Braskem S A : Integrated Report 2022

In the following pages are the results of a business strategy that is build to be increasingly more integrated with our sustainable development and innovation goals - key strategic pillars that drive the growth of the company and its continuous improvement.

For the third consecutive year, we present our Integrated Report prepared based on the Integrated Reporting Framework (IR) principles and bringing together relevant GRI and SASB indicators to our stakeholders - shareholders, investors, team members, customers, suppliers, partners, government and society. With this, we reinforce Braskem's commitment to transparency by publishing concise and measurable information, endorsed by best practices in corporate governance and sustainability.

This early move put us in the lead in the production of polymers made from renewable raw materials and allowed us to acquire increased knowledge of the operation. Thus, last year we reached 95% utilization of green ethylene production capacity and commercialized about 179,000 tons of I'm green™ polyethylene.

We are pioneers and global leaders in the production of plastics made from renewable sources. We currently have the capacity to produce 200,000 tons per year of green ethylene, a chemical product made from sugarcane ethanol, which is the raw material to produce poly- ethylene under the I'm green™ brand. At the time, the investment was a bet to combat climate change in the chemical and plastic industry, whose success is currently perceived by the growing demand from our customers for this product line.

aim to address society's global concerns in the long term. Among them, we have defined the elimination of plastic waste, the fight against cli-

In 2022, we significantly advanced in this journey from the revision of our corporate strategy, consolidating as our strategic pillars sustainability and innovation - both fundamental to enable the projects and initiatives related to our growth avenues: the ambition to expand, in a sustainable manner, the renewable, recycled, and traditional petrochemicals businesses.

At Braskem, we understand sustainable development as the way to transform our way of doing business. Thus, since our creation, we have sought to mitigate negative impacts and enhance the positive ones through innovative and sustainable chemical and plastic solutions to improve people's lives.

Message from the business leader Message from the chairman of the Board of Directors Highlights from 2022 Braskem Company's strategy Governance, ethics and compliance Risk management Capital performance Human Capital Social and Relationship Capital Financial Capital Natural Capital Manufactured Capital Intellectual Capital About the Report SASB content summary GRI content summary 4 Integrated Report 2022

By 2030, we are committed to expanding our bioproduct production capacity to 1 million tons. We achieved important advances in this front during the year: we progressed with the expansion of the current green ethylene production unit to 260,000 tons, which is expected to be concluded in 2023, and we launched a joint venture with Sojitz for the production and commercialization of monoethylene glycol and mono- propylene glycol made from renewable raw materials. Called Sustainea, the joint venture is the result of many years of research and development in this technological journey. Closing the loop of our products We are betting on an increasingly circular business model that can reinsert our products into the value chain and avoid the inadequate disposal of plastic waste. To this end, we challenge ourselves to expand to 1 million tons the commercialization of resins and chemicals with recycled content, as well as to recover 1.5 million tons of plastic waste by 2030. Thus, in 2022 we launched a new circularity ecosystem, Wenew, in order to consolidate and strengthen all our action fronts, such as circular products (resins and chemicals), environmental education and proper disposal initiatives, technologies, and circular design. The implemented actions already show important results: we reached 40 grades of resins with recycled content in our portfolio and 42 grades under develop- ment. In addition, we sold 54 thousand tons of resins and other products with circular characteristic and recovered 33.5 thousand tons in plastic waste through investments and partnerships in new businesses, socio- environmental programs, and industry alliances. To boost the performance in this theme, we move forward with new investments to develop the plastic chain and leverage recycling. Thus, in february 2023, we completed the process of acquiring shares and subscribing to new shares issued by Wise Plásticos S.A., a company in the mechanical recycling sector focused on polypropylene (PP) resins. We also announced the creation of a joint venture with ER Plastics, a dutch company, which uses an innovative technology that converts low-quality plastic waste into final products. In the United States, we acquired a minority stake in Nexus Circular, a chemical recycling company.

In 2022, we increased sales of products with recycled content by 144%.