BRASKEM S.A.

National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) No. 42.150.391/0001-70

State Registration (NIRE): 29300006939

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE : On September 7, 2023, at 10:00.a.m, by virtual means.

2. CALL NOTICE, ATTENDANCE AND PRESIDING BOARD : Extraordinary Meeting called pursuant to the Bylaws of BRASKEM S.A. (" Company "), with the participation of the Board Members indicated below. The Chairman of the Board of Directors presided over the meeting, and Ms. Lilian Porto Bruno acted as secretary.

3. AGENDA, RESOLUTION AND SUBJECTS FOR ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OR SUBJECTS OF INTEREST TO THE COMPANY :

3.1. Resolution : After due analysis of the proposal submitted for resolution, which was previously forwarded to the Board Members and shall remain duly filed at the Company's Governance Portal, the following resolution was taken:

a) PD.CA/BAK-29/2023 - Rectification and Ratification of Limits of Delegation for the Contracting of Loans, Financing or Capital Markets Transactions by the Company's Executive Board - After prior analysis of the proposal made by the Finance and Investment Committee, which issued a favorable opinion on the approval of PD.CA/BAK-29/2023, PD.CA/BAK-29/2023 was approved to: (i) rectify the Company's gross debt limit to US$ 9.3 billion, during the remaining of the 2023 fiscal year and until the first Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors that takes place in the 2024 fiscal year, authorizing the Executive Board, respecting that limit, to contract loans, leases, financing (excluding the financing of Braskem Idesa) or capital market operations (including but not limited to the contracting of derivatives, foreign exchange contracts, advances on foreign exchange contracts, bank guarantees, discounted receivables and letters of credit), in Brazil or abroad, without the prior specific approval of the Board of Directors, also respecting the limit of (a) up to US$ 250 million, per operation, for operations denominated in foreign currency and (b) up to R$ 1.0 billion, per operation, for operations denominated in Reais; and (ii) ratify that loans, financing or capital market operations contracted in the 2023 financial year and up to the first Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors that takes place in the 2024 financial year, with amounts, per operation, in excess of US$ 40 million for operations denominated in foreign currency and R$ 160 million for operations denominated in Brazilian Reais, be periodically reported to the Finance and Investment Committee, including the main characteristics of such operations, as approved by PD.CA/BAK-02/2023.

3.2. Subjects for Acknowledgement : Nothing to record.

3.3. Subjects of Interest to the Company : Nothing to record.

4. ENCERRAMENTO : As there were no further matters to be discussed, the meeting was closed and these minutes were drawn up, which, after read, discussed and found to be in order, were signed by all Board Members who attended the meeting, by the Chairman and by the Secretary.

São Paulo/SP, September 7, 2023.

José Mauro M. Carneiro da Cunha Lilian Porto Bruno Chairman Secretary Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira André Amaro da Silveira Charles Lenzi Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Héctor Nuñez João P. Nogueira Batista

José Luis Bringel Vidal Juliana Sá Vieira Baiardi Marcelo Klujsza Roberto Faldini

