LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Companhia"), em atendimento ao disposto no artigo 12 da Resolução CVM nº 44/21, vem comunicar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado que recebeu correspondência do Norges Bank Investment Management, pessoa jurídica de direito privado, com sede na Cidade de Oslo, Noruega, localizada à Bankplassen 2, P.O. Box 1179 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo, Norway, inscrita no CNPJ/ME sob o número 05.839.607/0001-83 ("Norges Bank"), informando que adquiriu, na data de 1 de setembro de 2023, ações preferenciais classe A de emissão da Companhia, atingindo participação de 17.349.068 ações preferenciais classe A, representativas de 5,03% do total de ações preferenciais classe A emitidas pela Companhia.

Ownership notification pursuant to ICVM Rule 358/02

(I) Name and address of the relevant shareholder:

Norges Bank, CNPJ: 05839607000183 (The Central Bank of Norway, registration nr 937884117), Bankplassen 2, P.O. Box 1179 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo, Norway

(II) The purpose of the acquisition and the interest is purely investment.

On 01 September 2023 Norges Bank's holding in Braskem SA (ISIN: BRBRKMACNPA4) exceeded the 5% threshold and amounted to 17,349,068 shares or 5.03% based upon 345,060,392 total Preference A shares outstanding. The threshold crossing does not alter the control or the administrative structure of Braskem SA. Norges Bank does not have any other securities or derivatives referenced to shares held directly by Norges Bank.

(IV) Before crossing above the 5% threshold, Norges Bank held 16,979,568 Preference A shares in Braskem SA, equal to 4.92% of the total shares.

No shareholders' agreement or contract regulating the right to vote or purchase and sale securities issued by the company exists.

(VI) Law firm Trench, Rossi e Watanabe Advogados, CNPJ: 61576369000131 (Rua Arquiteto Olavo Redig de Campos, No. 105, 29th floor (Suite 292), 30th e 31st floors, Edifício EZ Towers, Torre A, Jardim São Francisco, Zip Code 04711-035) has been appointed as the agent for service of process specifically and exclusively in relation to judicial lawsuits or administrative claims brought against Norges Bank in Brazil for corporate matters strictly for purposes of compliance with Article 119 of Brazilian Federal Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended.

Yours sincerely,

Stanislav Boiadjiev

Business and Regulatory Compliance

Norges Bank Investment Management

