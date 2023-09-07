SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16

OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934



For the month of September, 2023

(Commission File No. 1-14862 )

BRASKEM S.A.

(Exact Name as Specified in its Charter)

N/A

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Rua Eteno, 1561, Polo Petroquimico de Camacari

Camacari, Bahia - CEP 42810-000 Brazil

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.



Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K

in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1). _____

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K

in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7). _____

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Yes ______ No ___X___

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- _____.

BRASKEM S.A.

National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) No. 42.150.391/0001-70

State Registration (NIRE) 29.300.006.939

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. DATE, TIME, AND PLACE : On September 7, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., by virtual means.

2. CALL NOTICE, ATTENDANCE AND PRESIDING BOARD : Extraordinary Meeting called pursuant to the Bylaws of BRASKEM S.A. (" Braskem " or " Company "), with the participation of all Board Members indicated below. The Chairman of the Board of Directors presided over the meeting, and Ms. Lilian Porto Bruno acted as secretary.

3. AGENDA, RESOLUTIONS AND SUBJECTS FOR ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OR OF INTEREST TO THE COMPANY :

3.1. SUBJECT FOR RESOLUTION : After due analysis of the subject submitted for resolution, which was previously forwarded to the Board Members and shall remain duly filed at the Company's Governance Portal and at its headquarters, the following resolution was unanimously taken by the attendees:

a) PD.CA/BAK-28/2023 - Issuance of Debt Securities in the Capital Market (" Notes ") by Braskem Netherlands Finance BV (" Issuer "), guaranteed by the Company - after previous analysis of the matter by the Finance and Investment Committee, which gave a favorable opinion to its approval, the Board Members approved PD.CA/BAK-28/2023 to authorize: (i) the issuance of Notes to be offered to qualified institutional investors, resident and domiciled in the United States of America, based on the regulation issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically "Rule 144A", and in the other countries, except Brazil and the United States of America, based on "Regulation S", guaranteed by the Company, in its capacity as the Issuer's parent company, whose main characteristics are described in Exhibit I of PD.CA/BAK-28/2023, (ii) the Officers of the Company to use the proceeds of the issuance for general purposes of the Company, which may include, but not limited to, the repayment of financial obligations; and (iii) the Officers of the Company and of Braskem Netherlands Finance B.V. to engage financial institutions to coordinate and provide the services necessary for the formalization of the issuance and to execute any and all contracts, certificates and other documents necessary for the implementation of the operations subject to the resolutions in item (i) above, including, but not limited to, the execution of the indenture, purchase agreement, offering memorandum and amendment to the indenture to reflect the definitive pricing determined in the bookbuilding process, if applicable, related to the respective issue of debt securities.

3.2. Subjects for Acknowledgement : Nothing to record.

3.3. Subjects of Interest to the Company : Nothing to record.

BRASKEM S.A.

National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) No. 42.150.391/0001-70

State Registration (NIRE) 29.300.006.939

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

4. ADJOURNMENT : As there were no further matters to be discussed, the meeting was closed and these minutes were drawn up, and, after being read, discussed, and found to be in order, were signed by all Board Members in attendance at the meeting, by the Chairman and by the Secretary of the Meeting.

São Paulo/SP, September 7, 2023.

José Mauro M. Carneiro da Cunha Lilian Porto Bruno Chairman Secretary Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira André Amaro da Silveira Charles Lenzi Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Héctor Nuñez João Pinheiro Nogueira Batista José Luis Bringel Vidal Juliana Sá Vieira Baiardi Marcelo Klujsza Roberto Faldini

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 7, 2023

BRASKEM S.A. By: /s/ Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas Name: Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas Title: Chief Financial Officer

DISCLAIMER ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report on Form 6-K may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on our management's current view and estimates of future economic and other circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, including any potential or projected impact of the geological event in Alagoas and related legal proceedings and of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and operating results. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the potential outcome of legal and administrative proceedings, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting our financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of our management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the our control. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors, including the projected impact of the geological event in Alagoas and related legal proceedings and the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business, employees, service providers, stockholders, investors and other stakeholders, could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC, as well as any subsequent filings made by us pursuant to the Exchange Act, each of which is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.