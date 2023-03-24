Braskem S A : Integrated Report 2022

For the third consecutive year, we present our Integrated Report prepared based on the Integrated Reporting Framework (IR) principles and bringing together relevant GRI and SASB indicators to our stakeholders - shareholders, investors, team members, customers, suppliers, partners, government and society. With this, we reinforce Braskem's commitment to transparency by publishing concise and measurable information, endorsed by best practices in corporate governance and sustainability.
In the following pages are the results of a business strategy that is build to be increasingly more integrated with our sustainable development and innovation goals - key strategic pillars that drive the growth of the company and its continuous improvement.
Good reading!
Message from the business leader
Message from the chairman of the Board of Directors
Message from the business leader
GRI 2-22
Highlights from 2022
Braskem
Company's strategy
Governance, ethics and compliance
Risk management
Capital performance Human Capital
Social and Relationship Capital
Financial Capital
Natural Capital
Manufactured Capital
Intellectual Capital
About the Report
SASB content summary
GRI content summary
3 Integrated Report 2022
Roberto Bischoff
Business leader of Braskem
At Braskem, we understand sustainable development as the way to transform our way of doing business. Thus, since our creation, we have sought to mitigate negative impacts and enhance the positive ones through innovative and sustainable chemical and plastic solutions to improve people's lives.
In 2022, we significantly advanced in this journey from the revision of our corporate strategy, consolidating as our strategic pillars sustainability and innovation - both fundamental to enable the projects and initiatives related to our growth avenues: the ambition to expand, in a sustainable manner, the renewable, recycled, and traditional petrochemicals businesses.
Our growth avenues are linked to the commitments we made in 2020, which
aim to address society's global concerns in the long term. Among them, we have defined the elimination of plastic waste, the fight against cli-
mate change, and social respon- sibility, including the promotion of human rights, as central themes for our actions.
Expanding leadership in renewable raw materials
We are pioneers and global leaders in the production of plastics made from renewable sources. We currently have the capacity to produce 200,000 tons per year of green ethylene, a chemical product made from sugarcane ethanol, which is the raw material to produce poly- ethylene under the I'm green™ brand. At the time, the investment was a bet to combat climate change in the chemical and plastic industry, whose success is currently perceived by the growing demand from our customers for this product line.
This early move put us in the lead in the production of polymers made from renewable raw materials and allowed us to acquire increased knowledge of the operation. Thus, last year we reached 95% utilization of green ethylene production capacity and commercialized about 179,000 tons of I'm green™ polyethylene.
4 Integrated Report 2022
By 2030, we are committed to expanding our bioproduct production capacity to 1 million tons. We achieved important advances in this front during the year: we progressed with the expansion of the current green ethylene production unit to 260,000 tons, which is expected to be concluded in 2023, and we launched a joint venture with Sojitz for the production and commercialization of monoethylene glycol and mono- propylene glycol made from renewable raw materials. Called Sustainea, the joint venture is the result of many years of research and development in this technological journey.
Closing the loop of our products
We are betting on an increasingly circular business model that can reinsert our products into the value chain and avoid the inadequate disposal of plastic waste. To this end, we challenge ourselves to expand to 1 million tons the commercialization of resins and chemicals with recycled content, as well as to recover 1.5 million tons of plastic waste by 2030.
Thus, in 2022 we launched a new circularity ecosystem, Wenew, in order to consolidate and strengthen all our action fronts, such as circular products (resins and chemicals), environmental education and proper disposal initiatives, technologies, and circular design. The implemented actions already show important results: we reached 40 grades of resins with recycled content in our portfolio and 42 grades under develop- ment. In addition, we sold 54 thousand tons of resins and other products with circular characteristic and recovered 33.5 thousand tons in plastic waste through investments and partnerships in new businesses, socio- environmental programs, and industry alliances.
To boost the performance in this theme, we move forward with new investments to develop the plastic chain and leverage recycling. Thus, in february 2023, we completed the process of acquiring shares and subscribing to new shares issued by Wise Plásticos S.A., a company in the mechanical recycling sector focused on polypropylene (PP) resins. We also announced the creation of a joint venture with ER Plastics, a dutch company, which uses an innovative technology that converts low-quality plastic waste into final products. In the United States, we acquired a minority stake in Nexus Circular, a chemical recycling company.
In 2022, we increased sales of products with recycled content
by 144%.
Growth with a focus on climate change
We are committed to reaching 2030 with an absolute 15% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from our production processes and from energy purchases, and to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Thus, anchored in the corporate strategy, our actions aim to achieve these commitments.
To guide the way toward the commitments made, we performed an analysis of potential projects based on the development of a Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MAC Curve) for GHG emissions. The result was the mapping of more than one hundred projects, among energy efficiency initiatives, renewable energy procurement, carbon capture and conversion, and expansion of the renewable raw materials base. The projects mapped by the curve have the potential to reduce up to 3.4 million tons of CO₂e.
The mapped projects were prioritized and are being managed within the industrial decarbonization program, responsible for implementing cultural change, governance, and processes in the operations environment, as well as investment projects for the reduction of emissions.
Among them are the partnerships for the acquisition of renewable electricity globally. In Brazil, we contracted more than 220 average megawatts of renewable energy based on wind and solar with an average duration of 20 years, which represents approximately 40% of the volume of energy consumed by Braskem in the country. The agreements began to be signed in 2018, with the largest one coming in 2022, and allowing to avoid the emission of 3.3 million GHG tons during the course of the con- tracts. The volume of energy contracted would be enough to meet the residential consumption of a city of 2.8 million inhabitants. In the United States and Europe we also had important advances in renewable energy.
We are also joining with partners to introduce technologies that accelerate the energy transition of our petrochemical complexes. Thus, we have advanced in an important partnership with Coolbrook, which aims to plan a pilot project for the electrification of crackers, allowing us, in the future, to use electricity supplied by renewable sources in one of the main links of our operation.
5 Integrated Report 2022
Values that drive us
People are the basis of our operating strategy. Therefore, we believe that it is only possible to advance in our commitments for sustainable development by ensuring people's safety, ethical conduct, and the rights of all those who are part of our value chain.
To guide our path in this direction, we base ourselves on the assessment of the human rights risks to which our operations and value chain are exposed, a process that helps us achieve our commitment of managing 100% of the risks related to this topic by 2030. This past year we conducted this analysis for the second time and, as a result, we identified that 96% of the potential risks already have medium or high management by Braskem (for example, for the issues related to the image of plastic). For the points not yet cov- ered, we are elaborating new action plans.
With regard to people, it is important to highlight our continuous support to families affected by the geological event in some neighborhoods of the city of Maceió (Alagoas-AL) in 2018. Throughout 2022, we maintained our work established in the Socio- environmental Agreement, signed on December 30, 2020, with the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office, to repair, mitigate or compensate potential environmental and socio-urban impacts arising from rock salt extraction activities.
We also continue to evolve in our operations with the human reliability journey, which aims to reduce exposure to human error that can create an environment prone to accidents. We conducted 1,200 trainings sessions on this theme globally, including employees and service providers. At the end of the year, we reached a rate of 0.85 accidents with and without lost time per million hours worked, a result aligned with the year 2021.
Also, this year, we carried out the first editions of cen- suses: one for self-identification of race and ethnicity and another for self-declaration of people with dis- abilities. This is an important initiative, because this assessment allows evolving towards a more effective diversity strategy, equity, and inclusion. In terms of gender diversity, we achieved record participation of women in leadership, with 33% in 2022 compared to 31% the previous year.
Discipline and value creation
These actions were accompanied by the company's operational and financial performance that remained solid throughout the year through its robust financial strategy, with consistent operational cash generation, financial health, and discipline in capital allocation. In 2022, the result was impacted by the drop in petrochemical spreads in the international market and the lower sales volume due to the lower demand because of the macroeconomic scenario.
Thus, we closed the year with a recurring EBITDA of US$2.1 billion, 64% lower than in 2021. Recurring cash generation was R$6 billion, with an 18% return on cash flow. Additionally, the corporate leverage, in dollars, was 2.42x. It is worth mentioning that the risk rating agencies S&P and Fitch reaffirmed Braskem's investment grade by maintaining the rating at BBB-, with a stable outlook. These results reinforce our commitment to efficient capital allocation and return to shareholders.
It is worth mentioning that during the year we invested US$149 million in projects aligned with Braskem's long term commitments for sustainable development. Among the main projects are the expansion of green ethylene capacity, CO₂e emission reduction and energy efficiency initiatives at the plants, and the construction of the high- quality post-consumer resin recycling line in Brazil.
Strength and resilience
Our business strategy seeks to balance investment decisions and capital allocation with a focus on sustainability, ensuring shareholder return during the petrochemical cycles. The year 2023 will be challenging, but Braskem is prepared, and the defined strategy will guide the company to focus and prioritize its initiatives, generating positive impacts for all stakeholders.