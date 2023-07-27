EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF JULY 28, 2023

Consolidated Summary Statement of Remote Voting

São Paulo, July 27, 2023 - Braskem S.A. ("Braskem") (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 e BRKM6; NYSE:BAK;

LATIBEX: XBRK), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 81/22, as amended, hereby disclose to its shareholders and the market in general the summary voting statements, which reflects the same content as the map with the voting instructions received from Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Stock Transfer Agent") disclosed on July 25, 2023, considering that no voting instructions were received directly by the Company, referring to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company called to be held on July 28, 2023, as APPENDIX I.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

