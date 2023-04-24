Braskem S A : ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF APRIL 26, 2023

Summary Statement Sent by the Stock Transfer Agent

São Paulo, April 21, 2023 - Braskem S.A. (" Braskem ") (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 e BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), in compliance with CVM Resolution 81/22, as amended, hereby disclose to its shareholders and the market the summary statements received from Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. (" Stock Transfer Agent "), referring to the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company called to be held on April 26, 2023, as EXHIBIT I.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br .

EXHIBIT I

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF APRIL 26, 2023

Summary Statement Sent by the Stock Transfer Agent

Code of the Resolution Description of the Resolution Vote Total Number of Shares Number of Shares (Common Shares) Number of Shares (Preferred Shares Class "A") Number of Shares (Preferred Shares Class "B") Annual General Meeting 1 Examine, discuss, and vote on Company's Financial Statement containing the Notes to Financial Statements, along with the Report and Opinion of the Independent Auditors, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council and the report of the Compliance and Statutory Audit Committee, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. ABSTAIN - - - - APPROVE - - - - REJECT - - - - 2 Examine, discuss, and vote the Management Proposal and respective Management Account for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. ABSTAIN - - - - APPROVE - - - - REJECT - - - -

3 Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - CHAPA ÚNICA INDICADA PELAS ACIONISTAS NOVONOR S.A. - EM RECUPERAÇÃO JUDICIAL E NSP INVESTIMENTOS S.A. - EM RECUPERAÇÃO JUDICIAL E PELA ACIONISTA PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS. ABSTAIN - - - - APPROVE - - - - REJECT - - - - 4 If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate? ABSTAIN - - - - APPROVE - - - - REJECT - - - - 5 Do you want to request the adoption of the separate election by minority Shareholders of common shares of a member to the Fiscal Council, under the terms of the article 161, paragraph 4, "a", of the Brazilian Corporation Law? ABSTAIN - - - - APPROVE - - - - REJECT - - - - 6 Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by shareholders with non-voting preferred shares or restricted voting rights. WILFREDO JOÃO VICENTE GOMES (Effective) / IÊDA APARECIDA DE MOURA CAGNI (Alternate) ABSTAIN - - - - APPROVE 32,188,036 - 32,188,036 - REJECT - - - -

7 Resolve the annual and global Management and Fiscal Council compensation for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2023. ABSTAIN - - - - APPROVE - - - - REJECT - - - - Extraordinary General Meeting 1 Ratification, pursuant to article 23 of the Companys Bylaws, of the appointment by the Board of Directors of one (1) effective member of the Companys Board of Directors, for the remainder of the term of office in progress, until the Companys Annual General Meeting which will resolve on the financial statements for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2023. ABSTAIN - - - - APPROVE - - - - REJECT - - - - 2 Re-ratification of the amount declared as additional dividends at the Companys Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on April 19, 2022, with the consequent adjustment in the amount of retained earnings by the Company, for the year 2021, based on the Company's capital budget for the year 2022. ABSTAIN - - - - APPROVE - - - - REJECT - - - -

