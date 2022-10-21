Advanced search
    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-20 pm EDT
34.41 BRL   -1.18%
Braskem S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

10/21/2022 | 06:10am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, October 20, 2022 - BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) informs to its shareholders and the market that it will disclose its Production & Sales Report for 3Q22 on October 21 and its Earnings Release with the financial performance for 3Q22 on November 8.

Both documents will be available on the Company's new Investor Relations website, which remains at the same address: https://www.braskem-ri.com.br/

On November 9, 2022, a webcast will be streamed to present the company's results for the third quarter of 2022.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or emailing braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 10:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 19 768 M 19 768 M
Net income 2022 6 389 M 1 226 M 1 226 M
Net Debt 2022 30 538 M 5 862 M 5 862 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,44x
Yield 2022 8,83%
Capitalization 27 221 M 5 225 M 5 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 8 312
Free-Float 25,4%
Managers and Directors
Roberto Lopes Pontes Simões Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO, Head-Procurement & Institutional Relation
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Chairman
Daniel Sales Corrêa Head-Investments & Digital Technologies
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.-40.29%5 225
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-20.26%73 607
AIR LIQUIDE-11.80%61 740
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.20%37 146
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-14.30%25 770
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-11.05%21 434