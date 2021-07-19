Log in
    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
  Report
Braskem S A : NDR ESG Presentation - July 2021

07/19/2021
NDR ESG

J U L Y, 2 0 2 1

BELIEF AND PURPOSE

Braskem is constantly in the search for creating pioneer and sustainable solutions in the petrochemical industry, aiming to improve people's lifes

BELIEF

PURPOSE

CONTRIBUTION

Improve people's

lives by creating

Wide and diversified

portfolio of basic

chemicals, specialties,

Plastics and

sustainable

thermoplastic resins,

chemicals make life

solutions through

biopolymers and

better

chemicals and

plastics

recycled products that

meet daily human needs and make people's lives better

During this tough global scenario, plastics and chemicals were reinforced as essential materials, as they perform an important

role to combat the pandemic and to life in social distancing.

Source: Braskem

PUBLIC

2

TIMELINE OF THE SUSTAINABLE OPERATION

In this way, it seeks to operate in accordance with the sustainable development principles since the beginning of its operations, in 2002

2002

2009

2014

Creation of

20201 Macro

Global Compact

Braskem

Objectives

Lead

With a letter of

For the leadership in

commitment to a

Statement on

contributions to SDGs3

sustainable

Climate Change

operation

2018

Circular

Economy

Position and strategy in post-consumption plastic

2020

Certification by the MPF4, DoJ5, and SEC6

On the improvements in the compliance system

N E W C YC L E O F C O M M I T M E N T S

2021 - 2030

2008

GHG2 Inventory

First year of the GHG Inventory accounting

2010

Green PE

Beginning of operation of the green ethene, raw material for the Green PE, made from sugar cane

2018

Sustainable Development Policy

Defines governance and guidelines for the sustainable strategy

2020

Carbon Neutral Circular Economy

Commitments to carbon neutrality and circular economy

Braskem understands and reinforces its role as a transformation agent for sustainable development.

Source: Braskem: Note (1): Over time, new Key Performance Indicators (KPI) were added to the 2020 Macro Goals; Note (2): GHG: Greenhouse Gases; Note (3): SDG: Sustainable Development

PUBLIC

Goals of 2030 Agenda of United Nations; Note (4): Federal Prosecution Office - Brazil; Note (5): Department of Justice - US; Note (6): Securities Exchange Commission - US

3

SUSTAINABILITY INTEGRATION INTO THE BUSINESS

Through its Global Sustainable Development Policy, Braskem sets responsibilities, processes and strategic guidelines that strenghthen its contribution to the sustainable development

RESPONSIBILITIES

PROCEDURES

Board of Directors

Chief Executive

Officer

Executive Board

Team members

Monitors the Policy implementation

Leads the appropriate deployment of the Policy, guaranteeing availability of resources to meet the long term objective

Leads the execution of long term objectives in the business

plan and the allocation necessary resources, besides establishing strategic partnership to support this process

Act as transformation agents for sustainable

development

1 Materiality: periodical definition of material sustainable themes in order to set long term goals (Macro Objectives) and strategy for the contribution to the Sustainable Development

Risk Assessment: definition of the risk matrix and

2 periodical evaluation of risks atributed to Braskem business, including ESG risks, with the analysis of their impacts and ocurrence probability

Strategy Definition: definition of long term goals,

3 based on the materiality analysis and risk assessment and other references

The Policy reinforces Braskem's commitment to the promotion of economic growth, environmental preservation and social justice, in the search of its purpose to Improve people's lives by creating sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics.

Source: Braskem

PUBLIC

4

2020 MACRO OBJECTIVES

Defined in 2009, based in the materiality and risks analysis, and aligned to the Principles of the Global Compact, with contributions to the SDG1 and the Paris Agreement

HEALTH AND SAFETY

ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL

RESULTS

STRENGTHENING

POST-

PRACTICES

CONSUMPTION

DEVELOPING

SOLUTIONS

LOCAL DEVELOPMENT

2020 MACRO GOALS

OF BRASKEM

RENEWABLE

RESOURCES

WATER

EFFICIENCY

ENERGY

CLIMATE

EFFICIENCY

CHANGES

Source: Braskem. Note (1): Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations 2030 Agenda.

PUBLIC

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 17:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
