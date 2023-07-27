EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF JULY 28, 2023

Consolidated Summary Statement of Remote Voting

São Paulo, July 27, 2023 - Braskem S.A. ("Braskem") (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 e BRKM6; NYSE:BAK;

LATIBEX: XBRK), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 81/22, as amended, hereby disclose to its shareholders and the market in general the summary voting statements, which reflects the same content as the map with the voting instructions received from Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Stock Transfer Agent") disclosed on July 25, 2023, considering that no voting instructions were received directly by the Company, referring to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company called to be held on July 28, 2023, as APPENDIX I.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

1

GED - 4869562v1

EXHIBIT I

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF JULY 28, 2023

Consolidated Summary Statement of Remote Voting

Number of

Number of

Number of

Shares

Shares

Code of the

Total Number

Shares

Description of the Resolution

Vote

(Preferred

(Preferred

Resolution

of Shares

(Common

Shares Class

Shares Class

Shares)

"A")

"B")

Extraordinary General Meeting

ABSTAIN

-

-

-

-

1

Approval of the Company's new Long Term

APPROVE

-

-

-

-

Incentive Plan, as per managements proposal.

REJECT

10,500

5,000

5,500

-

Separate election of an alternate member of the

ABSTAIN

-

-

-

-

Company's Fiscal Council by holders of non-

2

voting preferred shares or with restricted voting

APPROVE

28,530,569

5,000

28,525,569

-

rights

Paulo Roberto Bellantani Brandão

REJECT

-

-

-

-

  1. Considering that no voting instructions were received directly by the Company, the above map reflects a true copy of the document sent by the bookkeeper. However, it should be noted that in the aforementioned map votes are being indicated by: (i) shareholders holding preferred shares on item 1, in which only shareholders holding common shares may vote; and (ii) shareholders holding common shares on item 2, in which only shareholders holding preferred shares may vote, it being certain that these votes will be disregarded when the final vote is determined."

3

GED - 4869562v1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 21:38:11 UTC.