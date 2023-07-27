EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
OF JULY 28, 2023
Consolidated Summary Statement of Remote Voting
São Paulo, July 27, 2023 - Braskem S.A. ("Braskem") (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 e BRKM6; NYSE:BAK;
LATIBEX: XBRK), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 81/22, as amended, hereby disclose to its shareholders and the market in general the summary voting statements, which reflects the same content as the map with the voting instructions received from Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Stock Transfer Agent") disclosed on July 25, 2023, considering that no voting instructions were received directly by the Company, referring to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company called to be held on July 28, 2023, as APPENDIX I.
For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.
Number of
Number of
Number of
Shares
Shares
Code of the
Total Number
Shares
Description of the Resolution
Vote
(Preferred
(Preferred
Resolution
of Shares
(Common
Shares Class
Shares Class
Shares)
"A")
"B")
Extraordinary General Meeting
ABSTAIN
-
-
-
-
1
Approval of the Company's new Long Term
APPROVE
-
-
-
-
Incentive Plan, as per managements proposal.
REJECT
10,500
5,000
5,500
-
Separate election of an alternate member of the
ABSTAIN
-
-
-
-
Company's Fiscal Council by holders of non-
2
voting preferred shares or with restricted voting
APPROVE
28,530,569
5,000
28,525,569
-
rights
Paulo Roberto Bellantani Brandão
REJECT
-
-
-
-
- Considering that no voting instructions were received directly by the Company, the above map reflects a true copy of the document sent by the bookkeeper. However, it should be noted that in the aforementioned map votes are being indicated by: (i) shareholders holding preferred shares on item 1, in which only shareholders holding common shares may vote; and (ii) shareholders holding common shares on item 2, in which only shareholders holding preferred shares may vote, it being certain that these votes will be disregarded when the final vote is determined."
