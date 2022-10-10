Advanced search
    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-07 pm EDT
27.41 BRL   -2.42%
Braskem S A : ESG Day 2022
PU
09/20Essentium and Braskem Partnership Unlocks Sustainable Additive Manufacturing At Scale
CI
09/20Braskem S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
Braskem S A : ESG Day 2022

10/10/2022 | 08:12am EDT
1 |

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not solely historical data, but rather reflect the targets and expectations of Braskem's management. The terms "anticipate", "believe,"

"expect", "foresee", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "project", "aim" and similar

terms are used to indicate forward-looking statements. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the Company's control and are prepared using the information currently available to Braskem. There is no guarantee, therefore, that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur.

This presentation was updated as of October 10, 2022, and Braskem does not assume any obligation to update it in light of new information or future developments.

Braskem undertakes no liability for transactions or investment decisions made based on the information in this presentation.

2 |

OPPENING

ROBERTO SIMÕES

CEO

3 |

AGENDA

ANTONIO QUEIROZ

VP Innovation, Technology and Sustainable Development

4 |

AGENDA

TIME (BRT)

PRESENTATIONS

PRESENTERS

9:30 am - 9:35 am

Opening

Roberto

Simões

9:35 am - 9:45 am

Agenda Presentation

Antonio

Queiroz

9:45 am - 10:05 am

The road to Industrial

Gustavo

Checcucci

Decarbonization

10:05 am - 10:45 am

Growth Avenues:

Edison Terra /

Circular Economy and Bio

Walmir Soller

10:45 am -11:10 am

Q&A

All

11:10 am -11:15 pm

Final Remarks

Roberto

Simões

5 |

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
