Braskem S A : NOTICE OF CORPORATE LAWSUIT - Form 6-K

March, 2023

BRASKEM S.A.

Rua Eteno, 1561, Polo Petroquimico de Camacari

Camacari, Bahia - CEP 42810-000 Brazil

NOTICE OF CORPORATE LAWSUIT

(pursuant to Annex I of CVM Resolution 80/22)

São Paulo, March 7, 2023 - Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company"), (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), in compliance with art. 33, XLIII and pursuant to Annex I of CVM Resolution no. 80, of March 29, 2022, in extension to the notice of corporate lawsuit dated as of November 7, 2022 hereby informs its shareholders and the market about the decision rendered in the lawsuit, by which the competent Court, dismissing the lawsuit, confirmed that there was no illegality in the procedure adopted by Braskem in the election of the Company's Board of Directors at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 19, 2022:

Parts: Plaintiff: Geração Futuro L. Par Fundo de Investimento em Ações, represented by its manager Plural Investimentos Gestão de Recursos Ltda. (as a shareholder of the Company). Defendant: Braskem S.A. Process Number: 8012635-70.2022.8.05.0039 Amounts, goods, or rights involved: Amount assigned by the Plaintiff to the cause: R$10,000.00 (ten thousand reais). Main Facts: This is an action for annulment of a legal act with a request for urgent injunction, whereby the Plaintiff seeks, among other claims, to annul the election of the Company's Board of Directors held at the General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 19, 2022. The Plaintiff claims, in sum, that the election of a director in a separate election, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 5 of Law 6,404/76, was prevented due to the supposed existence of a legal quorum for such election. The Plaintiff argues that it would be up to the Shareholders Meeting's board to form a separate body to allow participants to vote for the candidate nominated by the Plaintiff - the sole candidate - and, consequently, elect him/her to the Board of Directors.

Requests or provisions: The Plaintiff requests: (i)the granting of urgent injunction with the maintenance of the nomination made by the Plaintiff to the position of member of the Company's Board of Directors, namely, Mr. Lírio Albino Parisotto, for a term of two (2) years and as representative of the minority shareholders; (ii)in the event the urgent injunction is not granted, to declare the nullity of the election of the members of the Company's Board of Directors, so that a new election may be held, with the information considered by the presiding board on April 19, 2022; (iii)the presentation, by the Defendant, of the recording of the Shareholders' Meeting; and (iv)the production of all evidence allowed by law, including the issuance of official letters to the CVM to clarify any possible application of its regulations to the case at hand. Court Decisions: On June 14, 2022, a decision was rendered on the Court On Duty, in which such Court stated, among other points, (i) the lack of urgency in the request, so that the case does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Court On Duty; (ii) the lack of evidence attached to the case records objectively demonstrating that the failure to address the matter would cause irreparable damages or damages that would be difficult to repair to the Plaintiff. Based on these arguments, the judge on duty no longer analyzed the request for provisional remedy, referring the case records to the competent court. On October 25, 2022, a decision was handed down by the competent Court, in which (i) the Plaintiff's request for urgent relief was denied, since the legal requirements for such were not met; (ii) the request for application of a bad faith litigation penalty to the Company was rejected; and (iii) the parties were notified to inform, within 15 (fifteen) days, if there is any controversy of fact not delineated by the Court, as well as if they intend to present new evidence. On March 1, 2023, the court referred its decision, deciding, in summary (i) to dismiss the Plaintiff's requests, recognizing that the separate election was prejudiced by the absence of the legal quorum; (ii) that there was no illegality in the procedure adopted by Braskem in the election of the Company's Board of Directors; and (iii) to dismiss Plaintiff's claim, with the extinction of the lawsuit with the resolution of the merits, pursuant to article 487, I, of Brazilian Civil Procedure Code.

For further information, please contact the Braskem Investor Relations Department on +55 (11) 3576-9531 or via e-mail braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

March 7, 2023

BRASKEM S.A.

