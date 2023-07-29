SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF JULY 28, 2023

Consolidated Summary Statement of Remote Voting

São Paulo, July 27, 2023 - Braskem S.A. (" Braskem ") (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 e BRKM6; NYSE:BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 81/22, as amended, hereby disclose to its shareholders and the market in general the summary voting statements, which reflects the same content as the map with the voting instructions received from Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. (" Stock Transfer Agent ") disclosed on July 25, 2023, considering that no voting instructions were received directly by the Company, referring to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company called to be held on July 28, 2023, as APPENDIX I.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

EXHIBIT I

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF JULY 28, 2023

Consolidated Summary Statement of Remote Voting

Code of the Resolution Description of the Resolution Vote Total Number of Shares Number of Shares (Common Shares) Number of Shares (Preferred Shares Class "A") Number of Shares (Preferred Shares Class "B") Extraordinary General Meeting 1 Approval of the Company's new Long Term Incentive Plan, as per managements proposal. ABSTAIN - - - - APPROVE - - - - REJECT 10,500 5,000 5,500 - 2 Separate election of an alternate member of the Company's Fiscal Council by holders of non-voting preferred shares or with restricted voting rights Paulo Roberto Bellantani Brandão ABSTAIN - - - - APPROVE 28,530,569 5,000 28,525,569 - REJECT - - - -

(*) Considering that no voting instructions were received directly by the Company, the above map reflects a true copy of the document sent by the bookkeeper. However, it should be noted that in the aforementioned map votes are being indicated by: (i) shareholders holding preferred shares on item 1, in which only shareholders holding common shares may vote; and (ii) shareholders holding common shares on item 2, in which only shareholders holding preferred shares may vote, it being certain that these votes will be disregarded when the final vote is determined."

