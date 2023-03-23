Advanced search
    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:43:02 2023-03-23 pm EDT
16.58 BRL   -5.26%
Braskem S A : 4Q22 and 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
Braskem S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S MEETIN HELD ON MARCH 22, 2023
PU
Braskem S A : MINUTES OF THE 230th MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL HELD ON MARCH 22, 2023
PU
Braskem S A : 4Q22 and 2022 Earnings Presentation

03/23/2023 | 02:14pm EDT
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL 4Q22 & 2022

M A R C H 2 3 , 2 0 2 3

PUBLIC

FORWARD-LOOKING

STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent not solely historical data, but also reflect the goals and expectations of Braskem's management. The terms "anticipate," "believe,"

"expect," "foresee," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project,"

"aim" and similar terms are used to indicate forward-looking statements. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which beyond the Company's control, and are prepared using the information currently available to Braskem. There is no guarantee that the events, trends or expected results will actually occur.

This presentation was updated as of December 31, 2022, and Braskem does not assume any obligation to update it in light of new information and/or future developments.

Braskem undertakes no liability for transactions or investment decisions made based on the information in this presentation.

PUBLIC

Main highlights of the Company in 4Q22 and 2022

Consolidated Highlights

Gistorical record of Green PE

sales volume in 2022

Expansion of current green ethylene

capacity by 30% with physical

progress of 86% by Dec/22

144% increase in sales of products

with recycled content

Financial Highlights

Ethane import terminal in

Mexico with physical progress

of 25% by Dec/22

Increase of +7 p.p. in the utilization rate of Braskem Idesa in 2022 vs 2021

In 2022, we achieved ~31% of

our 2030 sustainable

development commitments¹

153 social actions performed that benefited more than 610,000 people globally, including PSIs2, donations, emergency campaigns and volunteer work

Recurring EBITDA Cash Generation

(US$ 32 MM)

R$155 MM3

~US$30 MM3

Free cash flow

in 4Q22

In 4Q22

yield of 18%4

in 2022

US$2,060 MM

R$3,273 MM3

~US$654 MM

in 2022

in 2022

Corporate leverage

Strong liquidity position,

of 2.42x5

sufficient to cover all liabilities

coming due in the

next ~5 years

Very long

Investment grade by

debt maturity profile

agencies

with average term of

~13 years

Source: Braskem | Note (1): Disregards the Water Security Indicator, as the base year is under evaluation, as well as the commitment to Operational Eco-efficiency, as ambitions are being

defined. Note (2): Private Social Investment; Note (3) Considers payments related to the geological event in Alagoas, which totaled R$767 million in 4Q22 and R$ 2,743 million in 2022. Note

(4): Based on cash generation in U.S. dollars in the last 12 months divided by the Company's market capitalization at the end of the year; Note (5): Excludes Braskem Idesa's debt and

PUBLIC

considers Recurring EBITDA in the last 12 months.

3

Highlights 4Q22 & 2022 | Consolidated EBITDA

Recurring EBITDA - 4Q22 & 2022

(US$ million)

-64%

5,645

2,060

1,135

371

-32

2021

2022

4T21

3T22

4T22

EBITDA

22%

8%

-1%

29%

11%

Margin

Comments:

In 4Q22, the Company's Recurring EBITDA was US$ -32 million, mainly explained by:

  1. lower petrochemical spreads in the international market
  2. lower sales volume of resins and main chemicals in Brazil, PP in Europe, and PE in Mexico
  3. seasonal updates of provisions, with no impact on cash generation, in the amount of ~US$47 million
  4. appreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar by 6% between the periods

In 2022, the Company's Recurring EBITDA was US$2,060 million,

mainly explained by:

  1. lower spreads of PP, PE, and PVC in the international market
  2. lower sales volume of main chemicals in the Brazil segment and PP in the US and Europe
  3. of the accounting effect of realization of inventories¹ in the net amount of US$ 84 million

Source: Braskem | Note (1): Accounting effect from the realization of inventories in accordance with accounting standard CPC 16 (Correlation to International Accounting Standards - IAS 2).

PUBLIC

4

Highlights 4Q22 & 2022 | Brazil Segment

Operational

Financial

Utilization Rate of Petrochemical Complexes

Recurring EBITDA Bridge

  1. Ethylene

(US$ million)

Adequacy of production due to lower international spreads

-13 p.p.

-7 p.p.

-3 p.p.

-58

-161

100

85%

100

79%

72%

81%

78%

50

50

0

4Q21

3Q22

4Q22

0

2021

2022

-2,281

Resin Sales (PE+PP+PVC)

3,659

(kt)

Brazilian Market

Exports

-0.4%

-67

119

+1%

1,211

4.000

+3%

3,494

3,518

3.000

-3%

2.000

Recurring

FX

Volume

Contribution

Noncash

FC²+SG&A³

Recurring

869

892

861

831

827

1.000

EBITDA

Margin

Effect of

+Other

EBITDA

256

188

194

2021

Inventory¹

2022

0

0

4Q21

3Q22

4Q22

2021

2022

Source: Braskem | Note (1): Accounting effect from the realization of inventories in accordance with accounting standard CPC 16 (Correlation to International Accounting Standards - IAS 2).

PUBLIC

Note (2): FC: Fixed Costs. Note (3) SG&A: Selling, General & Administrative Expenses.

5

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 18:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer