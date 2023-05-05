Advanced search
    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:09:16 2023-05-05 pm EDT
24.49 BRL   +27.42%
03:52pShares of Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem soar on reports of acquisition bid
RE
03:42pBraskem S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
03:21pSector Update: Energy
MT
Braskem S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

05/05/2023 | 03:42pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, May 5, 2023 - Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company") (Ticker B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) hereby informs the market in general that, in view of the news published in the media regarding an eventual proposal to purchase Braskem's control and given the atypical oscillation of the shares issued by the Company on this date, it requested clarification about such news to Novonor, which informed the following:

"In response to your request, Novonor informs that, since our last manifestations and until the present moment, we have not received any proposal from potential interested parties that would imply material or binding evolution in the discussions we have been having with the five banks that hold the fiduciary alienation of our indirect participation in Braskem S.A.

We remain at your disposal for any further clarifications."

Braskem informs that it will continue to support Shareholders and will keep the market informed about relevant developments, in compliance with applicable laws.

São Paulo, May 5, 2023.

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
