    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
Braskem S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)

09/28/2021 | 07:52am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, September 28, 2021 - Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company"), (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), continuing the Notice to the Market disclosed on March 1, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that on September 27, 2021, Braskem Idesa ("BI"), a subsidiary of Braskem Netherlands B.V., signed the following documents:

(i) Amendment to the ethane supply agreement ("Amendment") with PEMEX Transformación Industrial and PEMEX Exploración y Producción ("PEMEX") with settlement of previously existing contractual pending issues;

(ii) Agreement with Petróleos Mexicanos, PEMEX Logística and other government entities, establishing the support measures to the project to build an ethane import terminal with the capacity to meet all of BI's feedstock requirements ("Terminal Agreement").

The Amendment changes the minimum volume commitment to 30,000 barrels per day until the earliest of: (i) the operational startup of the ethane import terminal, scheduled for the second semester of 2024, or (ii) February 2025 (which could be extended if there are delays in obtaining licenses). The Amendment also gives BI the preemptive right to acquire all the ethane that PEMEX has available and has not consumed in its own production process until 2045, at international benchmark prices.

It is worth noting that the terminal project is designed to complement the ethane supply in Mexico and enables BI to operate at full capacity by accessing new feedstock sources.

To take effect, the Amendment and Terminal Agreement are subject to applicable corporate approvals, including final approval from the shareholders and creditors of BI. Additionally, investments in the terminal are subject to final approvals by the competent BI's governance bodies and its shareholders.

At the moment, BI cannot predict the outcome of discussions with its shareholders and creditors. The Company will keep the market informed of relevant developments, in accordance with applicable laws.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 11:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
