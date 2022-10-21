Braskem S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, October 20, 2022 - BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) informs to its shareholders and the market that it will disclose its Production & Sales Report for 3Q22 on October 21 and its Earnings Release with the financial performance for 3Q22 on November 8.

Both documents will be available on the Company's new Investor Relations website, which remains at the same address: https://www.braskem-ri.com.br/

On November 9, 2022, a webcast will be streamed to present the company's results for the third quarter of 2022.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or emailing braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.