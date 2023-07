BRASKEM S.A

C.N.P.J. No. 42.150.391/0001-70

NIRE 29300006939

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

DETAILED FINAL VOTING MAP

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON JULY 28, 2023

São Paulo, July 28, 2023 - Braskem S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK;

LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 81/22, as amended, hereby disclose to its shareholders and the market the detailed final voting map which consolidates the voting instructions of both shareholders which voted through remote voting (boletim de voto a distância) and those during the Meeting, as computed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on July 28, 2023, including the first five digits of the shareholders' individual or corporate taxpayer identification number (CPF or CNPJ, respectively), their vote on each item, and information about their shareholding position, as EXHIBIT I.

Further information can be obtained from Braskem's Investor Relations Department by phone: +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by e-mail:braskem-ri@braskem.com.br

