RESTRICTED SHARE AWARD PLAN OF BRASKEM S.A. approved by the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on July 28, 2023 1

RESTRICTED SHARE AWARD PLAN This Restricted Share Award Plan is governed by the following provisions and the applicable laws. 1. Definitions 1.1. The capitalized terms below shall have the following meanings ascribed thereto: "Agreed Retirement" means retirement of the Participant mutually agreed by the respective Participant and the Company or its subsidiaries. "Acquisition Period" means the period established in the Award Agreement for acquisition of the Owned Shares by the Participants on each Program. "Award Agreements" means the private instruments of Restricted Share Awards entered into between the Company or its subsidiaries and Participants, under which the Company or its subsidiaries shall award Restricted Shares to the Participants. "B3" means B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão. "Board of Directors" means the Company's Board of Directors. "Company" means Braskem S.A., a joint-stock corporation with registered office at Rua Eteno, nº 1561, CEP 42810-000, in the City of Camaçari, State of Bahia, enrolled in the National Register of Legal Entities of the Ministry of Finance (CNPJ/MF) under No. 42.150.391/0001-70 and State Registration (NIRE) No. 29.300.006.939. "Transfer of control" means a change in the Company's controlling interest, on any account, directly or indirectly, including, without limitation, by means of a transfer or acquisition of voting shares, subscription rights and/or securities convertible to (or exchangeable for) voting shares, by means of agreements, such as usufruct or shareholder agreements, or, also, as a result of an consolidation, spin-off, merger, share merger or any other type of corporate reorganization, of the Company or in its parent company, in one or more private or public transactions, provided that, in any case, it results in the direct or indirect transfer of control of the Company, excluding situations of mere sharing of control and dispersion of control. "Eligible Persons" means the Team Members approved by the Board of Directors to take part in each Program. "Barred Participants" means the Participants prevented, under any law or regulation, from acquiring Owned Shares, as well as Participants that have not received their PLR for the year immediately prior to the execution of the Award Agreement. 2

"Firm Investment Intention Amount" has the meaning attributed in Clause 5.4.1 of this Plan. "LN-Braskem": means Braskem's global Business Leader, known in Brazil as LN-Braskem and abroad as Braskem's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "Lock-upof the Owned Shares" means, if possible at the Participant's location, the restriction on the sale of Owned Shares related to a given Program, registered with the bookkeeping agent or brokerage house, or equivalent environment abroad, solely and exclusively during the Vesting Period and for purposes of operation and control of the Plan. "Owned Shares" means the shares issued by the Company, traded on the B3 under the ticker BRKM5 and/or depositary receipts representing the BRKM5 shares issued by the Company, traded abroad (or any other types or classes of shares issued by the Company into which such BRKM5 shares are converted or that comes to replace them, provided that they are identical to the Restricted Shares), acquired by the Participants, at their own expense, from the stock exchanges where such shares are traded, within the Acquisition Period, excluding fractions of shares. "Participants" means the Eligible Persons that stated their desire to participate in this Plan and the respective Program by executing the respective Award Agreement to whom the Company or its subsidiaries shall award the Restricted Shares. "Plan" means this Restricted Share Award Plan. "PLR" means the short-term incentive pursuant to the annual profit sharing program (participação nos lucros e resultados - PLR). "Program(s)" means the Restricted Share award programs that may be created, approved and/or cancelled by the Board of Directors and by the governing bodies of the Company's subsidiaries, as applicable, which must observe the terms and conditions of this Plan. "Reference Price of the Restricted Shares" means the quoted price of each Restricted Share, in the location where a Participant would receive the Restricted Shares, as established in the Award Agreement, on the first business day (a.i) immediately after the end of the Vesting Period, or (a.ii) the 15th (fifteenth) business day immediately preceding the date of the respective Termination, or, if the Restricted Shares are not traded in the Participant's location, it means the quoted price of the Restricted Shares on B3 on the same dates as above, as the case may be, converted into the currency of the Participant's location. "Restricted Shares" means the shares issued by the Company, traded on the B3 under the ticker BRKM5 and/or depositary receipts representing the BRKM5 shares issued by the Company, traded abroad (or any other types or classes of shares issued by the Company to which such BRKM5 shares are converted or that comes to replace them, provided that they have a liquidity rate equal to or greater than the BRKM5 shares 3

and/or certificates of deposit of securities representing such shares traded abroad, as determined by the Board of Directors on the date of approval of each Program), as applicable, held in treasury and transferred to the Participants by the Company or its subsidiaries after fulfillment of the conditions for their transfer, in accordance with the rules of this Plan, the Programs and the respective Share Award Agreements. "Team Members" means all persons legally employed by the Company or its subsidiaries, including officers and professionals of any kind. "Termination" means the end of the employment relationship between a Participant and the Company or its subsidiaries, for any reason, including resignation, removal, substitution or expiry of the term of office without re-election to the position of manager and/or the creation of an employment relationship with the Company, voluntary termination or dismissal with or without cause by the Company, retirement, permanent disability or death. "Vesting Period" means the period during which the Participant must remain employed by the Company or its subsidiaries and retain beneficial ownership of his or her Owned Shares to be eligible for the transfer of Restricted Shares by the Company or its subsidiaries pursuant to the terms and conditions established in this Plan, in the respective Program and in the Award Agreement. The Vesting Period shall be of three (3) years from the execution date of the Award Agreement. "Vice President" means any officer of the Company, whether statutory or not, who, according to Braskem's macro-structure, is directly led by LN-Braskem. 2. Objectives of the Plan The objective of the Plan is to award an opportunity to the Participants to receive Restricted Shares upon, among other conditions, the voluntary investment of personal funds in the acquisition and maintenance of Owned Shares from the date of their acquisition until the end of the Vesting Period at their own risk, in order to promote: (a) alignment between the interests of the Participants and that of the shareholders of the Company and its subsidiaries; and (b) incentive for the Participants to remain employed by the Company or its subsidiaries. As a commercial agreement for investment in shares, the acquisition of Owned Shares and fulfillment of the conditions necessary for Participants to receive Restricted Shares after the Vesting Period are voluntary acts and involve typical risks of loss of the investment made by the Participants in the Owned Shares. Accordingly, the Participant must expressly agree to this condition, in writing or through electronic means, upon signing the Award Agreement. 4