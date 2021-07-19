Braskem S A : NDR ESG Presentation - July 2021

Braskem is constantly in the search for creating pioneer and sustainable solutions in the petrochemical industry, aiming to improve people's lifes
BELIEF
PURPOSE
CONTRIBUTION
Improve people's
lives by creating
Wide and diversified
portfolio of basic
chemicals, specialties,
Plastics and
sustainable
thermoplastic resins,
chemicals make life
solutions through
biopolymers and
better
chemicals and
plastics
recycled products that
meet daily human needs and make people's lives better
During this tough global scenario, plastics and chemicals were reinforced as essential materials, as they perform an important
role to combat the pandemic and to life in social distancing.
TIMELINE OF THE SUSTAINABLE OPERATION
In this way, it seeks to operate in accordance with the sustainable development principles since the beginning of its operations, in 2002
2002
2009
2014
Creation of
20201 Macro
Global Compact
Braskem
Objectives
Lead
With a letter of
For the leadership in
commitment to a
Statement on
contributions to SDGs3
sustainable
Climate Change
operation
2018
Circular
Economy
Position and strategy in post-consumption plastic
2020
Certification by the MPF4, DoJ5, and SEC6
On the improvements in the compliance system
N E W C YC L E O F C O M M I T M E N T S
2021 - 2030
2008
GHG2 Inventory
First year of the GHG Inventory accounting
2010
Green PE
Beginning of operation of the green ethene, raw material for the Green PE, made from sugar cane
2018
Sustainable Development Policy
Defines governance and guidelines for the sustainable strategy
2020
Carbon Neutral Circular Economy
Commitments to carbon neutrality and circular economy
Braskem understands and reinforces its role as a transformation agent for sustainable development.
SUSTAINABILITY INTEGRATION INTO THE BUSINESS
Through its Global Sustainable Development Policy, Braskem sets responsibilities, processes and strategic guidelines that strenghthen its contribution to the sustainable development
RESPONSIBILITIES
PROCEDURES
Board of Directors
Chief Executive
Officer
Executive Board
Team members
Monitors the Policy implementation
Leads the appropriate deployment of the Policy, guaranteeing availability of resources to meet the long term objective
Leads the execution of long term objectives in the business
plan and the allocation necessary resources, besides establishing strategic partnership to support this process
Act as transformation agents for sustainable
development
1Materiality: periodical definition of material sustainable themes in order to set long term goals (Macro Objectives) and strategy for the contribution to the Sustainable Development
Risk Assessment: definition of the risk matrix and
2 periodical evaluation of risks atributed to Braskem business, including ESG risks, with the analysis of their impacts and ocurrence probability
Strategy Definition: definition of long term goals,
3 based on the materiality analysis and risk assessment and other references
The Policy reinforces Braskem's commitment to the promotion of economic growth, environmental preservation and social justice, in the search of its purpose to Improve people's lives by creating sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics.
2020 MACRO OBJECTIVES
Defined in 2009, based in the materiality and risks analysis, and aligned to the Principles of the Global Compact, with contributions to the SDG1 and the Paris Agreement
HEALTH AND SAFETY
ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL
RESULTS
STRENGTHENING
POST-
PRACTICES
CONSUMPTION
DEVELOPING
SOLUTIONS
LOCAL DEVELOPMENT
2020 MACRO GOALS
OF BRASKEM
RENEWABLE
RESOURCES
WATER
EFFICIENCY
ENERGY
CLIMATE
EFFICIENCY
CHANGES
