A³
Recurring
869
892
861
831
827
1.000
EBITDA
Margin
Effect of
+Other
EBITDA
256
188
194
2021
Inventory¹
2022
0
0
4Q21
3Q22
4Q22
2021
2022
Source: Braskem | Note (1): Accounting effect from the realization of inventories in accordance with accounting standard CPC 16 (Correlation to International Accounting Standards - IAS 2).