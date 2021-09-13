Log in
Braskem S A : Material Event (Form 6-K)

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 10, 2021

BRASKEM S.A.
By: /s/ Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas
Name: Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas
Title: Chief Financial Officer

DISCLAIMER ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report on Form 6-K may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on our management's current view and estimates of future economic and other circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, including any potential or projected impact of the geological event in Alagoas and related legal proceedings and of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and operating results. The words 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'plans' and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the potential outcome of legal and administrative proceedings, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting our financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of our management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the our control. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors, including the projected impact of the geological event in Alagoas and related legal proceedings and the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business, employees, service providers, stockholders, investors and other stakeholders, could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC, as well as any subsequent filings made by us pursuant to the Exchange Act, each of which is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
06:12aBRASKEM S A : Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
04:48aBRASKEM S A : Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Commercial Production at its Ne..
AQ
09/09BRASKEM S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09Brazil's Braskem to consider Thailand JV with SCG Chemicals
RE
09/06BRASKEM S.A.(BOVESPA : BRKM6) added to Brazil Special Tag Along Stock Index
CI
09/06BRASKEM S.A.(BOVESPA : BRKM5) added to Brazil Valor BM&FBOVESPA Index
CI
09/03BRASKEM S A : Gets Credit Rating Upgrade to BBB- at Standard & Poor's Reflecting..
MT
09/03BRASKEM S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)
PU
09/02BRASKEM S A : S&P Upgrades Braskem Rating to Investment Grade on Stronger Profit..
MT
09/02SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION O : Official Letter 206/2021/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 - ..
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 97 046 M 18 483 M 18 483 M
Net income 2021 16 993 M 3 236 M 3 236 M
Net Debt 2021 33 829 M 6 443 M 6 443 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,15x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 52 009 M 9 961 M 9 905 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 25,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 67,20 BRL
Average target price 55,05 BRL
Spread / Average Target -18,1%
Managers and Directors
Roberto Lopes Pontes Simões Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO, Head-Procurement & Institutional Relation
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Chairman
Daniel Sales Corrêa Head-Investments & Digital Technologies
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.185.11%9 961
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION20.71%99 019
AIR LIQUIDE11.40%83 519
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.15.50%51 231
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.88.74%39 939
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.18.49%34 269