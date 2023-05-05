Braskem S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, May 5, 2023 - Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company") (Ticker B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) hereby informs the market in general that, in view of the news published in the media regarding an eventual proposal to purchase Braskem's control and given the atypical oscillation of the shares issued by the Company on this date, it requested clarification about such news to Novonor, which informed the following:

"In response to your request, Novonor informs that, since our last manifestations and until the present moment, we have not received any proposal from potential interested parties that would imply material or binding evolution in the discussions we have been having with the five banks that hold the fiduciary alienation of our indirect participation in Braskem S.A.

We remain at your disposal for any further clarifications."

Braskem informs that it will continue to support Shareholders and will keep the market informed about relevant developments, in compliance with applicable laws.

São Paulo, May 5, 2023.

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.

