BRASKEM S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) No. 42.150.391/0001-70

Company Registry (NIRE) 29300006939

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

HELD ON JULY 28, 2023

1.DATE, TIME AND PLACE:On July 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., the Extraordinary

Shareholders' Meeting of BRASKEM S.A. ("Meeting" and "Company", respectively) was held exclusively virtually, pursuant to article 5, paragraph 2, item I and article 28, paragraphs 2 and 3 of resolution 81 of March 29, 2022 of the Securities and Exchange

Commission of Brazil (CVM) ("CVM Resolution 81"), and was considered held at the

head office of the Company located at Rua Eteno, no. 1.561, Polo Petroquímico de Camaçari, Municipality of Camaçari, State of Bahia, CEP 42810-000.

CALL NOTICE: Call Notice published in accordance with article 124 of Federal

Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976 (" Brazilian Corporations Law "), in the "O Correio da Bahia" newspaper, on June 27, 28 and 29, 2023 and the website of the same newspaper ( https://publicidadelegal.correio24horas.com.br/ ). ATTENDANCE: Participated in the Meeting shareholders representing 98.17% (ninety-eight point seventeen per cent) of the voting capital of the Company and 74.68% (seventy-four point sixty-eight per cent) of Class A and Class B preferred shares of the Company, as per the attendance lists prepared by the transfer agent and the Company, pursuant to article 48, items I and II of CVM Resolution 81, and the records of the electronic remote participation system provided by the Company in accordance with article 47, item III of CVM Resolution 81. Mr. Marcelo Arantes de Carvalho, representative of the Company's management, was also available for clarifications regarding the items subject to the Meeting. PRESIDING BOARD: After the legal quorum was verified, the Meeting was convened, with Felipe Guimarães Rosa Bon presiding over the Meeting and Lilian Porto Bruno acting as secretary, who were chosen pursuant to article 16, paragraph 3 of the Bylaws of the Company.

5. AGENDA : To resolve on the: (i) Approval of the Company's new Long Term Incentive Plan, in accordance with the management proposal; and (ii) Election of one

(1) alternate member of the Company's Fiscal Council, replacing the alternate member elected in a separate vote by the minority holders of the Company's preferred shares at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26, 2023.

6.PRELIMINARY PROCEDURES:Before starting the proceedings, the Chairman explained the functioning of the electronic remote participation system provided by the Company and the voting procedure for shareholders participating remotely in the Meeting and informed that: (i) the proceedings would be recorded, which will be archived at the head office of the Company, pursuant to article 30, paragraph 1 of CVM Resolution 81; and (ii) the electronic remote participation system in the Meeting enabled shareholders to listen to the comments of all other shareholders and communicate with the Presiding Board and other participants at the Meeting, thus enabling communication among shareholders. The Chairman of the Meeting also asked whether any of the shareholders participating through the electronic system had